PrintWatch: The Department Of Truth, Hollow Heart, Haha, Crossover

PrintWatch: A time for new printings all round. Crossover finally sells out of its 150K first printing of its first issue and is getting seconds, as is its third issue.

The first issue of Hollow Heart, Vault's newest horror series, has sold out of a healthy overprint at the distributor. The second print will feature a new cover with updated design from Tim Daniel. The second printing of Hollow Heart #1 will be out on March 24th, the same date as the series' second issue.

The Department of Truth by James Tynion IV and Martin Simmond has had its second triple sell-out at the distributor and an accelerated order for reprints on issues #1, #4, and #5, after a 100,000+ launch for the first issue, it is still needing further printings, with #1 hitting a fourth printing.

And Haha #2 follows up the first issue, getting a second printing of its second, with new cover art by Zoe Thorogood and Good Old Neon.

EL used to be human. Now he's a jumble of organs in a bio-suit. El is also in tremendous pain and has been for a very long time. Hope arrives in the form of Mateo, a mechanic brought in to work on EL's suit. Mateo sees EL in a way no one else ever has. And what's more: Mateo offers EL an escape. Hollow Heart reunites Tet creators Paul Allor and Paul Tucker for a queer monster love story about the choices we make between giving our loved ones what they want and giving them what we think they need. In Shops: Mar 24, 2021 Final Orders Due: Mar 01, 2021 SRP: $3.99

The creative powerhouses behind the bestselling, critically acclaimed GOD COUNTRY, Thanos Wins, and REDNECK returns for the biggest launch of the year. Imagine everything you thought was fantasy…was real. And now join us, in a world where reality is dead…and anything is possible…In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

Final Orders Due: Mar 01, 2021

SRP: $3.99



In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

Final Orders Due: Mar 01, 2021

SRP: $3.99



(W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Martin Simmonds

SERIES PREMIERE! Cole Turner has studied conspiracy theories all his life, but he isn't prepared for what happens when he discovers that all of them are true, from the JFK assassination to flat Earth theory and reptilian shapeshifters. One organization has been covering them up for generations. What is the deep, dark secret behind the Department of Truth? Bestselling writer JAMES TYNION IV (Batman, Something is Killing the Children) debuts his first Image ONGOING SERIES alongside breakout artist MARTIN SIMMONDS (Dying is Easy)!In Shops: Mar 24, 2021 Final Orders Due: Mar 01, 2021 SRP: $3.99



WHAT is Black Hat? WHO is the mysterious man pulling its strings? WHY is he in Cole Turner's apartment? The first arc of the smash-hit new series from JAMES TYNION IV (Batman) & MARTIN SIMMONDS (Dying is Easy) comes to a dramatic conclusion, as Cole questions whether or not he's on the right side of the War for the Truth!In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

Final Orders Due: Mar 01, 2021 SRP: $3.99



How can a journalist ethically report on a story that they know can't possibly be true? As packages with proof of impossible stories keep arriving on one reporter's doorstop, sent by a mysterious entity known only as Q, one reporter must find the answer themselves. JAMES TYNION IV (Something is Killing the Children) & MARTIN SIMMONDS (Dying is Easy) send the Department of Truth after the Fourth Estate.In Shops: Mar 24, 2021 Final Orders Due: Mar 01, 2021 SRP: $3.99



(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A/CA) Zoe Thorogood

"RUDOLPH ON THE ROAD TO FUNVILLE"-Every boy and girl needs a momma, like a puppy needs a bowl. The funny-sad clown series for a funny-sad clown world continues with a mother-daughter road trip illustrated by ZOE THOROGOOD (The Impending Blindness of Billie Scott).In Shops: Mar 24, 2021 Final Orders Due: Mar 01, 2021 SRP: $3.99