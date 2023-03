Queen Of Swords, Godfell, End After End in Vault June 2023 Solicits Michael Moreci and Corin Howell continue their Barbaric spinoff Queen Of Swords #1 in Vault Comics' June 2023 solicits and solicitations.

Michael Moreci and Corin Howell continue their Barbaric spinoff Queen Of Swords #1 in Vault Comics' June 2023 solicits and solicitations, alongside regular End After End and Godfell, as well as collections of Heart Eyes, Door To Door Night By Night, Giga and West Of Sundown.

QUEEN OF SWORDS NO.2

(W) MORECI (A) HOWELL (C) DÍAZ (L) CAMPBELL

DIVE DEEPER INTO SOREN'S PAST, AS SERRA TAKES HER TO THE MASTER—WHERE PERHAPS SHE'LL FINALLY LEARN TO CONTAIN HER DARK MAGIC. MEANWHILE, IN THE PRESENT, THE WORLD'S DEADLIEST AND DYSFUNCTIONAL TRIO ENCOUNTER SHRIEKERS CAPABLE OF BENDING REALITY AROUND FEAR. FORTUNATELY, GA'BAR (WHO'S STUCK INSIDE DEADHEART'S SWORD) IS STARTING TO REALLY ENJOY GETTING SWUNG AROUND BY HIS NEW MUSCLE MOMMY. HEADS WILL ROLL!

END AFTER END NO.8

$4.99 32 PGS FULL COLOR

(W) ANDRY & DANIEL (A) SUNANDO C (C) RUSSELL (L) CAMPBELL

HAVEN, PART TWO: WALT WINS ALLIES, NOT BY THE FORCE OF HIS SWORD, BUT PERSPECTIVE AND SAVVY EVEN WITH HELP, A GRAND DECEPTION PREVENTS HIM FROM ACQUIRING THE RELIC PIECE. N OW, W ALT M AY B E TRAPPED IN THE SHIELDED CITY FOREVER.

GODFELL NO.4

$4.99 32 PGS FULL COLOR

(W) SEBELA (A) HENNESSY (C) ASTONE (L) CAMPBELL

ZANZI HAS CARVED A PATH HALFWAY THROUGH THE BODY OF GOD ON HER JOURNEY HOME, BUT NOW SHE AND NETH WILL FACE THE DEADLIEST THREAT IN KERETHIM— THE SHADOWY CREATURES OF THE NIHLI. FACING AN ENEMY THAT CAN PENETRATE THEIR MINDS AND KILL WITH A WHISPER, ZANZI WILL HAVE TO RELY ON NETH TO KEEP THEM ALIVE THROUGH THE WINDING, BLOODY RIVERS OF GOD'S INTESTINES

HEART EYES

(W) HOPELESS (A) IBÁÑEZ (C) DUKE & DÍAZ (L) BOWLAND

THE COMPLETE SERIES! SANITY-EATING MONSTERS ENDED HUMANITY. THE UNLUCKY FEW WHO SURVIVED NOW HIDE IN THE CRACKS OF A BROKEN WORLD. AND YET SOMEHOW, BENEATH THE GRAVEYARD THAT USED TO BE SAN ANTONIO, RICO MET LUPE, THE GIRL OF HIS DREAMS. BUT HOW DID SHE GET HERE? AND WHY IS SHE SMILING? NO ONE SURVIVES OUT IN THE STREET. NO ONE SMILES WHERE THE MONSTERS LURK. $19.99 TRADE PAPERBACK 144 PGS FULL COLOR "A GORGEOUSLY IMAGINED FEVER DREAM." — JASON AARON

DOOR TO DOOR, NIGHT BY NIGHT, VOL.1

$19.99 TRADE PAPERBACK 176 PGS FULL COLOR

(W) CULLEN BUNN (A) SALLY CANTIRINO (C) DEE CUNNIFFE (L) ANDWORLD

THE HERITAGE MILLS SALES TEAM TRAVELS FROM TOWN TO TOWN, KNOCKING ON DOORS. THEY'RE THE BEST AT WHAT THEY DO… WHICH ALSO MEANS THEY'RE THE WORST. THEY'RE BROKEN, EACH AND EVERY ONE OF THEM, HAUNTED BY CLOSETS SO FULL OF SKELETONS, THEY'RE BURSTING. WHEN THEY DISCOVER A TERRIBLE SECRET BEHIND ONE FATEFUL DOOR, IT OPENS THEIR EYES TO A WORLD FULL OF REAL MONSTERS HIDDEN IN EVERY SMALL TOWN.

GIGA

$19.99 TRADE PAPERBACK 144 PGS FULL COLOR

(W) PAKNADEL (A) LÊ (C) ROSH (L) BIDIKAR

NOBODY KNOWS WHY THE SKYSCRAPER-SIZED MECHS KNOWN AS GIGA FOUGHT THEIR BITTER, CENTURIES' LONG WAR. ALL THEY KNOW IS THAT WHEN THE FIGHTING FINALLY STOPPED, THE DORMANT GIGA BECAME HUMANITY'S NEW HABITAT AND NEW GODS IN ONE. WHEN DISGRACED ENGINEER EVAN CALHOUN FINDS AN APPARENTLY MURDERED GIGA, HIS SOCIETY AND THE FASCISTIC TECHCENTERED RELIGIOUS ORDER THAT CONTROLS IT ARE RAPIDLY THROWN INTO CHAOS. FROM WRITER ALEX PAKNADEL (FRIENDO, ALL AGAINST ALL) AND RISING STAR JOHN LÊ COMES ANOTHER VAULT & WHITE NOISE PARTNERSHIP ABOUT WHAT HAPPENS AFTER THE MECHS STOP FIGHTING. COLLECTS THE COMPLETE FIVE-ISSUE SERIES.

WEST OF SUNDOWN,

VOL. 2

$19.99 TRADE PAPERBACK 160 PGS FULL COLOR

(W) SEELEY & CAMPBELL (A) TERRY (C) FARRELL (L) CRANK!

THE NEW MEXICO TOWN OF SANGRE DE MORO HAS ACCEPTED ITS STRANGE NEW RESIDENTS: A VAMPIRE, HER THRALL, FRANKENSTEIN'S MONSTER, A ND THE WOULD-BE MAD SCIENTIST, GRIFFIN. BUT A NEW THREAT HAS COME FOR THE EVIL-SATURATED SOIL OF THE MESA: DR. MOREAU AND HIS STRANGE COMPANIONS.