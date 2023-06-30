Posted in: Comics | Tagged: hulk, printwatch, scarlet witch, Spider-Boy, ultimate invasion

PrintWatch: Ultimate Invasion, Mandalorian & Spider-Boy Second Prints

Marvel Comics has second prints coming for Ultimate Invasion, Edge Of Spider-Verse, The Mandalorian, Hulk and Scarlet Witch Annual.

Welcome to another Printwatch run around the comic books being reprinted for the direct market of comic book stores by publishers and pushed out, outside of the usual catalogue process, whether by Diamond, Lunar or Penguin Random House, and helping retailers catch up on best-selling titles in the marketplace that they may not have enough copies of and the publishers have run out of. And this week it's Marvel second prints that fill the list entirely,

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics has second printings for Ultimate Invasion #1, Edge Of Spider-Verse #3 with the history of Spider-Boy revealed, as well as a 1:25 variant, Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 #1 with a 1:25 variant, a Hulk #1 with a 1:25 variant and the Scarlet Witch Annual #1 as well. We have almost all the covers, just waiting on the Edge Of Spider-Verse #3 variant covers to come.

PrintWatch: ULTIMATE INVASION 1 R.B. SILVA 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (WDC)

UPC: 75960620234800112

Price: $3.99

FOC Date: 7/10/23

On Sale: 8/9/23

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE 3 HUMBERTO RAMOS 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620643800312

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 7/17/23

On Sale: 08/16/23

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE 3 HUMBERTO RAMOS SKETCH 2ND PRINTING RATIO VARIANT (1:25)

UPC: 75960620643800336

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 7/17/23

On Sale: 08/16/23

PrintWatch: STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 2 1 DAVID NAKAYAMA 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620598100112

Price: $6.99

FOC Date: 7/17/23

On Sale: 08/16/23

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 2 1 E.M. GIST SKETCH 2ND PRINTING RATIO VARIANT (1:25)

UPC:75960620598100142

Price: $6.99

FOC Date: 7/17/23

On Sale: 08/16/23

PrintWatch: INCREDIBLE HULK 1 NIC KLEIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620663600112

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 6/26/23

On Sale: 7/26/23

INCREDIBLE HULK 1 PATRICK GLEASON 2ND PRINTING RATIO VARIANT (1:25)

UPC: 75960620663600124

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 6/26/23

On Sale: 7/26/23

PrintWatch: SCARLET WITCH ANNUAL 1 CARLOS NIETO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620691900112

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 6/26/23

On Sale: 7/26/23

SCARLET WITCH ANNUAL 1 JIM CHEUNG 2ND PRINTING RATIO VARIANT (1:25)

UPC: 75960620691900122

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 6/26/23

On Sale: 7/26/23

It's a week off for most other comic book publishers for this kind of thing so expect a blizzard of reprints next week as everyone plays catch up ahead of San Diego Comic-Con.

