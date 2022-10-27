PrintWatch: Eight Billion Genies Get Fourth Printings

PrintWatch: Second printings for Everything Sucks #1, Damn Them All #1, Creepshow #1, Ten Thousand Black Feathers #1, Stuff Of Nightmares #1, Junkyard Joe #1, and fourth printings from Eight Billion Genies #1-3 and a third printing for Eight Billion Genies #4…

PrintWatch: EVERYTHING SUCKS #1 Second Printing

SILVER SPROCKET

(W/A/CA) Michael Sweater

Noah and Calla are high, hungry, and should probably go outside. Unfortunately, the outside sucks. You can't even get a burger without the whole place almost burning down! This second printing of Everything Sucks #1 is for readers who missed the first run! Contains only the story with no extras. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/22/2022

PrintWatch: JUNKYARD JOE #1 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

AUG228813

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Gary Frank, Brad Anderson (CA) Steve Beach

By the critically acclaimed team of GEOFF JOHNS, GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON!

Throughout history, unlikely and strange heroes have risen and fallen, their identities and lives a secret. But for a Great Evil to be stopped, their stories must be told. They are The Unnamed fighting The Unknown War.

From the explosive pages of GEIGER comes JUNKYARD JOE! The world knows him as the comic strip by cartoonist Muddy Davis, but the truth stretches back to the Vietnam War. This is their story of sacrifice and brotherhood.In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: DAMN THEM ALL #1 (OF 6) CVR A ADLARD (MR) 2ND PTG

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Simon Spurrier (A/CA) Charlie Adlard

In this new dark supernatural thriller for fans of We Have Demons and Something is Killing the Children, meet Ellie "Bloody El" Hawthorne: occultist-for-hire. Following the death of Ellie's uncle, an infamous magician and occult detective, the 72 devils of the Ars Goetia are mysteriously freed from their infernal realm. It's now up to Ellie to track down each of these exiled demons and damn them right back to Hell by any means necessary… holy water, conjuration, or just her trusty, rusty claw hammer. Legendary The Walking Dead artist Charlie Adlard teams up with Step By Bloody Step scribe Simon Spurrier to introduce your favorite new occult antihero since John Constantine! In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: CREEPSHOW #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL229791

(W) Chris Burnham, Paul Dini, Stephen Langford (A) Chris Burnham, John McCrea (CA) Gabriel Hardman

The worldwide phenomenon based on the hit Shudder TV series comes to comics in a star-studded five-issue anthology series that will SCARE YOU TO DEATH. In the debut issue, CHRIS BURNHAM (DIE!DIE!DIE!, NAMELESS) terrifies with a tale of trick or treaters who are taught what happens when you mess with the wrong house. Then, legendary Batman: The Animated Series creator PAUL DINI, STEPHEN LANGFORD, and JOHN McCREA (DEAD EYES, Hitman) petrify with the party antics of Shingo, the birthday clown with an appetite for more than cake!

Each issue of CREEPSHOW will feature different creative teams with uniquely horrifying standalone stories.In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: BONE ORCHARD BLACK FEATHERS #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL229445

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Dave Stewart (A/CA) Andrea Sorrentino

From the acclaimed creative team behind GIDEON FALLS, PRIMORDIAL, and THE PASSAGEWAY comes a new series in the bold and ambitious shared horror universe of THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS.

Trish and Jackie are best friends and avid gamers. But when the line between reality and their fantasy world is blurred by an evil darkness, can they be the heroes of their own story?

TEN THOUSAND BLACK FEATHERS is the newest entry into THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS from LEMIRE & SORRENTINO! This universe will feature self-contained graphic novels and limited series about the horrors waiting to be discovered within the Bone Orchard.In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: STUFF OF NIGHTMARES #1 (OF 4) 2ND PTG

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL229388

R.L Stine is back-but not for the faint of heart-with a chilling take on an iconic character, perfect for fans of Fear Street and EC Comics horror titles! In the first of Stine's reanimated reimaginings, you're familiar with the classic tale of a mad scientist hell-bent on creating life, but what these two demented brothers have created is something else entirely! Horror lovers won't want to miss the legendary author's return to comics in his first creator-owned single issue series, with art by A.L. Kaplan (Maw, Jim Henson's The Storyteller). Fans also won't want to miss celebrating this milestone event with a Björn Barends variant signed by R.L. Stine and not one but two extra spooky glow in the dark covers by Francesco Francavilla and original Goosebumps cover artist Tim Jacobus!In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: $4.99

EIGHT BILLION GENIES #1 (OF 8) 4TH PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL229067

(W) Charles Soule (A/CA) Ryan Browne

SERIES PREMIERE

If you had one wish…what would you wish for? Now, what if everyone else had one wish too? That's EIGHT BILLION GENIES, the new eight-issue series from CHARLES SOULE & RYAN BROWNE (CURSE WORDS). At exactly the same moment, everyone on earth gets a genie and one wish. All hell breaks loose, in a very entertaining way…and that's just the beginning. Buckle in for the wildest ride of the year!In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: $3.99

EIGHT BILLION GENIES #2 (OF 8) 4TH PTG

IMAGE COMICS

AUG228040

(W) Charles Soule (A/CA) Ryan Browne

EIGHT BILLION GENIES have appeared on earth with one wish for everyone on the planet. We've seen the first eight seconds after the genies arrived, and the first eight minutes-now brace yourself for the first eight hours, when many insane and foolish and wonderful wishes are made, and our heroes (a group of lovely people stuck in a dive bar in Detroit) try to survive the growing wishpocalypse!In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: $3.99

EIGHT BILLION GENIES #3 (OF 8) 4TH PTG

IMAGE COMICS

AUG228039

(W) Charles Soule (A/CA) Ryan Browne

We explore the first eight days after eight billion genies appeared on earth, offering one wish each to every man, woman, and child. The wish-proof Lampwick Tavern has provided a safe haven for our eight heroes so far, but now they must undertake a crucial mission into a world utterly remade by frivolous and bizarre wishes. With a special appearance from history's most famous drunkards!In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: $3.99

EIGHT BILLION GENIES #4 (OF 8) 3RD PTG

IMAGE COMICS

AUG228038

(W) Charles Soule (A/CA) Ryan Browne

Welcome to…THE FIRST EIGHT WEEKS! As the world continues to change in the wake of genies appearing to everyone on Earth and offering them a single wish, things are getting intense! Plenty of folks have wished for superpowers, and we all know what happens when you get a bunch of superpowered people together-they fight! How will our heroes survive THE POWERED AGE?In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: $3.99

And from previous PrintWatch, second printing covers for Earthdivers #1, Star Wars: The High Republic #1 with an Anindito variant cover, Star Wars: Visions #1 with an Okazaki cover and Wakanda #1 by Paco Medina.