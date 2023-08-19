Posted in: Avengers, Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: avengers, Dark X-Men, power rangers, printwatch, The Cull, Venomverse

Printwatch: The Cull, Dark X-Men, Avengers, Venomverse & Power Rangers

Printwatch: New printings from Image Comics, Marvel Comics and Boom Studios starting with The Cull #1 by Kelly Thompson and Mattia De Iulis

Printwatch: New printings from Image Comics, Marvel Comics and Boom Studios this week, starting with The Cull #1 by Kelly Thompson and Mattia De Iulis going to a second printing from Image Comics. As Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #111 also gets a second printing from Boom Studios.

THE CULL #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

JUL238350

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Mattia De Iulis

MINISERIES PREMIERE Eisner-winning writer KELLY THOMPSON (BLACK CLOAK) and superstar artist MATTIA DE IULIS (Captain America) team up for their first creator-owned work together! Something is Killing the Children horror vibes mix with The Goonies-style adventure as five friends set off to shoot a short film on a forbidden rock near their home the summer before they all go their separate ways. But that's not really why they're there. One of them has lied. And that lie will change their lives forever.In Shops: Sep 13, 2023 Final Orders Due: Aug 20, 2023 SRP: $3.99

IMAGE COMICS JUL238350 (W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Mattia De Iulis MINISERIES PREMIERE Eisner-winning writer KELLY THOMPSON (BLACK CLOAK) and superstar artist MATTIA DE IULIS (Captain America) team up for their first creator-owned work together! Something is Killing the Children horror vibes mix with The Goonies-style adventure as five friends set off to shoot a short film on a forbidden rock near their home the summer before they all go their separate ways. But that's not really why they're there. One of them has lied. And that lie will change their lives forever.In Shops: Sep 13, 2023 Final Orders Due: Aug 20, 2023 SRP: $3.99 MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #111 2ND PTG MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL238035

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Simona Di Gianfelice (CA) Dan Mora

In the kickoff of this monumental 12-month event, Mistress Vile has won, or so it seems, with control of the Grid and Dark Specter's infections spreading through the universe! As if an epic battle between Vile and the Vessel wasn't enough, the separated and stranded Rangers receive help from the last team they'd expect, but it may not be the help they were hoping for… In the tradition of Shattered Grid and perfectly timed with the 30th anniversary of Power Rangers, writer Melissa Flores (Dead Lucky) and Simona Di Gianfelice (All-New Firefly) kick off the event they've been building to for the last year that will forever change the Power Rangers universe! Fans of Marvel Zombies and DCeased wouldn't be caught dead missing out on the debut of the Dark Grid Variant Covers-the most twisted threats the Rangers have ever seen brought to life!In Shops: Sep 13, 2023 Final Orders Due: Aug 21, 2023 SRP: $4.99

Printwatch: Then Marvel sending Dark X-Men #1 and Death Of The Venomverse #1 back for second printings with 1:25 ratio covers.

DARK X-MEN 1 STEPHEN SEGOVIA 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [FALL] (WDC)

UPC: 75960620616200112

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 8/28/23

On Sale: 8/30/23

UPC: 75960620616200112 Price: $4.99 FOC Date: 8/28/23 On Sale: 8/30/23 DARK X-MEN 1 ADAM HUGHES RATIO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)

UPC: 75960620616200122

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 8/28/23

On Sale: 8/30/23

UPC: 75960620616200122 Price: $4.99 FOC Date: 8/28/23 On Sale: 8/30/23 DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE 2 LUCIANO VECCHIO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620567700212

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 8/28/23

On Sale: 8/30/23

UPC: 75960620567700212 Price: $4.99 FOC Date: 8/28/23 On Sale: 8/30/23 DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE 2 RYAN STEGMAN RATIO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (WDC) (1:25)

UPC: 75960620567700226

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 8/28/23

On Sale: 8/30/23

Printwatch: And then Magneto and Uncanny Avengers #1 both get standard second printings.

MAGNETO 1 TODD NAUCK 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (WDC)

UPC: 75960620667400112

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 8/28/23

On Sale: 8/30/23

UPC: 75960620667400112 Price: $4.99 FOC Date: 8/28/23 On Sale: 8/30/23 UNCANNY AVENGERS 1 JAVIER GARRON 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [G.O.D.S., FALL] (WDC)

UPC: 75960620597400112

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 8/28/23

On Sale: 8/30/23

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!