PrintWatch: From W0rldtr33 To Wonder Woman, Comics Get More Printings

Gun Honey, I Hate Fairyland, W0rldtr33, Swan Song, Wonder Woman, Star Wars: Dark Droids, Captain Marvel, Edge Of Spider-Verse Get Further Printings

Welcome to another Printwatch runaround the comic books being reprinted for the direct market of comic book stores by publishers and pushed out, outside of the usual catalogue process, whether by Diamond, Lunar or Penguin Random House, and helping retailers catch up on best-selling titles in the marketplace that they may not have enough copies of and the publishers have run out of.

PrintWatch: We begin with Heat Seeker: A Gun Honey Series #1 selling out and getting a second printing from Titan Comics with this Stanley "Artgerm" variant cover, out for the 2nd of August.



PrintWatch: Image Comics sends Unbelievable Unfortunately Mostly Unreadable And Nearly Unpublishable Untold Tales Of I Hate Fairyland #1 back for seconds, out for the 2nd of August.



PrintWatch: Image Comics is sending the first issue of Swan Songs #1 back for seconds with a new cover from Martin Simmonds, also for the 2nd of August. "I'm so happy people have found a kernel of good in this first story about the end of the world," said W Maxwell Prince. "And now, with a second printing, everyone also gets to see a different take on issue one's cover with an unreleased piece of Martin Simmonds art! How lucky we are. Cheers, y'all!"

PrintWatch: Image Comics has fast-tracked every issue released so far of W0rldtr33 by James Tynion IV & Fernando Blanco for reprint "Fernando and I continue to be blown away by the response to W0RLDTR33," said Tynion IV. "This is one of the most ambitious comics I've ever worked on, and it's heartening to know that it's finding its audience. We want everyone to get their hands on this comic." So W0rldtr33 #1 has gone to a fourth printing, #2 to a third printing and #3 to a second printing, all for the 2nd of August. Every copy of W0RLDTR33 #3 2nd Printing orders through FOC will be discounted to a maximum 60% discount

PrintWatch: Wonder Woman #800 is heading back to press for a second printing for the 1st of August, a main cover featuring the art from Daniel Sampere and Tomeu Morey's Wonder Woman #800 open-to-order foil variant cover, now on standard non-foil cover stock and with trade dress. A 1:25 variant featuring Sampere and Morey's art of new character Trinity presented for the first time without trade dress.

PrintWatch: Before the first issue is even published, Marvel Comics is sending Star Wars: Dark Droids #1 for a second printing with a cover by Ken Lashley, for the 16th of August.

PrintWatch: Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest #1 is getting a second printing with a 1:25 variant by R1C0, for the 16th of August. And we now have the covers for Edge Of Spider-Verse #3 from previous Printwatches as well as the 1:25 variant.

