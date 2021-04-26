PrintWatch: Geiger, Nightwing, Alice In Leatherland Get More Prints

PrintWatch: Geiger #1 by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank has gotten a third printing with a kind-of "do it yourself" glow-in-the-dark variant cover.

Geiger #1, third printing (Diamond Code FEB219020) will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, May 19.

PrintWatch: Black Mask Press is sending Alice In Leatherland #1 back to a second printing with a new cover by series co-creator Elisa Romboli.

PrintWatch: Nightwing #79 is getting a second printing from DC Comics on the 25th of May, with a new cover by Bruno Redondo.

GEIGER #1 3RD PTG

IMAGE COMICS

FEB219020

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Gary Frank

Industry heavyweights GEOFF JOHNS (Superman, Green Lantern, Batman: Three Jokers) and GARY FRANK (Superman, Supergirl, The Incredible Hulk) of DC's DOOMSDAY CLOCK reteam for what will be one of the most anticipated new series of 2021 in the forthcoming GEIGER. This mind blowing new series will take local comic shops by storm in April from Image Comics. Who are the scavengers of a dying earth? GEIGER is set in the years since a nuclear war ravaged the planet, desperate outlaws battle for survival in a world of radioactive chaos. Out past the poisoned wasteland lives a man even the Nightcrawlers and Organ People fear. Some name him Joe Glow, others call him The Meltdown Man. But his name… is Geiger. In Shops: May 19, 2021 Final Orders Due: Apr 26, 2021 SRP: $3.99

ALICE IN LEATHERLAND #1 (MR)

BLACK MASK STUDIOS ENTERTAINMEMNT

(W) Iolanda Zanfardino (A/CA) Elisa Romboli

Alice, a young writer of children's storybooks, is hurtled out of her fairytale-like life when she discovers her girlfriend has been cheating on her! Charmingly defiant, she leaves her small forest town and leaps into a new adventure to seek love (and find herself) in the fast life of San Francisco. There, her concept of pure, magical love will be completely overturned her biggest challenge won't be reckoning with other people's sexual drive, it'll be getting a grip on her own! From your new favorite writer and artist team of Iolanda Zanfardino and Elisa Romboli, Alice In Leatherland is a comedy about sex and so, inevitably, about every other aspect of life, too. As Iolanda and Elisa describe the book: "Sex is recounted as a way to investigate our relationship with ourselves and others, with our bodies and our place in the world; sexual pleasure as self-affirmation and growth. There is room for Love, too, and bravery. And for many good laughs, that never hurts." SRP: $3.99