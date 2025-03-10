Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: london book fair, Puffin Graphics

Puffin Graphic Novel Competition 2025 For Under-Represented Creators

Puffin Graphic Novel Competition for under-represented creators launches for 2025, the winner will get a publishing contract for 2027

In May 2024, Bleeding Cool reported on Puffin, the British children's book line from Penguin, launching a new graphic novel imprint, Puffin Graphics, aimed at readers aged six and over and run by editorial director Naomi Colthurst. This year will see the first Puffin UK-originated Puffin Graphics title, Unfairies by Welsh comics-creator Huw Aaron, which will be published in August.

Now, ahead of the 2025 London Book Fair starting tomorrow, Puffin Graphics has launched a new Puffin Graphic Novel Competition. The winning project will receive a publishing contract with Puffin, with an eye to publication in 2027. This initiative aims to "seek out, nurture, and publish new graphic novel creators from communities under-represented on the nation's bookshelves". The competition will be open to any comics creator who is 18 or over, living in the UK or Ireland, and who identifies as coming from an under-represented background or community. Graphic novel story pitches and artwork aimed at children and young people aged five and older are welcome for submission, and entries can be submitted by an author, illustrator or author-illustrator. The initiative will be open to any under-represented creator, including those who may have already found a route to publication or already have agent representation. To enter, creators will be invited to submit the following:

A package of one page of finished artwork in either colour or black and white; three pages of rough artwork (which must include text/speech); and a detailed plot outline

A package of five pages of a script; and a detailed plot outline

The competition will open for entries in May 2025. The entry window will be open for two weeks or until the 500th valid application has been received, whichever is the soonest. Eligible criteria include, but are not limited to, LGBTQ+, Black, Asian, or minority ethnic, disabled or with a long-term condition, and coming from a socio-economically marginalised background, for example, ever receiving free school meals or if a family has ever been on income support, homeless or at risk of homelessness, or having had refugee status. However, they emphasise that the work does not have to focus on "issues-based" narratives.

All valid submissions will be assessed by a judging panel made up of individuals with publishing expertise within Penguin Random House. Ten longlisted entrants will be selected, followed by five shortlisted entrants, and finally, one winner. The winner will be the entry that, in the opinion of the judges, is "of high literary and artistic merit, is exciting and engaging for children, and has strong commercial opportunity". They expect to announce the winner in Autumn 2025 and will keep all longlisted and shortlisted creators fully informed of the timings. Entry will be opened, online, in May.

Ruth Knowles, publishing director for Puffin Non-Fiction and Six-plus Fiction, said: "In 2024, it was a huge highlight to launch Puffin Graphics and to bring the joy of the graphic novel reading experience to young readers, in this booming area of the market. As we celebrate our 85th birthday at Puffin in 2025, this inclusive competition showcases our continued commitment to finding and publishing new creators alongside our list of evergreen and beloved characters, books and authors. Creating a love of reading for pleasure is more important than ever, and the power of a graphic novel to spark imagination is undeniable. We are excited to see these submissions and meet their new creators."

Jonathan Douglas CBE, chief executive at the National Literacy Trust, said: "With our recent research revealing that children and young people's enjoyment of reading is at an all-time low, initiatives like the Puffin Graphic Novel Competition are essential. To help more children discover a love of reading – which can boost their confidence, wellbeing and success at school – they must be given more opportunities to access and choose from a diverse range of reading materials which they can see themselves in and are relatable to their lives. Graphic novels can engage children with reading in a completely unique way and this competition will no doubt help to discover new, high-quality and inspiring stories from creators from all communities." London Book Fair starts tomorrow.

