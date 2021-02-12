Procter Valley Road With Morrison and Momoko – Thank FOC It's Friday

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Here's a lot of product coming through that needs adjusting because this represents the comic book industry returning to comic book stores en masse.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOCing today?

God Of War: Fallen God #1 was solicited a year ago. Then things happened. Now Chris Roberson and Tony Parker 's tale is back up again.

How did Deep Beyond #1 do? #2 is up, and a 2nd printing of #1.

Image Comics is launching Guillem March 's Karmen #1 – now with a Milo Manara FOC cover.

's Karmen #1 – now with a FOC cover. Cult Of Dracula #1 is even later – so back to FOC it goes.

Children Of The Atom #1 is up – the new Young Avengers? With a 1:100 Jim Lee cover.

Deadpool Nerdy 30 #1 is a little later, now with added Gail Simone and Rob Liefeld.

and Eternals #1 and #2 are out – #3 is up for FOC.

Thor And Loki: Double Trouble #1 launches.

How did Redemption, Luna, Maniac Of New York and Specter Inspecters do? #2 of each is up for FOC.

Amazing Spider-Man #61 may be up but its the 3rd printing of Amazing Spider-Man #55 that will get the attention.

And everyone is redrawing the first issue of Captain America #1 for an 80th Anniversary Tribute.

Procter Valley Road #1 with Grant Morrison is up, with 1:25 and 1:50 Peach Momoko covers – it was Grant who first published Momoko widely in the US in Heavy Metal.

And all of DC Comics titles FOC'ed early yesterday. Hope you didn't miss out.

What's on your FOC?

Sign up below, and we'll see what Thank FOC It's Friday brings next week… on time possibly.