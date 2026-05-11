Posted in: Comics | Tagged: lunar, massive, quested

Quested Returns Early In Massive's July 2026 Full Solicits

Quested returns early (for a price) in Massive's July 2026 full solicits and solicitations

Massive has the return of Quested by Michael Calero and Kit Wallis, with a premium "early release" foil version for twenty bucks in their Massive Select July 2026 solicits and solicitations, ahead of the bog-standard version launching in August… as well as a collection of Blake Northcott and Giuseppe Cafaro's North Valley Grimore.

QUESTED #1 (OF 3) CVR E LUDO LULLABI FOIL VAR

(W) Michael Calero (A) Kit Wallis (CA) Ludo Lullabi

Quested returns with an action packed 3-Part season featuring everyone's favorite Pawn Shop Crew! Jinx & Hamo must escape the mirror universe to reunite with Lithia and Speye as creatures from the underworld terrorizing their city. The Pawn Shop Crew has their hands full trying to get back to business in this exciting conclusion to the "Lothar Saga". This Early Release exclusive features stunning artwork from Ludo Lullabi (Ghost Pepper / Battle Chasers) on high-quality foil and will give readers a chance to get an early look at the upcoming season. Retailers will be able to use this as a tool to remind previous Quested readers of the return of the fan-favorite Adventure/Comedy series which will launch August 2026. CVR A-D will be available in the June 2026 solicitations for August release. $19.99 7/15/2026

NORTH VALLEY GRIMOIRE TP VOL 01 CVR A DAVID NAKAYAMA LUNAR EXCLUXIVE

(W) Blake Northcott (A) Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) David Nakayama

SPYCRAFT MEETS SPELLCRAFT in North Valley is a slick, James Bond-style adventure fused with the supernatural suspense of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. This thrilling comic adaptation of the hit novel by author Blake Northcott (Barbarella, Catwoman) features art by Giuseppe Cafaro (Suicide Squad, Witchblade). Father Division, a CIA black-ops unit, clandestinely hunts – and eliminates – the most dangerous threat in history – MAGICK. On a routine assignment, Agent Malek discovers a spell book more powerful than a nuclear weapon is loose amongst the public. As the world continues to spiral, it's business as usual in North Valley—a sleepy suburb known for little more than golf courses and overpriced real estate… until a series of murders casts a shadow over the town. When Calista Scott investigates the death of her classmate, she uncovers the most dangerous weapon in existence – The North Valley Grimoire. "I love this book. Blake Northcott has seamlessly shifted genres and proven she's as masterful in magic and fantasy as she was in science fiction. Don't pick this up unless you're prepared to not put it down." – Mark Millar (Writer of Marvel's Civil War, Kick-Ass and Kingsman) $17.99 7/15/2026

NORTH VALLEY GRIMOIRE TP VOL 01 CVR B SEAN GORDON MURPHY VAR

(W) Blake Northcott (A) Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) Sean Gordon Murphy

$19.99 7/15/2026

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