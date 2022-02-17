PrintWatch: Dark Knights of Steel,Living Gods, Mutiny & Godkiller

PrintWatch: Looking at second prints for Dark Knights of Steel #4 , Land Of The Living Gods #1 from AfterShock, Mutiny Magazine #1 from Fairsquare Comics, and Godkiller: Spiderland #2 from Black Mask as well as a third printing of Godkiller: Spiderland #1.

PrintWatch: Dark Knights of Steel #4 Second Printing DC goes back to press on Dark Knights of Steel #4, with a new version of the cover by Joshua Middleton! The arrival of the Els by spaceship 19 years earlier was a pivotal moment for the kingdom, and a prophecy was born! But what were those early years like for the Els, and how did they come to be monarchs of the kingdom? And what catastrophic event triggered everything that was to follow?

PrintWatch: LAND OF THE LIVING GODS #1 2ND PTG

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

DEC219659

(W) Isaac Mogajane (A/CA) Santtos

Second Printing of the sold-out first issue! It is said that when the world dies, the spirits of the first people will return to witness the last days of humanity. Well, the spirits have arrived, and the end is here. But not everyone has given up hope. Naledi, a teenage girl living in the deserted city once called Johannesburg, has always believed that there is a land, hidden away in time where the gods still live. And where there are gods, there are miracles. Perhaps even miracles that are big enough to save our dying planet. And so, after a lifetime of isolation, Naledi will head out into the unknown with little to hold onto but her faith – and her magical pet plant, Buyo. A fairy tale for the times in which we find ourselves, brought to life by South African writer and producer Isaac Mogajane (Matwetwe, Catching Feelings) and Brazilian artist Santtos (Night Shift), LAND OF THE LIVING GODS will introduce you to a world of wonder and cruelty, beauty and perseverance – and will leave you profoundly changed.

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022 Final Orders Due: Feb 21, 2022 SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: GODKILLER SPIDERLAND #1 3RD PTG (MR)

BLACK MASK COMICS

JAN228040

(W) Matteo Pizzolo (A) Anna Muckracker (CA) Jasmin Darnell

Halfpipe and Soledad gaze into The Abyss. Things get intense. Don't say we didn't warn you.

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022 Final Orders Due: Feb 21, 2022 SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: GODKILLER SPIDERLAND #2 2ND PTG (MR)

BLACK MASK COMICS

JAN228041

(W) Matteo Pizzolo (A) Anna Muckracker (CA) Jasmin Darnell

While Halfpipe and Soledad are communing with The Abyss, Dr. Herbert begins to unlock the strange mysteries of Tommy's blood.

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022 Final Orders Due: Feb 21, 2022 SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: MUTINY MAGAZINE (2ND PTG) #1 (MR)

JAN221438

FAIRSQUARE COMICS LLC

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Darick Robertson

Mutiny Magazine #1 sold out on its release day last November! Many couldn't find a copy at their store hours after it was put on racks. So we decided to reprint our mind-blowing inaugural issue with a new version of the instant classic Homelander Darick Robertson cover in Black, White and Red. In Shops: Mar 23, 2022 SRP: $15.00