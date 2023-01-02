PrintWatch: MMPR/TMNT II & Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World

PrintWatch: Mighty Morphin Power Ramgers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II from Boom Studios and IDW – and Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World #1 just from Boom studios – both get second printings, out at the end of the month.

MMPR TMNT II #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG GRASSETTI

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Dan Mora (CA) Rafael Grassetti

It's been six months since the Teenagers With Attitude and the Heroes In A Half Shell teamed up to defeat the unholy alliance of Rita Repulsa and Shredder, but a new threat will force them to reunite in the crossover YOU demanded! Between an invasion from beyond, old enemies teaming up with unlikely accomplices, and a threat to the Rangers' powers themselves, will the two teams survive the onslaught, or will they need help from the most unexpected ally imaginable? Longtime Power Rangers architect Ryan Parrott (Rogue Sun) joins forces with superstar artist Dan Mora (World's Finest, Once & Future) to deliver the follow-up to the hit crossover! In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #2 2ND PTG LEE

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Alexandre Tefenkgi (CA) Inhyuk Lee

Jason Aaron and Alexandre Tefenkgi's fable of a bleak future continues in Maceo and Mezzy's childhood years, with nothing but Mezzy's guidebook and her skills as a wastelander to get them through their dangerous, post-apocalyptic journey. As time passes and they endure the horrors of plastic tornadoes and frozen sludge, Maceo proves to be more than just a burden, and they make a connection where none seemed possible at first. But to their unexpected peril, they might not be as alone as they thought…In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

