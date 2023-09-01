Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: ms marvel, plot holes, printwatch, Void rivals

PrintWatch: Void Rivals & Plot Holes, But Marvel Cancels Second Prints

Void Rivals and Plot Holes get more Printings but Marvel Comics cancels second printing for Margneto and Uncanny Avengers

Printwatch: Skybound, in collaboration with Hasbro and Image Comics, announced today that all issues of Void Rivals will get new printings featuring covers by artists Flaviano and Jason Howard that spotlight favourite characters and their first appearances in the series.

The new series from the team of Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici, along with colourist Matheus Lopes and letterer Rus Wooton continues to sell out at the distributor level. Available in comic book shops on the 4th of October 4, 2023, alongside Skybound, Image, and Hasbro's launch of Daniel Warren Johnson's Transformers #1, the new Void Rivals cover printings highlight each issue's connection to Transformers lore. Each cover depicts a character from each issue, Jetfire, Skuxxoid, and the Quintesson Prosecutor, respectively. Flaviano will draw connecting covers for issues #1 and #2, while Jason Howard will draw a standalone second printing cover for issue #3.

Void Rivals #1 Fourth Printing Variant Cover (ft. Jetfire) by Flaviano

Void Rivals #2 Third Printing Variant Cover (ft. Skuxxoid) by Flaviano

Void Rivals #3 Second Printing Variant Cover (ft. Quintesson Prosecutor) by Jason Howard

Printwatch: Sean Gordon Murphy's The Plot Holes #1 from Whatnot/Massive Publishing will be getting a limited second printing as the comic is expected to sell put over the weekend through Diamond Comic Distributors. The second print features brand new cover artwork by Kim Jacinto, with a limited-to-5000 copy release and 1:10 incentive ratio "Black & White" variant. Both the second print of Plot Holes #1 and the anticipated second issue will be in stores on the 27th of September 27th.

Printwatch: We also have the standard cover from Ms Marvel: The New Mutant #1, which Bleeding Cool revealed was going to a second printing earlier in the week. Arthur Adams will draw the 1:25 variant. We are also able to state at this time that previously reported Marvel Comics' second printings of Magneto #1 and Uncanny Avengers #1 are no longer going ahead.

