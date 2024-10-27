Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: question, Watchtower

The Question In Space… A First Look At All Along The Watchtower

The Question In Space... A First Look At All Along The Watchtower by Alex Segura and Cian Tormey for Final Order Cut-Off

Article Summary Renee Montoya leaves Gotham for JL Watchtower, amid an intriguing space mystery.

All Along The Watchtower previews hint at Krakoan vibes and introduce a bar setting.

The series features heroes like Batwoman, Jaime Reyes, and Animal Man in supporting roles.

The Question faces challenges in space as a mysterious threat looms over the Watchtower.

It appears, if you read social media that the first issue of DC's new The Question: All Along The Watchtower series has #1 on Final Order Cutoff this coming Monday – retailers' last chance to change their orders before books go on sale. If you dig a little deeper, you'll find a few preview pages (by artist Cian Tormey and colourist Romulo Fajardo Jr) floating around – courtesy of writer Alex Segura's Substack, interestingly. What do these unlettered pages tell us? Well, for starters, Renee Montoya is no longer commissioner of the Gotham City PD, and she's living on the Justice League Watchtower, as seen in this month's DC All In Special…

…brought in to help investigate a crime plaguing the JL HQ – and apparently, Renee is having trouble sleeping, too. Wouldn't you? The issue will also provide fans with a first meaningful look at the JL Watchtower – which, in my eyes, has some interesting Krakoan vibes. And a bar.

We can also confirm, based on what Segura said on the DC Gotham Panel at NYCC, that the mini-series (originally announced as an ongoing, but which appeared to be a mistake) will feature other heroes in supporting roles – characters like Batwoman, Jaime Reyes, and Animal Man, who had quite a rough time in Absolute Power.

So, if those are your favs, perhaps this is the best way to support them. Can the Question survive the darkness of space? Only time will tell.

QUESTION ALL ALONG THE WATCHTOWER #1 (OF 6) CVR A CIAN TORMEY

(W) Alex Segura (A/CA) Cian Tormey

WHO WATCHES THE WATCHTOWER? In the wake of Absolute Power, the Justice League Unlimited has created a haven for all heroes–but can they keep it secure? Enter Renee Montoya, reeling from an abrupt end to her time in Gotham and looking for a place to hang her hat. But the Trinity didn't bring her up to the Watchtower to relax–there's a dark threat bubbling underneath the surface, and only the Question and her ad hoc support team stand a chance of figuring out who the problem is before it's too late. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/20/2024

QUESTION ALL ALONG THE WATCHTOWER #2 (OF 6) CVR A CIAN TORMEY

(W) Alex Segura (A/CA) Cian Tormey

As the Justice League Watchtower reels from a grisly murder, the Question must face a dark reality: that the main suspect in the brutal crime could be someone close to her! But as Renee digs into the unsavory mystery, she's derailed by an unexpected–and powerful–new foe. But are the killing and surprise attack related? If so, who's pulling the strings? The Question must navigate clues and double crosses to get to the truth…if she can survive that long. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/18/2024

QUESTION ALL ALONG THE WATCHTOWER #3 (OF 6) CVR A CIAN TORMEY

(W) Alex Segura (A/CA) Cian Tormey

CAN THE QUESTION SOLVE A MYSTERY THAT THREATENS THE ENTIRE JUSTICE LEAGUE? As the mystery hovering over the JL Watchtower deepens, the Question–reeling from two brutal battles–must overcome her own self-doubt to get to the core of a mystery that threatens not only her but the entire Justice League. But can Renee, so far from home and the support system she built in Gotham, rely on the team she's built around her to stave off disaster? And what does this mystery have to do with the Atom Project? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 1/15/2025

