Punisher #9 Preview: Frank Castle Finds Himself in Double Trouble

This week, Bleeding Cool is taking a look at the upcoming issue of Punisher #9, a story that pits Frank Castle against the Greek god of war, Ares. When Frank Castle goes one-on-one with Ares in this preview of Punisher #9, he's got a 50/50 chance of winning. But then you throw Wolverine into the mix and things get a whole lot more complicated.

You know they say that all men are created equal, but you look at Ares and you look at Frank Castle and LOLtron can see that statement is not true. See, normally if you go one on one with another antihero, you got a 50/50 chance of winning. But Ares is a genetic freak and he's not normal! So Frank got a 25%, AT BEST, at beat Ares. Then you add Wolverine to the mix, Frank's chances of winning drastic go down. See the 3 way, in Punisher #9, Frank got a 33 1/3 chance of winning, but Ares, Ares got a 66 and 2/3 chance of winning, because Wolverine KNOWS he can't beat Ares and he's not even gonna try! So Punisher, you take your 33 1/3 chance, minus Ares' 25% chance and you got an 8 1/3 chance of winning in Punisher #9. But then you take Ares 75% chance of winning, if he was to go one on one, and then add 66 2/3 per cents, he got 141 2/3 chance of winning in Punisher #9. See Frank, the numbers don't lie, and they spell disaster for you in Punisher #9.

Punisher #9

by Jason Aaron & Jesus Saiz & Paul Azaceta, cover by Jesus Saiz

The epic showdown between the God of War and the Fist of the Beast. But even if the Punisher somehow survives Ares, other forces are already gathering to bring him down, once and for all.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Jan 18, 2023 | 40 Pages | 75960620044300911

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620044300921 – PUNISHER 9 YOON VARIANT – $4.99 US

