Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Blood Hunt, Energon Universe, gi joe, printwatch, transformers, Void rivals

Printwatch: Void Rivals #1 Gets 9th Printing, Transformers #1 Gets 7th

Blood Hunt #3 gets a 2nd, Duke #3 gets a 3rd, Cobra Commander #1 gets a 4th, Transformers #1 gets a 7th and Void Rivals #1 gets a 9th.

Article Summary Blood Hunt #3 secures a 2nd print, while Duke #3 attains its 3rd.

Transformers #1 and Void Rivals #1 get a 7th and 9th printing.

Filya Bratukhin brings exclusive variant covers for top reprints.

New series issues feature major writers: Kirkman and Williamson.

PrintWatch: Blood Hunt #3 gets a second printing from Marvel Comics. But it is Skybound/Image Comics with the big numbers, as Duke #3 gets a 3rd printing, Cobra Commander #1 gets a 4th printing, Transformers #1 gets a 7th printing and Void Rivals #1 gets a 9th printing. When was the last time a monthly comic got a ninth printing let alone a seventh? Hmm? Those last two get heavily detailed Filya Bratukhin variant covers with a black and white version of each.

BLOOD HUNT #3 PEPE LARRAZ 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [BH]

UPC:75960620805000312

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 6/24/24

On Sale: 07/24/24

COBRA COMMANDER #1 (OF 5) 4TH PTG

IMAGE

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Andrea Milana, Annalisa Leoni (CA) David Aja

MINISERIES PREMIERE

The Rise of Cobra Begins HERE.

In a world where the Cobra organization hasn't formed, one man's sinister plans to utilize the mysterious alien substance known as Energon sends shockwaves across the globe. Who is Cobra Commander? Where does he come from? And what horrors is he planning to unleash that will rock the world-and maybe the universe-to its core? Red-Hot writer JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (Superman, DUKE) and artist ANDREA MILANA (IMPACT WINTER: ROOK) kick off the second of four action-packed miniseries that will introduce the best and worst humanity has to offer in the Energon Universe.

$4.99 7/10/2024

DUKE #3 (OF 5) 3RD PTG

IMAGE

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Tom Reilly, Jordie Bellaire (CA) Tom Reilly

Duke's search for answers has led him to a classified holding site for America's most dangerous prisoners. Now he's the most wanted man in the world. Unfortunately, everyone seems to prefer him Dead over Alive.

$3.99 7/10/2024

TRANSFORMERS #1 7TH PTG CVR A BRATUKHIN

TRANSFORMERS #1 7TH PTG CVR B BRATUKHIN

IMAGE

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Mike Spicer, Daniel Warren Johnson

SERIES PREMIERE

THE ALL NEW TRANSFORMERS ERA STARTS HERE!

Superstar creator DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (DO A POWERBOMB, Wonder Woman: Dead Earth), alongside ENERGON UNIVERSE showrunner ROBERT KIRKMAN (VOID RIVALS, INVINCIBLE), reimagines Hasbro's robots in disguise for a brand-new generation.

Optimus Prime was supposed to have led the Autobots to victory. Instead, the fate of Cybertron is unknown, and his allies have crash-landed far from home, alongside their enemies-the Decepticons.

As these titanic forces renew their war on Earth, one thing is immediately clear: the planet will never be the same. New alliances are struck. Battle lines are redrawn. And humanity's only hope of survival is Optimus Prime.

Discover THE TRANSFORMERS like you've never seen them before! $4.99 7/10/2024

VOID RIVALS #1 9TH PTG CVR A BRATUKHIN

VOID RIVALS #1 9TH PTG CVR B BRATUKHIN B&W

IMAGE

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Lorenzo De Felici, Matheus Lopes

SERIES PREMIERE

The blockbuster OBLIVION SONG team of ROBERT KIRKMAN & LORENZO DE FELICI debut the biggest new comic book series of 2023 with the launch of AN ALL-NEW SHARED UNIVERSE and a SURPRISE you won't see coming!

War rages around the Sacred Ring, where the last remnants of two worlds have collapsed around a black hole in a never-ending war.

However, when pilot Darak and his rival Solila both crash on a desolate planet, these two enemies must find a way to escape together. But are they alone on this strange planet? And what dark forces await that threaten the entire universe? $3.99 7/10/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!