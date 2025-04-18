Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: nyx, printwatch

PrintWatch: The Book Of Nyx, Last Boy & Phantom Road Get Second Prints

PrintWatch: Black Ritual: The Book Of Nyx #1, Last Boy #1 and Phantom Road #1 get second printings from Image Comics and Boom Studios

PrintWatch: Image Comics is putting Black Ritual: The Book of Nyx #1 and Phantom Road #1 to second prints, as is The Last Boy #1 from Boom Studios.

PrintWatch: Black Ritual: The Book of Nyx #1 by Thomas Healy and Nat Jones from Todd McFarlane Productions and Image Comics is going back to a second printing with a new cover by Jason Shawn Alexander for the 14th of May. "When I heard that Black Ritual: The Book of Nyx #1 was going to get a second print, my first thought was how awesome the Spawn Universe fans were," said Healy. "Getting to help create the corner of the Universe where magick and witchcraft thrive is a dream come true. And truth be told, this whole journey started due to Nat wanting to revisit the character of Nyx. We are just so grateful to the fans for supporting the book." Jones added: "We are so thankful and beyond thrilled with the support and positive reactions that the first issue of Black Ritual: The Book of Nyx is receiving. Thomas Healy and I are putting a lot of love into this story, and to see it resonate with Spawn fans and readers new to the Spawn Universe is absolutely amazing. We can't wait for everyone to see what we have in store!"

PrintWatch: The Last Boy #1 by Dan Panosian and Alessio Avallone is getting a second printing from Boom Studios for the 28th of May. "Dan, Alessio, Valentina and Jeff are crafting a phenomenally fun ride to the star that's second to the right, and straight on till morning", said Josh Hayes, Vice President of Sales, Boom Studios. "So it's absolutely no surprise that readers are… hooked!"

PrintWatch: We previously printwatched that Phantom Road #11 by Jeff Lemire and Gabriel Hernández Walta is getting a second print from Image Comics for the 14th of May, and now we have the cover, a degraded version of the original by Walta. "It's so great to see readers reacting to this new Phantom Road arc," said Lemire. "After our hiatus, Gabriel and I wanted to come back strong, and this new 'Horrormen' storyline is designed to be a great jumping-on point for new readers". Walta added "Phantom Road third arc is my favorite so far, so I'm really happy that more people get to read it!"

