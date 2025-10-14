Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: conan, Mark Spears, punisher, transformers, Viking Moon

PrintWatch: Transformers, Spider-Man, Absolute, Krypto & Mark Spears

PrintWatch: Transformers,Spider-Man: Torn, Absolute, Krypto, Mark Spears, Conan, Viking Moon, Adventure Time, Punisher get further printings

Transformers #25, Krypto, and Viking Moon #1 all receive new printings with exclusive variant covers.

Second printings announced for Absolute Flash, Green Lantern, Martian Manhunter, and Conan #25.

Mark Spears' Monsters #1 and #4 get further printings with rare metal and homage variants this November.

Spider-Man: Torn and Marvel Knights: Punisher #1 launch new variant covers for collectors and fans.

PrintWatch: Transformers #25 by Robert Kirkman, Dan Mora, Jorge Corona and Mike Spicer is getting a second printing with four covers from Jason Howard. We don't have the covers yet. Watch for a future Printwatch. But what do we have? Well, let's get stuck in…

PrintWatch: Second printings coming for Absolute Flash #6, Absolute Green Lantern #5 and Absolute Martian Manhunter #6, all with recoloured versions of the original covers by the series artists Nick Robles, Jahnoy Lindsay and Javier Rodriguez, all for the 5th of November.

PrintWatch : Conan The Barbarian #25 gets a second printing, with a 1500 copy limit, so Titan Comics warns that allocations may occur. The cover by fantasy artist Alex Horley will be out on the 12th of November, 2025.

: Conan The Barbarian #25 gets a second printing, with a 1500 copy limit, so Titan Comics warns that allocations may occur. The cover by fantasy artist will be out on the 12th of November, 2025. PrintWatch: Second printings for Krypto: The Last Dog For Krypton #1 and #2 by Ryan North and Mike Norton with Jae Lee covers for the 5th of November.

PrintWatch: Mark Spears' Monsters #1 gets a sixth printing with 1:25 action figure variant cover, a $100 zombie metal variant and a 1:100 $100 Action Figure Metal Variant, for the 19th of November.

PrintWatch: Mark Spears' Monsters #4 gets a second printing with 1:25 Black Cat #50 Homage Clown variant, a $100 Witching Hour Homage Metal variant and a 1:100 $100 Black Cat #50 Homage Clown Metal Variant, for the 19th of November.

PrintWatch: Viking Moon #1 by Joe Pruett and Marcelo Frusin gets a second printing from Image Comics, for the 5th of November.

Viking Moon #1 by and gets a second printing from Image Comics, for the 5th of November. PrintWatch: Adventure Time: The Bubbline College Special #1 by Caroline Cash receives a second printing with a new cover by Evgenia Vereli. As with the first printing, allocations may occur for the 5th of November.

PrintWatch: Amazing Spider-Man: Torn #1 by JMS and Pere Perez gets a second printing variant cover from Adam Hughes, and a 1:25 variant from Lee Garbett.

PrintWatch: Marvel Knights: Punisher #1 by Jimmy Palmiotti by Dan Panosian gets a second printing variant cover from Dan Panosian, and a 1:25 variant by David Marquez.

