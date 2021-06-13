PrintWatch: Image Increases Reprint Discounts If Stores Order Today

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics may have reduced their second printing levels to the same as DC Comics, as Image Comics have been increasing them. And with the titles below, Image Comics is also increasing the retailer discount as long as retailer order by the FOC date of today. That includes Geiger #3 getting a second printing on the 7th of July along with the first printing of Geiger #4. The same day as Nocterra #2 gete a fourth printing and Nocterra #3 gets a third printing, alongside the first printing of Nocterra #5. And Ant #12 gets its second printing, well ahead of the new Ant #1 in August.

GEIGER #3 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

APR219896

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Gary Frank (A/CA) Brad Anderson

How do you make a monster? Geiger's tragic origins revealed, from his time before the war to his fateful meeting with the doomed Dr. Molotov. All secrets will be laid bare when the King of Las Vegas invades Geiger's compound. By the critically acclaimed team of GEOFF JOHNS, GARY FRANK, and BRAD ANDERSON!In Shops: Jul 07, 2021 Final Orders Due: Jun 14, 2021 SRP: $3.99

NOCTERRA #2 4TH PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR219897

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Tomeu Morey (A/CA) Tony S. Daniel

"FULL THROTTLE DARK," Part Two-Val brings her passengers to their first truckstop – the Neon Grove! But with her brother getting worse by the minute, and dark forces in hot pursuit, our ferryman finds herself faced with a grave decision.In Shops: Jul 07, 2021 Final Orders Due: Jun 14, 2021 SRP: $3.99

NOCTERRA #3 3RD PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR219898

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Tomeu Morey (A/CA) Tony S. Daniel

"FULL THROTTLE DARK," Part Three-Know the signs: black gums, gnarled bones, and haunting yellow eyes. When you spot a human shade out there in the endless night…run.In Shops: Jul 07, 2021 Final Orders Due: Jun 14, 2021 SRP: $3.99