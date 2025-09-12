Posted in: Bad Idea, Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, Exquisite Corpses, frank miller, printwatch, X-Men of Apocalypse

PrintWatch: Second Prints For Frank Miller Deadpool/Batman & Batman #1

PrintWatch: Deadpool/Batman, Batman #1, X-Men Of Apocalypse , Punisher, Cul-De-Sac, Everything Dead & Dying and Exquisite Corpses

PrintWatch: Deadpool/Batman #1 is not out yet, but is already going to a second printing, with a 1:50 version of the Frank Miller Batman/Wolverine cover, for the 29th of October, as well as X-Men Of Apocalypse Alpha #1, and Punisher: Red Band #1.

MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1 RYAN STEGMAN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1 MARK BAGLEY RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1 FRANK MILLER RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:50]

On Sale: 10/29/2025

X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE ALPHA #1 LEINIL YU 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE ALPHA #1 JOE MADUREIRA RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

On Sale: 10/22/2025

PUNISHER: RED BAND #1 LOGO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [POLYBAGGED]

PUNISHER: RED BAND #1 E.M. GIST RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [POLYBAGGED] [1:25]

On Sale: 10/15/2025

PrintWatch: Batman #1 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez is getting a second printing. Jimenez says "BATMAN #1 IS OFFICIALLY SOLD OUT!, and DC is doing a second printing!! I can't believe this flew by so fast, these weeks have been truly crazy, honestly thank you all so much! I´ll never forget your support for this series!!! and new covers! look at this @Danmora_c variant! :D"

PrintWatch: Cul-De-Sac #1 by Mike Carey and Jonathan Wayshak is getting a second printing from Bad Idea Comics, as is Everything Dead & Dying #1 by Tate Brombal and Jacob Phillips from Image, Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum #1 by W. Maxwell Prince Martin Morazzo from DC Comics, while Exquisite Corpses #1 by James Tynion IV, Michael Walsh, Jordie Bellaire from Image Comics gets a fourth printing…

"Everything Dead & Dying is a comic that was rejected by multiple publishers across many years before it became my Image debut, so this second printing and the book's success truly means everything to me and is so affirming," said Tate Brombal. "Thank you, retailers, for believing in this tragic zombie tale, and thank you, readers, for embracing its warm, unbeating heart." Phillips added: "As Everything Dead & Dying begins to spread, like a zombie virus through the world, we are overwhelmed by the incredible reaction so far and the ongoing support of everyone that has sunk their teeth into our little book. Let's infect some more minds!"

EVERYTHING DEAD & DYING #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG (MR)

(W) Tate Brombal (A/CA) Jacob Phillips

MINISERIES PREMIERE

Jack Chandler is the sole survivor of the zombie apocalypse in his rural farming community, but rather than eliminate them, he has chosen to continue living alongside the undead—including the husband and adopted daughter he fought so hard to have. But when his town is discovered by outsiders, Jack suddenly becomes the one thing standing in the way of those who hope to kill his family for good.

Eisner Award-nominated creators TATE BROMBAL (Barbalien, Batgirl) and** JACOB PHILLIPS** (THAT TEXAS BLOOD, NEWBURN) team up for a haunting rural character piece set during a zombie outbreak, best described as THE WALKING DEAD meets Essex County. $4.99 10/8/2025

(W) Tate Brombal (A/CA) Jacob Phillips MINISERIES PREMIERE Jack Chandler is the sole survivor of the zombie apocalypse in his rural farming community, but rather than eliminate them, he has chosen to continue living alongside the undead—including the husband and adopted daughter he fought so hard to have. But when his town is discovered by outsiders, Jack suddenly becomes the one thing standing in the way of those who hope to kill his family for good. Eisner Award-nominated creators TATE BROMBAL (Barbalien, Batgirl) and** JACOB PHILLIPS** (THAT TEXAS BLOOD, NEWBURN) team up for a haunting rural character piece set during a zombie outbreak, best described as THE WALKING DEAD meets Essex County. $4.99 10/8/2025 EXQUISITE CORPSES #1 4TH PTG (MR)

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Michael Walsh, Jordie Bellaire (CA) Michael Walsh

SERIES PREMIERE

Every five years on Halloween, the wealthiest families in America play a game. Twelve of the deadliest people in the world are dropped into a small town with just one goal: last killer standing wins. For the citizens of Oak Valley, Maine—this year's unlucky arena—the goal is much simpler. They must survive the night.

Experience a comics event like no other, from the minds of JAMES TYNION IV & MICHAEL WALSH, as they lead a group of the most exciting voices in the industry. Over thirteen blood-soaked chapters, these creators will collaborate and compete to determine who wins and who dies—and the games begin in this triple-sized debut! $4.99 10/8/2025

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Michael Walsh, Jordie Bellaire (CA) Michael Walsh SERIES PREMIERE Every five years on Halloween, the wealthiest families in America play a game. Twelve of the deadliest people in the world are dropped into a small town with just one goal: last killer standing wins. For the citizens of Oak Valley, Maine—this year's unlucky arena—the goal is much simpler. They must survive the night. Experience a comics event like no other, from the minds of JAMES TYNION IV & MICHAEL WALSH, as they lead a group of the most exciting voices in the industry. Over thirteen blood-soaked chapters, these creators will collaborate and compete to determine who wins and who dies—and the games begin in this triple-sized debut! $4.99 10/8/2025 CUL DE SAC #1 (OF 5) 2nd PTG

(W) Mike Carey (A/CA) Jonathan Wayshak

"New York Times bestselling writer and master of the macabre, Mike Carey (LUCIFER, X-MEN) makes his long-awaited return to comic books, combining his powers with groundbreaking fine art illustrator Jonathan Wayshak (SPAWN: VIOLATOR) to deliver a nightmarish new vision for the horror genre. What lurking evil lies hidden at the end of the cul-de-sac? Nestled in a tucked-away corner of sleepy suburbia, the Kingsley, Herriman and Ortega families seemed like any other close-knit neighbors. So nothing seems amiss when Mrs. Kingsley piles all the neighborhood kids into the family RV for their annual summer camp-out. But in the dark of the woods, she unleashes a grisly, bloodcurdling display, revealing their families' shocking secret—their parents are vampires and they're eager to pass on their legacy. Now the children must choose—to join them and revel in their awesome dark powers or live out their lives as mortals. But when they return home, they confront a gruesome scene—their parents dead on the floor, brutally murdered by an elite squad of vampire hunters. And the hunters? They're looking to finish the job. Now the kids are on the run, chased by vampire hunters, the police, and even a shadowy cabal of their fellow vampires as they search for answers to unlock the secret of what they really are before their fates are sealed forever." $5.99 10/1/2025

(W) Mike Carey (A/CA) Jonathan Wayshak "New York Times bestselling writer and master of the macabre, Mike Carey (LUCIFER, X-MEN) makes his long-awaited return to comic books, combining his powers with groundbreaking fine art illustrator Jonathan Wayshak (SPAWN: VIOLATOR) to deliver a nightmarish new vision for the horror genre. What lurking evil lies hidden at the end of the cul-de-sac? Nestled in a tucked-away corner of sleepy suburbia, the Kingsley, Herriman and Ortega families seemed like any other close-knit neighbors. So nothing seems amiss when Mrs. Kingsley piles all the neighborhood kids into the family RV for their annual summer camp-out. But in the dark of the woods, she unleashes a grisly, bloodcurdling display, revealing their families' shocking secret—their parents are vampires and they're eager to pass on their legacy. Now the children must choose—to join them and revel in their awesome dark powers or live out their lives as mortals. But when they return home, they confront a gruesome scene—their parents dead on the floor, brutally murdered by an elite squad of vampire hunters. And the hunters? They're looking to finish the job. Now the kids are on the run, chased by vampire hunters, the police, and even a shadowy cabal of their fellow vampires as they search for answers to unlock the secret of what they really are before their fates are sealed forever." $5.99 10/1/2025 SUPERMAN THE KRYPTONITE SPECTRUM #1 (OF 5) Second Printing

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A/CA) Martin Morazzo

The team behind the critically acclaimed Ice Cream Man comic comes to DC to apply its singular storytelling style to none other than the Man of Steel! Four new Kryptonites have been discovered in deep space, and Superman needs to know just what, exactly, they do to him–lest the colorful rocks of his home planet fall into evil hands! With Batman at Superman's side, this DC Black Label Superman event explores the consequences of each never-before-seen variety of Kryptonite–all in the formal and boundary-pushing fashion that W. Maxwell Prince, Martín Morazzo, and Chris O'Halloran are celebrated for! $5.99 10/8/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!