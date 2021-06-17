Pyrate Queen #1 by Peter Milligan & Adam Pollina – Bad Idea Final 5

Pyrate Queen is the new comic book by Peter Milligan and Adam Pollina from Bad Idea Comics, one of their Final Five, published in September. Which means that, as things come to a supposed "end",

Bad Idea has expanded their line to three comics a month. September will see Bad Idea publish The Lot #3 and launch two new books in Monster Kill Squad and Pyrate Queen. Bad Idea is the new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Hunter Gorinson, Atom Freeman, Warren Simons, and Joshua Johns. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. The one that announced they were going away at the end of the year after publishing five final series. And Bleeding Cool repeatedly refused to believe them. After all, this is the company that said they had been taken over by a supernatural button and released a comic in secret under a pseudonym. Also, in order for readers and retailers to qualify for certain promotional items, Pyrate Queen #1 and the rest of the Final Five had to be ordered sight unseen yesterday. Bad Idea only announced the comic just now on social media. In a statement this week they assured fans they were done. "Simply put, we've grown beyond anything we ever contemplated. Our hope was to start a small publisher, make comics on our terms, and hopefully find a few like-minded misfits and troublemakers to read them. Try as we might to keep up with the growth, the hard truth is Bad Idea was never built to work this way." Today they are revealing what the final five titles will be. We've had Monster Kill Squad, Refuse X Last Resorts and now Pyrate Queen. Click on this link to see all the released titles so far.

FOUR ISSUES | MONTHLY This September, embark on a tale of love, loss, life, death and bloody revenge! Meet Monday Ryan, a pyrate with a bad reputation and a price on her head. To be a pyrate is to live a short and merry life and to live it free. It ends for most with a length of rope and a four foot drop. After a series of successful attacks, Monday Ryan, her husband, and her crew of bandits are targeted and pursued relentlessly by the British Royal Navy. When a violent trap leads to their capture, Monday and crew are fitted for the gallows — until the Royal Navy learns that Monday's pregnant. Civility prevents the hanging of a pregnant woman, and Monday is spared the noose, but her crew and husband are not. Set adrift on a small raft and left to her fate on the open sea, Monday vows that the life growing inside her will be born into a world where its father's death has been avenged. She will find and kill every last soul responsible for her husband's death, and her baby will enter into this world free of vengeance, free of bloodshed, and free of a future drenched in violence.