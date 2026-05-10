Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: FOC, kyle higgins, massive-verse, radiant black

Radiant Black #42 Promises A Massive Character Reveal & Return For FOC

Radiant Black #42 promises a massive character reveal and return for the Massive-Verse from Image Comics for Final Order Cut-Off

The details on this one are slim; retailers are keeping mum on who exactly it might be, but those folks at Massive-Verse have let some of their biggest readers in on the news. And they paid to get Will Friedle to voice a teaser for it. And I understand that a bunch of the bigger retailers got some sort of tip-off in the fashion of Robert Kirkman's "Keep it Secret" notice. That Radiant Black #42 will have a big mic-drop moment in the form of a big character return. This issue is coming up on FOC this weekend, and, knowing Kyle Higgins and his penchant for big twists, easter eggs, and "massive" cross-promotional multimedia, it's something retailers won't want to miss out on ordering. Previously, we've discovered buried QR codes with fully animated shorts, voting on the fates of characters as they play out in his big Catalyst War story arc, we've seen spinoff series and crossovers within the Massive-Verse… And with San Diego Comic-Con right around the corner, we'd wager that whatever it is that's happening in Radiant Black #42, it's going to lead to bigger announcements later on? Perhaps we'll hear word of a Hollywood deal at last for this fan favourite? Here's that teaser…

And here are those fans who got let in on the big secret… and are staying schtum for now. Kyle Higgins says, "It's going to usher in another huge change for the book. After we put the finishing touches on it earlier this week, we also started to get the issue out to retailers so they can see what exactly they're in store for before ordering. The reaction has been awesome — which helps mitigate some more of that stress ;) — but what's been even more awesome is the reaction that we've gotten from a few fans with whom we also shared the issue. This past Monday, we brought a few folks up on stream and showed them the ending of #42, live, to get their unfiltered reactions. Huge thank you to Bash, Matt, Owen, Bill, Ryan, and TJ for being game and for trusting us not to put them in a weird spot. Watch their reactions, and you'll get a pretty good sense of what we're working with here."

Also expect it to leak as soon as the Spoiler Variant for Radiant Black #42 hits eBay… as it is set to match the cover for issue #41 published last month. Kyle Higgins says, "Radiant Black #42 is the start of maybe the biggest story we've ever told in this book. As we race toward issue #50 (!!), the ending of #42 kicks off something that Joe, Marcelo, Michael and I have been building toward for a long time, and I genuinely cannot wait for everyone to read it. I'm not going to spoil any of it here. The reveal at the end of this issue only works if it lands cold, and I want to protect that for every single one of you. But I will tell you this — if you've been with us since the beginning, if you've stuck around through everything we've put these characters through… this is the one… If you've been on the fence or if you've been meaning to add Radiant Black to your pull list, this is the issue to do it on. Talk to your local shop! Get it on your pull list! Tell a friend! And then, once the issue hits stands on June 3, hit our Discord and tell us what you think!!

RADIANT BLACK #42

by Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark, Marcelo Costa

END OF STORY ARC As Jack Marlow's parade marches the streets of Chicago, RADIANT BLACK and **HORIZON **are set on collision course from which neither will emerge unscathed! Don't miss this 5th anniversary issue with an ending that once again will change RADIANT BLACK forever! $3.99 6/3/2026

END OF STORY ARC As Jack Marlow's parade marches the streets of Chicago, RADIANT BLACK and **HORIZON **are set on collision course from which neither will emerge unscathed! Don't miss this 5th anniversary issue with an ending that once again will change RADIANT BLACK forever! $3.99 6/3/2026 RADIANT BLACK #43

by Kyle Higgins, Giona Zefiro

At the end of the Catalyst War, Nathan Burnett moved to Los Angeles to take another swing at his writing career. So… how's that going? Rising star artist GIONA ZEFIRO (The Terminator: Metal) joins the team for an unmissable check-in with the original protagonist of RADIANT BLACK! $3.99 6/24/2026

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