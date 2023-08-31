Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: blade, iron man, ms marvel, power rangers, printwatch, W0RLDTR33

PrintWatch: Ms Marvel, Power Rangers, Iron Man, Blade & W0rldtr33

PrintWatch: Ms Marvel: The New Mutantb #1, Power Rangers #111, Invincible Iron Man #9, Blade #2 & W0rldtr33 #1-4 all get multiple printings.

PrintWatch: Ms Marvel: The New Mutant #1 is going back for a second printing and getting a 1:25 variant as well for the 11th of October. No cover art yet.

MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT 1 ARTGERM 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT 1 ARTHUR ADAMS RATIO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT[1:25]

(W) Iman Vellani, Sabir Pirzada (A) Carlos Gomez, Adam Gorham

KAMALA KHAN IS BACK…AND SHE'S AN X-MAN! That's right – the good news is that fresh off her world-saving death, Kamala has been brought back via Krakoan Resurrection Technology! What a way to learn she's a mutant! The bad news is her debut at the Hellfire Gala didn't go exactly as planned, and now all of mutantkind are being hunted worldwide! Into this world of hate and fear, Kamala has a secret mission to pull off for the X-Men, all the while struggling to acclimate to this new part of her identity! PLUS: This huge new chapter of Kamala's story is being co-written by the MCU's own Kamala, Iman Vellani, and Sabir Pirzada of both DARK WEB: MS. MARVEL and her Disney+ series! $4.99 On Sale 10/11/2023

PrintWatch: Also getting the standard second printing are FOC-tie-ins The Invincible Iron Man #9 with his Mysterium armour on the cover, and Blade #2.

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN 9 KAEL NGU 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [FALL]

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Juan Frigeri

Tony Stark: Black King of the Hellfire Club! Feilong and the Stark Sentinels have beaten Iron Man and robbed him of his armor. But Tony isn't without his resources: his father's membership to the Hellfire Club and his new Stealth Armor! On Sale 10/11/2023 $3.99 BLADE 2 ELENA CASAGRANDE 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Bryan Hill (A) Elena Casagrande

Blade's greatest hope rests with the last person he wants to ask – a hostile ex! Blade travels to Japan to meet with a high-end supernatural arms dealer who may be the key to defeating the Adana, the deadly threat Blade has inadvertently unleashed upon the world! But first he'll have to protect the arms dealer from the underground that wants her head. $3.99 On Sale 10/11/2023

PrintWatch: Every issue of W0rldtr33 by James Tynion IV and Fernando Blanco, issues one to four from Image Comics is also going back to print for the 27th of September, with issue one getting a fifth printing, in case Mark Millar wants to take notes. W0rldtr33 #1 gets a fifth printing, W0rldtr33 #2 gets a fourth printing, W0rldtr33 #3 gets a third printing, and W0rldtr33 #4 gets a second printing.W0rldtr33 #5 only just came out.

This fifth printing of the popular debut issue will put the order numbers on the title at up over 150K copies and makes it the second of Tynion IV's Image series to go into a fifth printing. "James and Fernando are at the top of their game witih this series, and anyone who has read these first five issues will tell you it's been thrilling to watch this disturbing world take shape," said Eric Stephenson, Publisher at Image Comics. "The reception for this book has been nothing short of astounding, but just like The Department of Truth before it, the demand for additional copies has been relentless." Tynion IV added: "I really can't believe the continued support you've all shown this book, as it grows and finds its audience. W0RLDTR33 is going to be on the stands for many years to come, and it's a thrill for Fernando, Jordie, Aditya, and I to see it find so many more new readers every month."

PrintWatch: And Mighty Morphin Power Ramgers #111 gets a third printing from Boom Studios for the 27th of September. No cover art yet.

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #111 3RD PTG RAGGAZONI

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL238715

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Simona Di Gianfelice (CA) Simone Raggazoni

In the kickoff of this monumental 12-month event, Mistress Vile has won, or so it seems, with control of the Grid and Dark Specter's infections spreading through the universe! As if an epic battle between Vile and the Vessel wasn't enough, the separated and stranded Rangers receive help from the last team they'd expect, but it may not be the help they were hoping for… In the tradition of Shattered Grid and perfectly timed with the 30th anniversary of Power Rangers, writer Melissa Flores (Dead Lucky) and Simona Di Gianfelice (All-New Firefly) kick off the event they've been building to for the last year that will forever change the Power Rangers universe! Fans of Marvel Zombies and DCeased wouldn't be caught dead missing out on the debut of the Dark Grid Variant Covers-the most twisted threats the Rangers have ever seen brought to life!In Shops: Sep 27, 2023 Final Orders Due: Sep 04, 2023 SRP: $4.99

