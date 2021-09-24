PrintWatch: The Third Printing You Love In The Dark, And More

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics has a bunch of new second printings, for Shang-Chi #3 and #4, the Death Of Doctor Strange #1, Kang The Conqueror #2 and Moon Knight#3, the Shang-Chi issues coming to stores for the 20th of Octobver, the others probably for the 27th of October.

PrintWatch: Image Comics is seeing Primordial #1 by Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino go to a second printing and The Me You Love In The Dark #1 by Skottie Young and Jorge Corona get its third printing.

SHANG-CHI #3 2ND PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AUG218382

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Dike Ruan (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

Final Orders Due: Sep 26, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SHANG-CHI #4 2ND PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AUG218381

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Dike Ruan (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

Final Orders Due: Sep 26, 2021

SRP: $3.99

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE 1 GARBETT 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620099300112

Second Printing by artist Lee Garbett

FOC Date 10/04/2021

KANG THE CONQUEROR 2 MAGNO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620108200212

Second Printing by artist Steve McNiven

FOC Date 10/04/2021

UPC: 75960620137200312

MOON KNIGHT 3 MCNIVEN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

Second Printing by artist Carlos Magno

FOC Date 10/04/2021

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO 2 SCHITI 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620173000212

Second Printing by artist Valerio Schiti

FOC Date 10/04/2021

PRIMORDIAL #1 (OF 6) 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG218388

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Andrea Sorrentino

Mind-bending sci-fi collides with Cold War thriller in this six-issue miniseries by the bestselling and Eisner-winning creative team behind GIDEON FALLS!

In 1957, the USSR launched the dog, Laika, into Earth's orbit. Two years later, the USA responded with two monkeys, Able and Baker. These animals never returned. But, unbeknownst to everyone, they did not die in orbit…they were taken. And now they are coming home.In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

Final Orders Due: Sep 27, 2021

SRP: $3.99

ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK #1 (OF 5) 3RD PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG218387

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Jorge Corona

Writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (I HATE FAIRYLAND, Deadpool, Strange Academy) and artist JORGE CORONA (NO. 1 WITH A BULLET, Super Sons, Feathers) follow up their critically acclaimed series MIDDLEWEST with a brand-new haunting tale. An artist named Ro retreats from the grind of the city to an old house in a small town to find solace and inspiration without realizing the muse within is not what she expected. Fans of Stephen King and Neil Gaiman will enjoy this beautiful, dark, and disturbing story of discovery, love, and terror.In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

Final Orders Due: Sep 27, 2021

SRP: $3.99