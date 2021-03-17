PrintWatch: Serial #2 and Nottingham #1 Get Second Printings

PrintWatch: When comic books are published, most publishers print them to the number of orders received by stores, plus a little bit to cover re-orders, printing problems or lost stock in the distribution process. Some publishers print a lot more, anticipating increased reorders after the comic has gone to print. And sometimes they run out fast, see there's increased demand, and have to send that comic back to the printers for a second printing. They would much prefer to have had more orders in the first place for the first printers, as it's much. much cheaper to add 5000 onto an existing print run rather than have to run a 5000 second-print run. When you get up to the seventh or the eighth printing, that's more money for the publisher, of course, but much less than they would have made if they'd have had all those orders upfront.

However, it's nice to have a new cover to distinguish between printings. And today on PrintWatch we have Terry Moore's serial killing spinoff Serial #2, and the high concept Robin Hood-is-the-terrorist comic Nottingham #1 from Mad Cave Studios.

SERIAL #2 2ND PTG

ABSTRACT STUDIOS

(W/A/CA) Terry Moore

Second Printing ! Zoe is on the hunt for a small town serial killer hiding in plain sight, living and working among the community. Fear has the people on edge and everyone has a different theory based on horror movie profiling. But Zoe has learned that looks are for deceiving and she sees something very odd in several of the town's leading citizens, particularly the beautiful Edna Trotter with her pitbulls and bloody rare steaks.

NOTTINGHAM #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

(W) David Hazan (A) Shane Connery Volk, Luca Romano (CA) Shane Connery Volk

Second Printing ! In this twisted medieval noir, the Sheriff of Nottingham hunts a serial killer with a penchant for tax collectors. The Sheriff's investigation makes him the target of England's most nefarious power-brokers. That's to say nothing of the Merry Men, terrorists lurking amongst the trees of Sherwood, led by an enigma known only as "Hood."