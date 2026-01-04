Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Brian Michael Benddis, fanboy rampage, rob liefeld

Fanboy Rampage: Quentin Tarantino, Brian Michael Bendis & Rob Liefeld

Quentin Tarantino, Brian Michael Bendis and Rob Liefeld bring back the old days of dissing for Bleeding Cool's Fanboy Rampage

Article Summary Quentin Tarantino upsets Hollywood with harsh comments about Paul Dano and other top filmmakers.

Brian Michael Bendis rants on Word Balloon, blasting Tarantino's Fortnite Kill Bill project as "the worst."

Rob Liefeld fires back on social media, defending Tarantino and slamming Bendis for his criticism.

Fanboy Rampage revives classic comic book industry feuds with passionate, candid exchanges.

Of late, Quentin Tarantino has been rather vocal about other folk in cinema, especially Paul Dano. Tarantino appeared on Bret Easton Ellis' podcast, calling Dano "the weakest f-cking actor in Sag" and "the limpest dick in the world". Well, now that Tarantino was castigated by plenty in Hollywood, it was time for Brian Michael Bendis to let rip on John Siuntres' Word Balloon podcast with Taki Soma and Michael Avon Oeming. And having a go at Quentin Tarantino's recent recreation of a Kill Bill missing scene using the Unreal Engine for Fortnite, which was broadcast as part of the recent Fortnite update. He says "There is a lost chapter of Kill Bill that Quentin Tarantino decided to direct fully using the Fortnite animation engine to tell the story. It is one of, if not the worst, thing I've ever seen in the history of cinema. It's particularly egregious because he's talking such shit about so many people and how Scorsese hasn't made a good movie in 20 years and Spielberg blah blah blah blah blah and then he goes and does this Polar Express-looking Fortnite sellout horse sh-t. It is the worst thing I've seen a director who postures themselves as a non-sellout ever do. I am stunned how much it angered me, I am both delighted and amazed I still contain this much nerd rage for something. I've certainly aged out of a lot of nerd rage, and my station in the comics culture has kind of levelled me out to not be as worked up about certain things as other people would be, because I've been, I've walked their shoes, who am I.. But, god damn! Talking sh-t about Paul Dano, and you've got this f-cking piece of sh-t Fortnite banana motherf-cker." As for Tarantino's current podcast with Roger Avery, Bendis says "if you listen to his podcast, he's really interesting for forty minutes and then really annoying for twenty… when someone is running around screaming 'I'm the greatest film maker of all time', I'm like, 'no, no, someone else should say that, and if they're not saying it then shut up'. Don't start shitting on Scorsese." The Tarantino Fortnite video can be seen above. Bendis concludes, "In 70 mm it looked ten times worse…. in my opinion, there's not one good shot in the whole thing."

Well, Rob Liefeld wasn't having any that. He posted on X, "Bendis is such a piece. When he is an inch of what QT is, maybe he can talk shit" as well as adding "Bendis trashed Avatar far and wide in 2009. Openly mocked after an early screening." To be fair, it's not like he has been alone in that.

Nine years ago, Rob Liefeld seemed to have a more positive view towards Bendis, saying "Goes without saying, I'll buy every single Bendis title at DC Comics. As he himself stated, change is good. TORSO is a killer story, very excited to see it brought to screen! Congrats to Bendis and Andreyko!!!" Before that, "LOVED X-Men #600. Bendis run on X-Men is among my favorite works he has produced!" as well as "After Claremont, Bendis has been my favorite X-Men scribe. No contest… Kudos to Bendis for a tremendous run on X-Men. My favorite Marvel work by far. He really, really got the characters, concept, feel" or "Back when American publishers no longer believed in the US and A, Bendis made us believe an American could write good comics. GoUSA!!" or even "I ask as a fan, I've always been effusive in my praise for Powers. Expressed to Mr. Bendis personally that I think it is brilliant." It's been a hard decade.

As for Quentin Tarantino, I met him once, in the greenroom at San Diego Comic-Con. We talked about Jim Steranko. A lot. That was fun. I have nothing more to add.

Fanboy Rampage was a blog by Graeme "Graham" McMillan dedicated to the funniest, most ludicrous and most inappropriate comic book back-and-forths online. McMillan then moved on, becoming a proper journalist for the likes of The Hollywood Reporter and Wired, before returning as one of us for Popverse, but he gave permission to Bleeding Cool to revive his great creation.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!