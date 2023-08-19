Posted in: Avengers, Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: avengers, Dark X-Men, power rangers, printwatch, The Cull, Venomverse
Printwatch: The Cull, Dark X-Men, Avengers, Venomverse & Power Rangers
Printwatch: New printings from Image Comics, Marvel Comics and Boom Studios starting with The Cull #1 by Kelly Thompson and Mattia De Iulis
Printwatch: New printings from Image Comics, Marvel Comics and Boom Studios this week, starting with The Cull #1 by Kelly Thompson and Mattia De Iulis going to a second printing from Image Comics. As Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #111 also gets a second printing from Boom Studios.
- THE CULL #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG
IMAGE COMICS
JUL238350
(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Mattia De Iulis
MINISERIES PREMIERE Eisner-winning writer KELLY THOMPSON (BLACK CLOAK) and superstar artist MATTIA DE IULIS (Captain America) team up for their first creator-owned work together! Something is Killing the Children horror vibes mix with The Goonies-style adventure as five friends set off to shoot a short film on a forbidden rock near their home the summer before they all go their separate ways. But that's not really why they're there. One of them has lied. And that lie will change their lives forever.In Shops: Sep 13, 2023 Final Orders Due: Aug 20, 2023 SRP: $3.99
- MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #111 2ND PTG MORA
BOOM! STUDIOS
JUL238035
(W) Melissa Flores (A) Simona Di Gianfelice (CA) Dan Mora
In the kickoff of this monumental 12-month event, Mistress Vile has won, or so it seems, with control of the Grid and Dark Specter's infections spreading through the universe! As if an epic battle between Vile and the Vessel wasn't enough, the separated and stranded Rangers receive help from the last team they'd expect, but it may not be the help they were hoping for… In the tradition of Shattered Grid and perfectly timed with the 30th anniversary of Power Rangers, writer Melissa Flores (Dead Lucky) and Simona Di Gianfelice (All-New Firefly) kick off the event they've been building to for the last year that will forever change the Power Rangers universe! Fans of Marvel Zombies and DCeased wouldn't be caught dead missing out on the debut of the Dark Grid Variant Covers-the most twisted threats the Rangers have ever seen brought to life!In Shops: Sep 13, 2023 Final Orders Due: Aug 21, 2023 SRP: $4.99
Printwatch: Then Marvel sending Dark X-Men #1 and Death Of The Venomverse #1 back for second printings with 1:25 ratio covers.
- DARK X-MEN 1 STEPHEN SEGOVIA 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [FALL] (WDC)
UPC: 75960620616200112
Price: $4.99
FOC Date: 8/28/23
On Sale: 8/30/23
- DARK X-MEN 1 ADAM HUGHES RATIO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)
UPC: 75960620616200122
Price: $4.99
FOC Date: 8/28/23
On Sale: 8/30/23
- DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE 2 LUCIANO VECCHIO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT
UPC: 75960620567700212
Price: $4.99
FOC Date: 8/28/23
On Sale: 8/30/23
- DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE 2 RYAN STEGMAN RATIO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (WDC) (1:25)
UPC: 75960620567700226
Price: $4.99
FOC Date: 8/28/23
On Sale: 8/30/23
Printwatch: And then Magneto and Uncanny Avengers #1 both get standard second printings.
- MAGNETO 1 TODD NAUCK 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (WDC)
UPC: 75960620667400112
Price: $4.99
FOC Date: 8/28/23
On Sale: 8/30/23
- UNCANNY AVENGERS 1 JAVIER GARRON 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [G.O.D.S., FALL] (WDC)
UPC: 75960620597400112
Price: $4.99
FOC Date: 8/28/23
On Sale: 8/30/23
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!