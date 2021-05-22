Printwatch: Geiger And Dune: House Atreides Get Fourth Printings

PrintWatch: Geiger by Doomsday Clock and Batman Earth One creative team Geoff Johns and Gary Frank is selling out fast at the distributor level, leading Image Comics to rush both Geiger #1 and last week's Geiger #2 releases back to print in order to keep up with demand. "Thank you to all the readers and retailers (and to everyone at Image!)! The whole Geiger team is incredibly grateful that so many people are checking out our first creator-owned book… and our doorway into a new universe," said Johns.

Geiger is set in the years after a nuclear war ravaged the planet where desperate outlaws battle for survival in a world of radioactive chaos. Out past the poisoned wasteland lives a man even the Nightcrawlers and Organ People fear. Some name him Joe Glow, others call him the Meltdown Man. But his name… is Geiger.

Geiger #1, fourth printing Cover A (Diamond Code APR218568)

Geiger #1, fourth printing 1:25 copy incentive Cover B (Diamond Code APR218569)

Geiger #2 Cover A, second printing Cover A (Diamond Code APR218570),

Geiger #2 Cover B, second printing 1:25 copy incentive Cover B (Diamond Code APR218571) will all be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, June 16. Geiger #3 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, June 9th.

PrintWatch: Boom Studios announced that the first four issues of Dune: House Atreides, will return with all new printings in June 2021. The series is adapted & scripted by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, who co-wrote the eponymous prequel novel based on Frank Herbert's notes and illustrated by artist Dev Pramanik (Paradiso) with ink assistance by Raffaele Semeraro, colorist Alex Guimarães (Buffy: Every Generation) and letterer Ed Dukeshire (Once & Future), in partnership with Herbert Properties LLC and in full coordination with Abrams ComicArts, who published the first of three graphic novel adaptations of Herbert's original classic novel DUNE in Fall 2020.

DUNE: HOUSE ATREIDES #1 FOURTH PRINTING

DUNE: HOUSE ATREIDES #2 THIRD PRINTING

DUNE: HOUSE ATREIDES #3 SECOND PRINTING

DUNE: HOUSE ATREIDES #4 SECOND PRINTING, featuring brand new covers by series artist Pramanik, available on June 9th, 2021.

"It's been a dream to work with Brian, Kevin, Dev, and the entire creative team to bring the world of Dune to the comic book page, and the response has been overwhelming from fans everywhere," said Filip Sablik, President, Publishing & Sales, BOOM! Studios. "For everyone who's a fan of the incredible world created by Frank Herbert, BOOM! Studios is proud to present a collectible set of brand new printings, with cover art taking you to the most important locations within the Dune universe and bringing everyone a chance to discover House Atreides like they've never seen before.".