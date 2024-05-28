Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Blood Hunt, printwatch, ultimate x-men

PrintWatch: Blood Hunt Gets 2nd Print, Ultimate X-Men Gets a 4th Print

Marvel Comics has sent Blood Hunt #1 back for a second printing as well as Union Jack The Ripper, while Ultimate X-Men gets a fourth.

Article Summary Marvel's Blood Hunt #1 returns with a second printing and a new cover by Leinil Yu for July 3rd.

Union Jack The Ripper #1 joins in with a bloodied second printing, out on the same date.

Ultimate X-Men #1 secures a fourth printing, featuring two new covers, one by Peach Momoko.

All three comics available on July 3rd, for Marvel's eerie summertime thrills.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics has sent Blood Hunt #1 back for a second printing. Just the normal version it seems, not the bloodier version of Doctor Strange's death, in time for the 3rd of July, with this new cover by Leinil Yu.

PrintWatch: And it is accompanied by Union Jack The Ripper #1 with the bloodied cover, and Ultimate X-Men #1 getting its fourth printing with two covers, a blank variant and designs by series artist Peach Momoko. Also all for the 3rd of July.

BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG LEINIL YU VAR

MARVEL COMICS

APR247736

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Pepe Larraz (CA) Leinil Yu

THE BLOODIEST MARVEL EVENT EVER!The skies have gone dark, the sun hiding its face from the carnage to come. The children of the night, the vampires, have risen from the dark and hidden places of the world as one to drown the Marvel Universe in blood. Earth's final night has fallen – can even the heroes of this doomed world stem the tide of blood that is to come? Join the AVENGERS, BLADE, BLOODLINE, SPIDER-MAN, HUNTER'S MOON, TIGRA, DOCTOR STRANGE and CLEA as the dance of death begins in BLOOD HUNT #1! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 03, 2024 SRP: $5.99

ULTIMATE X-MEN #1 4TH PTG PEACH MOMOKO VAR

MARVEL COMICS

APR247738

(W) Peach Momoko (A/CA) Peach Momoko

Visionary creator PEACH MOMOKO (DEMON DAYS, STAR WARS) creates a new generation of X-Men for an all-new universe! Hisako Ichiki is a teenage girl who just wants to live a normal life – go to school, hang out with her friends, ignore the political strife broiling over after the events of ULTIMATE INVASION – but life has other plans for her. In Japan, urban legends have sprung to life and brought some unusual new powers with them…Meet Armor, Maystorm and a group of new Ultimate X-Men the likes of which you've never seen before! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 03, 2024 SRP: $5.99

UNION JACK RIPPER BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 3) 2ND PTG BLOOD SOAKED

MARVEL COMICS

APR247739

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Kev Walker (CA) Ryan Brown

UNION JACK PAINTS THE UK RED! As vampires inherit the Earth, one lone man has made it his mission to protect it. But what does Joey Chapman, UNION JACK have up his sleeves? And will it be enough? And WHO will Union Jack have to face to keep London from falling? CAVAN SCOTT and KEV WALKER bring you a UNION JACK story like you've never seen before!

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 03, 2024 SRP: $4.99

