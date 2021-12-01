PrintWatch: Second Prints For Black Panther #1, Hulk #1 and Venom #1

PrintWatch: Black Panther #1, Hulk #1 and Venom #1 are all getting second printings from Marvel Comics as well as tiered 1:25 second printing variants as well, in order to encourage retailers to bump those numbers up.

BLACK PANTHER #1

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by JUANN CABAL

Second Printing Sketch Cover by ALEX ROSS – 75960620042900112

1:25 Second Printing Design Cover by JUANN CABAL – 75960620042900127

Academy Award-winning writer John Ridley and Stormbreaker artist Juann Cabal take the world of Wakanda into a new age in BLACK PANTHER #1. The new run kicks off with an action-packed espionage story that will upend everything in T'Challa's life and have ramifications for the entire Marvel Universe! Secrets from T'Challa's past have come back to haunt him! Fresh from his travels in space, Black Panther receives an unexpected and urgent message from a Wakandan secret agent! Now, T'Challa must race the clock not only to save his agent, but also to keep his true agenda under wraps. Because if the truth comes out, it could cost T'Challa everything… BLACK PANTHER #1's second printing covers will feature the sketch art of Alex Ross' mesmerizing cover as well as a second printing cover featuring Juann Cabal's new Black Panther design.

HULK #1

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by RYAN OTTLEY

Second Printing Wraparound Cover by RYAN OTTLEY – 75960620003000112

1:25 Second Printing Character Sketch Cover by RYAN OTTLEY – 75960620003000152

Superstar creative team Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley look to the stars for Bruce Banner's colossal-sized next era in HULK #1! Immortal no longer, the Hulk's uncontrollable rage has reached an all-new level, and nobody – including the Avengers – is prepared to handle it. But is it really the Hulk that people should be afraid of, or is there something missing to this puzzle? HULK #1's second printing covers will showcase Hulk and Iron Man's explosive fight in a wraparound cover as well as a character sketch by Ryan Ottley.

VENOM #1

Written by RAM V and AL EWING

Art by BRYAN HITCH

Second Printing Cover by BRYAN HITCH – 75960620191400112

1:25 Second Printing Sketch Cover BRYAN HITCH – 75960620191400159

And a new symbiote saga begins in Ram V, Al Ewing, and Bryan Hitch's VENOM #1. This trio is set to take the symbiote mythos to the next level with thrilling new developments for father-son pair Eddie and Dylan Brock. Each writer will lend their talents to a different character, with Ewing taking us beyond the stars with Eddie in his new role as the "King in Black," and Ram V bringing us back to earth penning Dylan's beginnings as a Super Hero. Together, the two journeys will intertwine and impact one another to create a singular and epic new vision. VENOM #1's second printing covers will feature all-new artwork from Bryan Hitch as well as a sketch artwork of his main cover.