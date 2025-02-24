Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: Detective Kaiju, massive

Quested Spinoff Detective Kaiju #1 in Massive's May 2025 Solicits

Massive Publishing is launching Detective Kaiju #1 by Michael Calero and Kit Wallis in their May 2025 solicits and solicitations, spinning out of their Quested series, and definitely, definitely not in any way related to Huge Detective, published by Titan Comics last year…

DETECTIVE KAIJU #1

RELEASE: MAY 14TH PGS: 32 RATING: TEEN GENRE: NOIR/ACTION

Price: $4.99

Writer: MICHAEL CALERO

Artist: KIT WALLIS

Cover A Kit Wallis

Cover B Jake Smith

Cover C Sveta Shubina

Cover F Michael Calero (Homage Cover)

*Cover trade-dress not final

NEW SERIES ALERT! From the pages of the fan-favorite series Quested comes Detective Kaiju #1, a noir comic of epic proportion! Writers Michael Calero (Alpha Betas, Sumerian's American Psycho) and artist Kit Wallis (High On Life, Hellicious, Mr.Easta) reunite for this three-part murder mystery. In this debut issue, hardboiled investigator Detective Kaiju's past catches up with him when the body of an old friend is discovered in South Faerbraun. Now, he must face the demons of his past while uncovering a trail of secrets surrounding the unusual murder.

Jake Smith (Godzilla: War For Humanity) brings his signature style to the world's greatest Kaiju Detective with Cover B, while Sveta Shubina delivers a gorgeous 1:25 incentive cover featuring Shaa-Na's return in this first Quested universe spin-off! Plus, enjoy a special Noir Homage Cover by creator Michael Calero, paying tribute to one of the most iconic comic series of all time—each issue celebrates the series' pulp inspiration. Retailers, visit www.massivepublishing.com to order now! You can also grab Volume 1 of Quested today! YOU MUST HAVE YOUR OWN SERIES NOW, RIGHT?

PINUPOCALYPSE #3

RELEASE: MAY. 14 PGS: 24 RATING: TEEN+ GENRE: ACTION/SCI-FI

Price: $4.99

Writer: ANDREW TARUSOV, BRENDAN JONES

Artists: ANDREW TARUSOV, IGOR VYUNYSHEV, ADELYA ADIENOVA

Cover A Andrew Tarusov

Cover B Yulia Kazanina

Cover C Andrew Tarusov

SVETA SHUBINA 1:25 INCENTIVE COVER!

Order now and dive into Pinupocalypse #3! This satirical adventure blends 50's sci-fi and horror tropes with a clever twist, set in small-town 1950's America. Two stylish pin-up girls face off against hordes of zombies and aliens in an out-of-this-world story inspired by Hollywood legends like Ed Wood, Sam Raimi, and Edgar Wright, all wrapped in a Gil Elvgren aesthetic to titillate readers! In this issue, trapped on the roof of the local cinema, our heroines realize the aliens have no reason to let them live. Several blasts of the "death ray" bring the building crashing down, leaving our friends face-to-face with a new deadly threat!

Plus, Sveta Shubina returns with another whitehot 1:25 incentive cover, bringing the girls together in her amazing rendition of Foxy & Roxy! Check out her recently revealed 1:25 incentive cover for Lunar's release of Pinupocalypse #1 below. Don't miss out—ORDER NOW!

ASSASSIN'S CREED VISIONARIES VOL. 1 TPB

RELEASE: MAY. 21ST RATING: MATURE GENRE: ACTION/ADVENTURE

Standard Edition: $17.99 (Cover Artist: YANNICK PAQUETTE)

1st Print Edition: $19.99 (Cover Artist: PATRICK BOUTIN-GAGNÉ)

Writers: ALE SANTOS, FRED KENNEDY, BRAY DORNBACK, CHUCK AUSTEN, ED BRISSON

Artists: RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE, STÉPHANE LOUIS, MARCELO MAIOLO, VÉRA DAVIET, CHRIS JOHNSON, NICK MARINKOVICH, RYAN BENJAMIN, PATRICK OLLIFFE, MOY R. MARCO

TRADE PAPERBACK! Celebrate over 15 years of the Assassin's Creed® franchise with Visionaries Vol. 1, where renowned comic artists unleash their personal visions of Ubisoft's hidden blade-wielding, parkour-running, century-spanning saga! This 100+ page collection gathers issues 1-3 plus all-new bonus content, featuring brand-new stories and artwork—from Ancient Egypt to the American Civil War, all the way to a dystopian, cyberpunk future and beyond. Top comic creators from around the world reimagine assassins like never before!

Available in a special 1st Edition variant limited to 1000 copies, this is a must-have for fans. Standard Edition priced at $17.99 with a cover by Yannick Paquette, or grab the 1st Print Edition for $19.99 with a cover by Patrick Boutin-Gagné. Retailers, secure your stock now at www.massivepublishing.com!

