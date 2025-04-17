Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Spider-Man | Tagged: absolute, printwatch

PrintWatch: Absolute, Amazing, Spawn, Godzilla, Crisis, Adventure Time

PrintWatch: Absolute Flash, Martian Manhunter, Green Lantern, Spider-Man, Spawn, Godzilla, Assorted Crisis Events, Free For All, Adventure Time

Article Summary Absolute DC titles and Amazing Spider-Man get new printings with special variant covers.

Free For All and Assorted Crisis Events receive additional print runs due to high demand.

Godzilla Vs Hulk and Adventure Time reprints offer exclusive covers and extras.

Spawn #5 rereleases in limited quantity, echoing its original 1992 price and cover.

PrintWatch: Bleeding Cool previously printwatched that Absolute Flash #1, Absolute Martian Manhunter #1, and Absolute Green Lantern #1 are all getting second printings from DC Comics, for the 21st of May. Now we have the covers. Each of these new printings will arrive with a main cover featuring a recoloured version of the first printing main cover, and open-to-order variants by Gerald Parel, available in both card stock and foil versions.

PrintWatch: Bleeding Cool also previously printwatched that Amazing Spider-Man #1 is also getting a second printing, for the 21st of May from Marvel Comics, with a Pepe Larraz cover and a 1:25 Ryan Stegman variant. And now we have covers for those as well.

PrintWatch: Patrick Horvath's Free For All is getting a third printing for the 7th of May from Oni Press.

PrintWatch: Assorted Crisis Events by Deniz Camp, Eric Zawadzki, Jordie Bellaire, and Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou is getting a third printing for the 14th of May from Image Comics, with a new cover by Riley Rossmo. "The response to this comic has been absolutely unbelievable, and totally beyond any expectations," said Camp. "To see people consistently show up for a book like this, a book that is so personal to everyone on the team, is deeply humbling. I cannot thank readers enough, and promise to keep working to make the best possible comics for you." Eric Stephenson, Publisher & Chief Creative Officer at Image Comics added: "Comics always benefit from an influx of new talent, and Deniz and Eric [Zawadzki] are both at the top of the list when it comes to interesting new voices. That being the case, it's no surprise that the first issue keeps selling out. Being fortunate enough to have seen what's in store for #2 and beyond, this first issue is only a glimpse of what this creative team has planned for this series."

PrintWatch: Godzilla Vs Hulk is getting a second printing for the 28th of May from Marvel Comics with a new cover by Ed McGuinness and a variant cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli.

PrintWatch: Oni Press is sending Adventure Time #1 by Nick Winn and Derek Ballard back to print with a polybagged Deluxe Edition with a new cardstock cover from James Stokoe and an exclusive character sticker sheet, including the recently debuted Computer Princess, for the 14th of May.

PrintWatch: Phantom Road #11 by Jeff Lemire and Gabriel Hernandez Walta from Image Comics is getting a second printing. No cover yet.

PrintWatch: Bleeding Cool also also previously printwatched that Spawn #5 from 1992 is getting a second printing from Image Comics, one copy available to retailers who order ten copies of Spawn: The Curse Of Sherlee Johnson #1. Priced at $1.95, just as the original was, it will be published on the 21st of May. And we have that cover too.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!