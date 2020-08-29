Quaddeus Quo? Ryl? Sinner Rose? Temple? X Of Swords: Creation Preview

Here's a look at all the X-Men: X Of Swords opening title, Creation, by Jonathan Hickman and Pepe Larraz. The dream team of superhero comic books. Egyptians. Externals. Swords. And we also have a few names for some of the previous figures seen as well. The comic is out in a month's time but going to FOC this weekend – hence all the fuss.

Quaddeus Quo? Ryl? Sinner Rose? Temple? Well, we now have some names for the figures we saw in the Free Comic Book Day X-Men comic from earlier in the year.

And here's a look at X Of Swords: Creation #1.

X OF SWORDS CREATION #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUL200583

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

X OF SWORDS – CHAPTER 1

A tower. A mission. A gathering of armies.

Rated T+In Shops: Sep 23, 2020 SRP: $6.99

This September ten X-Men will rise, swords in hand, to defend the new mutant nation of Krakoa from mysterious new enemies in X OF SWORDS. The next chapter in Jonathan Hickman's bold vision for mutantkind that began last year in HOUSE OF X, X OF SWORDS will be told in the tradition of classic fan-favorite X-Men crossovers such as X-CUTIONER'S SONG and MESSIAH COMPLEX, tying into every current X-Men title. Packed with unbelievable revelations, memorable new characters, and breathtaking battles, this is the story that X-Men fans have been waiting for. It all begins next month in X OF SWORDS: CREATION #1, and you can get your first taste of the action in this spellbinding new trailer, showcasing artwork by some of the industry's top talents including Pepe Larraz, Mark Brooks, Leinil Francis Yu, Russell Dauterman, Adam Kubert, and more. Listen closely as Saturnyne, Majestrix of the Omniverse, foreshadows all the dramatic twists and turns that await in this grand saga. Spinning directly out of current storylines in both Hickman's X-MEN and Tini Howard's EXCALIBUR, X OF SWORDS was expertly crafted by every modern X-Men writer including Gerry Duggan, Benjamin Percy, Ed Brisson, Zeb Wells, Leah Williams, and Vita Ayala.