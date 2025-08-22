Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged:

PrintWatch: Fantastic Four, Spider-Gwen, Black Cat and Uncle Scrooge

PrintWatch: Fantastic Four, Spider-Gwen, Black Cat and Uncle Scrooge all get second printings from Marvel.

Article Summary Marvel announces second printings for Fantastic Four, Spider-Gwen, Black Cat, and Uncle Scrooge comics.

Fantastic Four #2 returns with a Humberto Ramos cover and a rare Skottie Young 1:25 variant this September.

Uncle Scrooge: Earth’s Mightiest Duck #1 also gets a second printing with new covers by top artists.

All-New Spider-Gwen and Black Cat #1s are back in print this October, each featuring special variant covers.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics has second printings for Fantastic Four, All-New Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider, Black Cat and Uncle Scrooge: Earth's Mightiest Duck this week…

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics sends Fantastic Four #2 back for a second printing, with a cover by Humberto Ramos, and a 1:25 Skottie Young variant, for the 24th of September, 2025.

PrintWatch: Uncle Scrooge: Earth's Mightiest Duck #1 gets a second printing, with a cover by Gabriele Dell'Otto and a 1:25 variant by Mark Brooks, also for the 24th of September, 2025.

PrintWatch: All-New Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #1 gets a second printing, with a cover by David Marquez and a 1:25 variant by Simone Di Meo, for the 1st of October.

PrintWatch: Black Cat #1 gets a second printing, with a cover by Terry Dodson and a 1:25 variant by Simone Di Meo, for the 1st of October.

PrintWatch: And while DC Comics has revealed all their covers to the mass reprinting of Absolute Batman, they haven't yet for Absolute Wonder Woman, which is also up for FOC this weekend. Maybe they should hurry up a bit, comic book retailers are a nervous and suspicious lot after all… what is DC Comics trying to hide? Probably nothing. But it is weird…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!