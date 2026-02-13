Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, cyclops, Ordained, printwatch, ultimate, Ultimate Endgame, vertigo

PrintWatch: Cyclops, Ultimate, Absolute, Bleeding Hearts & Ordained

PrintWatch: Cyclops, Moon Knight, Ultimate Endgame, Bleeding Hearts, Absolute Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Ordained get new printings

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is sending Cyclops #1 back to a second printing with a cover by Federico Vicentini and a 1:25 virgin variant by Hicham Habchi for the 25th of March 2026. It is joined by a Marc Spector: Moon Knight #1 second printing with a Ryan Stegman cover and a 1:25 virgin variant by Mateus Manhanini. And Ultimate Endgame #2 with a second printing with a Peach Momoko cover and a 1:25 virgin variant by Lee Garbett.

CYCLOPS #1 FEDERICO VICENTINI 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

CYCLOPS #1 HICHAM HABCHI RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #1 RYAN STEGMAN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #1 MATEUS MANHANINI RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #2 PEACH MOMOKO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (WDC)

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #2 LEE GARBETT RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (WDC) [1:25]

PrintWatch: DC Comics is sending Bleeding Hearts #1, the first new comic book series from DC Vertigo by Deniz Camp and Stipan Morian, for a Second Printing on the 18th of March. Bleeding Hearts #1 Second Printing will feature the original main cover art by Stipan Morian, updated with new logo colouring for this edition. DC Vertigo will also offer a Second Printing variant cover, presenting an inks-only version of Nick Dragotta's variant artwork from the first printing.

PrintWatch: DC Comics is putting Absolute Batman #14 to a second printing with Nick Dragotta standard and foil covers. Absolute Ark-M Special with a cover by Joshua Hixson and a cardstock cover by Derrick Chew. Absolute Superman #11, #12, and #13 all get second printings, with standard covers by Rafa Sandoval and cardstock covers by Sean Izaakse, Ejikure, and Steve Skroce, respectively. And Absolute Wonder Woman #12 gets a second printing with standard covers by Hayden Sherman and cardstock covers by Rickie Yagwa. And #15 gets a second printing with a cover by Sherman and a foil variant.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #16 Second Printing Cvr A Nick Dragotta 03/18/2026 $4.99

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #16 Second Printing Cvr B Nick Dragotta Foil Var $7.99

ABSOLUTE BATMAN ARK-M SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) Second Printing Cvr A Joshua Hixson $4.99

ABSOLUTE BATMAN ARK-M SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) Second Printing CVR B Derrick Chew Card Stock Var

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #11 Second Printing Cvr A Rafa Sandoval $4.99

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #11 Second Printing Cvr B Sean Izaaske Card Stock Var $5.99

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #12 Second Printing Cvr A Rafa Sandoval $4.99

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #12 Second Printing Cvr B Ejikure Card Stock Var $5.99

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #13 Second Printing Cvr A Rafa Sandoval $4.99

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #13 Second Printing Cvr B Steve Skroce Card Stock Var $5.99

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #12 Second Printing Cvr A Hayden Sherman $4.99

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #12 Second Printing Cvr B Rickie Yagawa Card Stock Var $5.99

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #15 Second Printing Cvr A Hayden Sherman $4.99

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #15 Second Printing Cvr B Hayden Sherman Foil Var $7.99

PrintWatch: Ordained #1 by Robert Venditti and Trevor Hairsine gets a fourth printing with a cover by Jorge Fornes from Bad Idea Comics for the 25th of March. Though allocations may occur.

ORDAINED #1 (OF 3) Fourth Printing Allocations May Occur

