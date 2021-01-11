Raina Telgemeier Topped NYT Graphic Novel Bestseller Lists For 2020

2020 saw the graphic novel categories return to the New York Bestseller List. And while Dav Pilkey's Cat Kid Comic Club topped the list in January 2021, the biggest seller throughout the year, was Raina Telgemeier with Guts, Smile and Drama continuing to sell massive numbers and dominate the charts. With also strong performances from Nathan W Pyle's Strange Planet and Stranger Planet, My Hero Academia by Kohei Horikoshi, Demon Slayer by Koyoharu Gotouge, Class Act and New Kid by Jerry Craft,
Graphic Books and Manga- January 17 2021
- CAT KID COMIC CLUB
by Dav Pilkey
Scholastic
Stories within a story come to life as Li'l Petey, Flippy and Molly show baby frogs how to create comics.
- A WEALTH OF PIGEONS
by Steve Martin and Harry Bliss
Celadon
The multi-award winning comedian teams up with the New Yorker cartoonist for this collection of humorous cartoons and comic strips.
- MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 1
by Kohei Horikoshi
VIZ Media
Will Izuku Midoriya's chance encounter with a superhero change his fate? Most likely!
- GUTS
by Raina Telgemeier
Scholastic
Raina finds her tummy trouble might be more than it first appears to be when she goes back to school.
- MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 2
by Kohei Horikoshi
VIZ Media
Midoriya can barely control the All Might's abilities he inherited.
- STRANGE PLANET
by Nathan W. Pyle
Morrow Gift
Moments from the life cycle of a planet's inhabitants including "Being Gains a Sibling" and "Being Begins a Vocation."
- DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA, VOL. 1
by Koyoharu Gotouge
VIZ Media
A young charcoal seller must avenge his family by destroying the demon that slaughtered them.
- CLASS ACT
by Jerry Craft
Quill Tree
Drew Ellis finds he must work 10 times as hard as his privileged classmates at the Riverdale Academy Day School.
- REMINA
by Junji Ito
VIZ Media
An unknown planet discovered in a wormhole by Dr. Oguro threatens Earth's existence.
- SMILE
by Raina Telgemeier
Scholastic
Raina experiences braces, boy troubles and other plagues of the sixth grade.
- NEW KID
by Jerry CraftHarperCollins
Jordan Banks, an artistically inclined seventh grader from Washington Heights, has a tough time navigating an upscale private school where diversity is low and maintaining his neighborhood friendships.
- HAPPY NARWHALIDAYS
by Ben Clanton
Tundra
The fifth book in the Narwhal and Jelly series. The Merry Mermicorn, warm waffle pudding and a hunt for the perfect present.
- BABY-SITTERS LITTLE SISTER: KAREN'S ROLLER SKATES
by Ann M. Martin. Illustrated by Katy FarinaScholastic
After taking a tumble, Karen sets out to get her friends and someone famous to sign her cast.
- ATTACK ON TITAN, VOL. 1
by Hajime Isayama
Kodansha
A group of survivors must go into hiding to escape the giant humanoids known as the Titans.
- DRAMA
by Raina Telgemeier
Scholastic
Callie becomes the stage manager for her middle school's production of "Moon Over Mississippi."
Graphic Books and Manga- December 13, 2020
- A WEALTH OF PIGEONS
by Steve Martin and Harry Bliss
Celadon
The multi-award winning comedian teams up with the New Yorker cartoonist for this collection of humorous cartoons and comic strips.
- GUTS
by Raina Telgemeier
Scholastic
Raina finds her tummy trouble might be more than it first appears to be when she goes back to school.
- NEW KID
by Jerry Craft
HarperCollins
Jordan Banks, an artistically inclined seventh grader from Washington Heights, has a tough time navigating an upscale private school where diversity is low and maintaining his neighborhood friendships.
- MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 1
by Kohei Horikoshi
VIZ Media
Will Izuku Midoriya's chance encounter with a superhero change his fate? Most likely!
- CLASS ACT
by Jerry Craft
Quill Tree
Drew Ellis finds he must work 10 times as hard as his privileged classmates at the Riverdale Academy Day School.
- HAPPY NARWHALIDAYS
by Ben Clanton
Tundra
The fifth book in the Narwhal and Jelly series. The Merry Mermicorn, warm waffle pudding and a hunt for the perfect present.
- BLADES OF FREEDOM
by Nathan Hale
Abrams
The 10th book in the Nathan Hale's Hazardous Tale series. Stories of Napoleon Bonaparte, the Haitian Revolution and the Louisiana Purchase.
- BABY-SITTERS LITTLE SISTER: KAREN'S ROLLER SKATES
by Ann M. Martin. Illustrated by Katy Farina
Scholastic
After taking a tumble, Karen sets out to get her friends and someone famous to sign her cast.
- SMILE
by Raina Telgemeier
Scholastic
Raina experiences braces, boy troubles and other plagues of the sixth grade.
- MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 2
by Kohei Horikoshi
VIZ Media
Midoriya can barely control the All Might's abilities he inherited.
- DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA, VOL. 1
by Koyoharu Gotouge
VIZ Media
A young charcoal seller must avenge his family by destroying the demon that slaughtered them.
- DRAMA
by Raina Telgemeier
Scholastic
Callie becomes the stage manager for her middle school's production of "Moon Over Mississippi."
- SAPIENS: A GRAPHIC HISTORY
by Yuval Noah Harari and David Vandermeulen. Illustrated by Daniel Casanave
Harper Perennial
An illustrated adaptation of the book that looks at humankind's creation and evolution.
- MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 25
by Kohei Horikoshi
VIZ Media
Tomura fights the leader of the Meta Liberation Army.
- BATMAN: THREE JOKERS
by Geoff Johns. Illustrated by Jason Fabok
DC Black Label
Barbara Gordon and Jason Todd join forces with the Dark Knight to take on multiple menaces.
Graphic Books and Manga- November 15, 2020
- CLASS ACT
by Jerry Craft
Quill Tree
Drew Ellis finds he must work 10 times as hard as his privileged classmates at the Riverdale Academy Day School.
- NEW KID
by Jerry Craft
HarperCollins
Jordan Banks, an artistically inclined seventh grader from Washington Heights, has a tough time navigating an upscale private school where diversity is low and maintaining his neighborhood friendships.
- MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 25
by Kohei Horikoshi
VIZ Media
Tomura fights the leader of the Meta Liberation Army.
- THE HORRIFYINGLY HAUNTED HACK-A-WEEN
by Meredith Rusu
Scholastic
When Mr. Krupp and Melvin campaign to make Halloween illegal, George and Harold create a workaround.
- GUTS
by Raina Telgemeier
Scholastic
Raina finds her tummy trouble might be more than it first appears to be when she goes back to school.
- BABY-SITTERS LITTLE SISTER: KAREN'S ROLLER SKATES
by Ann M. Martin. Illustrated by Katy Farina
Scholastic
After taking a tumble, Karen sets out to get her friends and someone famous to sign her cast.
- MARCH TRILOGY
by John Lewis and Andrew Aydin. Illustrated by Nate PowellTop Shelf
The three volumes of Representative John Lewis's memoir of the civil rights movement.
- MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 1
by Kohei Horikoshi
VIZ Media
Will Izuku Midoriya's chance encounter with a superhero change his fate? Most likely!
- MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 2
by Kohei Horikoshi
VIZ Media
Midoriya can barely control the All Might's abilities he inherited.
- AVATAR, THE LAST AIRBENDER: THE SEARCH OMNIBUS
by Gene Luen Yang. Illustrated by Gurihiru
Dark Horse
Fire Lord Zuko gets help to uncover the biggest secret of his life in this volume, which collects the "Search" trilogy.
- THROUGH THE MOON
by Peter Wartman. Illustrated by Xanthe Bouma
Scholastic
Rayla discovers that a lake on the Moon Nexus is a portal to a world between life and death.
- DRAMA
by Raina Telgemeier
Scholastic
Callie becomes the stage manager for her middle school's production of "Moon Over Mississippi."
- INVESTIGATORS: TAKE THE PLUNGE
by John Patrick Green
First Second
Mango and Brash go undercover as city sewer workers to search for the criminal Crackerdile.
- SMILE
by Raina Telgemeier
Scholastic
Raina experiences braces, boy troubles and other plagues of the sixth grade.
- DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA, VOL. 1
by Koyoharu Gotouge
VIZ Media
A young charcoal seller must avenge his family by destroying the demon that slaughtered them.
Graphic Books and Manga- October 18, 2020
- NEW KID
by Jerry Craft
HarperCollins
Jordan Banks, an artistically inclined seventh grader from Washington Heights, has a tough time navigating an upscale private school where diversity is low and maintaining his neighborhood friendships.
- GUTS
by Raina Telgemeier
Scholastic
Raina finds her tummy trouble might be more than it first appears to be when she goes back to school.
- TEEN TITANS: BEAST BOY
by Kami Garcia. Illustrated by Gabriel Picolo
DC Comics
Garfield Logan's big changes impress the popular kids but also come at a price.
- BABY-SITTERS LITTLE SISTER: KAREN'S ROLLER SKATES
by Ann M. Martin. Illustrated by Katy Farina
Scholastic
After taking a tumble, Karen sets out to get her friends and someone famous to sign her cast.
- FANGS
by Sarah Andersen
Andrews McMeel
A love develops between a charming werewolf and a 300-year-old vampire.
- MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 1
by Kohei Horikoshi
VIZ Media
In a world full of people who can develop superpowers, Izuku Midoriya is just a "normal" teenager. Will a chance encounter with a superhero change his fate? Most likely!
- THE HORRIFYINGLY HAUNTED HACK-A-WEEN
by Meredith Rusu
Scholastic
When Mr. Krupp and Melvin campaign to make Halloween illegal, George and Harold create a workaround.
- MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 2
by Kohei Horikoshi
VIZ Media
Midoriya can barely control the All Might's abilities he inherited.
- DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA, VOL. 1
by Koyoharu Gotouge
VIZ Media
A young charcoal seller must avenge his family by destroying the demon that slaughtered them.
- INVESTIGATORS: TAKE THE PLUNGE
by John Patrick Green
First Second
Mango and Brash go undercover as city sewer workers to search for the criminal Crackerdile.
- PERSEPOLIS
by Marjane Satrapi
Pantheon
A memoir of the author's life from ages 6 to 14 in Iran, during and after its 1979 revolution, depicted through black-and-white comic strip images.
- DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA, VOL. 16
by Koyoharu Gotouge
VIZ Media
Tanjiro seeks to earn Himejima's approval while training to become a high-ranking member of the Demon Slayer Corps.
- SMILE
by Raina Telgemeier
Scholastic
Raina experiences braces, boy troubles and other plagues of the sixth grade.
- SISTERS
by Raina Telgemeier
Scholastic
Raina is stuck in the back seat between her younger brother and sister for a weeklong road trip in this family memoir.
- MARCH: BOOK ONE
by John Lewis and Andrew Aydin. Illustrated by Nate Powell
Top Shelf
Representative John Lewis describes his childhood and the beginning of his involvement in the civil rights movement. The first volume of a trilogy.
Graphic Books and Manga- September 13, 2020
- NEW KID
by Jerry Craft
HarperCollins
Jordan Banks, an artistically inclined seventh grader from Washington Heights, has a tough time navigating an upscale private school where diversity is low and maintaining his neighborhood friendships.
- GUTS
by Raina Telgemeier
Scholastic
Raina finds her tummy trouble might be more than it first appears to be when she goes back to school.
- BABY-SITTERS LITTLE SISTER: KAREN'S ROLLER SKATES
by Ann M. Martin. Illustrated by Katy Farina
Scholastic
After taking a tumble, Karen sets out to get her friends and someone famous to sign her cast.
- MARCH: BOOK ONE
by John Lewis and Andrew Aydin. Illustrated by Nate Powell
Top Shelf
Representative John Lewis describes his childhood and the beginning of his involvement in the civil rights movement. The first volume of a trilogy.
- THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY: APOCALYPSE SUITE
by Gerard Way. Illustrated by Gabriel Bá
Dark Horse Books
When their benefactor suddenly dies, seven children with unusual superpowers reunite to save the world.
- THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY: HOTEL OBLIVION
by Gerard Way. Illustrated by Gabriel Bá
Dark Horse Books
A few years after Sir Reginald Hargreeves's death, members of the Umbrella Academy have gone in different directions.
- MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 1
by Kohei Horikoshi
VIZ Media
In a world full of of people who can develop superpowers, Izuku Midoriya is just a "normal" teenager. Will a chance encounter with a superhero change his fate? Most likely!
- PERSEPOLIS
by Marjane Satrapi
Pantheon
A memoir of the author's life from ages 6 to 14 in Iran, during and after its 1979 revolution, depicted through black-and-white comic strip images.
- BECOMING BRIANNA
by Terri Libenson
Balzer + Bray
The fourth book in the Emmie & Friends series. A middle school girl goes outside her comfort zone.
- THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY: DALLAS
by Gerard Way. Illustrated by Gabriel Bá
Dark Horse Books
The loss of a beloved mentor, maniacal assassins and a plot to assassinate John F. Kennedy bedevil the trouble-laden team.
- STRANGER PLANET
by Nathan W. Pyle
Morrow Gift
A sequel to "Strange Planet" that explores the subjects of traditions, nature, emotions and knowledge.
- DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA, VOL. 1
by Koyoharu Gotouge
VIZ Media
A young charcoal seller must avenge his family by destroying the demon that slaughtered them.
- CRITICAL ROLE, VOX MACHINA: ORIGINS, VOL. 2
by Matt Mercer and Jody Houser. Illustrated by Olivia Samson
Dark Horse Books
A group of would-be superheroes come together in this collected edition.
- AMERICAN BORN CHINESE
by Gene Luen Yang
Square Fish
When his family moves to the suburbs, Jin Wang wonders why he doesn't fit in with the "all-American boys" in his new school.
- VENUS IN THE BLIND SPOT
by Junji Ito
VIZ Media
A collection of short horror tales including "The Enigma of Amigara Fault" and an adaptation of Rampo Edogawa's "Human Chair."
Graphic Books and Manga- August 16, 2020
- THE ADVENTURE ZONE: PETALS TO THE METAL
by Clint McElroy et al. Illustrated by Carey Pietsch
First Second
A third installment of the series that is based on the podcast from the McElroy family.
- NEW KID
by Jerry Craft
HarperCollins
Jordan Banks, an artistically inclined seventh grader from Washington Heights, has a tough time navigating an upscale private school where diversity is low and maintaining his neighborhood friendships.
- BABY-SITTERS LITTLE SISTER: KAREN'S ROLLER SKATES
by Ann M. Martin. Illustrated by Katy Farina
Scholastic
After taking a tumble, Karen sets out to get her friends and someone famous to sign her cast.
- GUTS
by Raina Telgemeier
Scholastic
Raina finds her tummy trouble might be more than it first appears to be when she goes back to school.
- MARCH: BOOK ONE
by John Lewis and Andrew Aydin. Illustrated by Nate Powell
Top Shelf
Representative John Lewis describes his childhood and the beginning of his involvement in the civil rights movement. The first volume of a trilogy.
- AVATAR, THE LAST AIRBENDER: THE PROMISE OMNIBUS
by Bryan Konietzko, Michael Dante DiMartino and Gene Luen Yang. Illustrated by Gurihiru
Dark Horse
Aang is pulled into the potential war between the four nations.
- BECOMING BRIANNA
by Terri Libenson
Balzer + Bray
The fourth book in the Emmie & Friends series. A middle school girl goes outside her comfort zone.
- ACT
by Kayla Miller
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Olive determines to get a school policy changed that is keeping some kids from being able to go on a field trip to the city.
- MARCH: BOOK THREE
by John Lewis and Andrew Aydin. Illustrated by Nate Powell
Top Shelf
Representative John Lewis concludes his memoir of the civil rights movement in this volume, which depicts the Selma March.
- MARCH: BOOK TWO
by John Lewis and Andrew Aydin. Illustrated by Nate PowellTop Shelf
Representative John Lewis of Georgia continues his memoir of the civil rights movement. In this volume, he recounts the March on Washington in 1963, among other events.
- MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 1
by Kohei Horikoshi
VIZ Media
In a world full of of people who can develop superpowers, Izuku Midoriya is just a "normal" teenager. Will a chance encounter with a superhero change his fate? Most likely!
- STRANGER PLANET
by Nathan W. Pyle
Morrow Gift
A sequel to "Strange Planet" that explores the subjects of traditions, nature, emotions and knowledge.
- FGTEEV PRESENTS: INTO THE GAME!
by FGTeeV. Illustrated by Miguel Díaz Rivas
Harper
Four kids battle their way through video games to rescue Moomy and Duddy.
- JACKY HA-HA
by James Patterson and Chris Grabenstein, adapted by Adam Rau and Betty C. Tang
jimmy patterson
A graphic novel version of the story about a class clown trying to distract herself from serious matters.
- MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 24
by Kohei Horikoshi
VIZ Media
The Meta Liberation Army prepares for a new metahuman revolution but Tomura plans to fight.
Graphic Books and Manga- July 12, 2020
- NEW KID
by Jerry Craft
HarperCollins
Jordan Banks, an artistically inclined seventh grader from Washington Heights, has a tough time navigating an upscale private school where diversity is low and maintaining his neighborhood friendships.
- STRANGER PLANET
by Nathan W. Pyle
Morrow Gift
A sequel to "Strange Planet" that explores the subjects of traditions, nature, emotions and knowledge.
- GUTS
by Raina Telgemeier
Scholastic
Raina finds her tummy trouble might be more than it first appears to be when she goes back to school.
- MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 24
by Kohei Horikoshi
VIZ Media
The Meta Liberation Army prepares for a new metahuman revolution but Tomura plans to fight.
- BECOMING BRIANNA
by Terri Libenson
Balzer + Bray
The fourth book in the Emmie & Friends series. A middle school girl goes outside her comfort zone.
- BEST FRIENDS
by Shannon Hale. Illustrated by LeUyen Pham
First Second
Shannon struggles to keep up with what is considered cool.
- JACKY HA-HA
by James Patterson and Chris Grabenstein, adapted by Adam Rau and Betty C. Tang
jimmy patterson
A graphic novel version of the story about a class clown trying to distract herself from serious matters.
- SISTERS
by Raina Telgemeier
Scholastic
Raina is stuck in the back seat between her younger brother and sister for a weeklong road trip in this family memoir.
- MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 1
by Kohei Horikoshi
VIZ Media
In a world full of of people who can develop superpowers, Izuku Midoriya is just a "normal" teenager. Will a chance encounter with a superhero change his fate? Most likely!
- DRAMA
by Raina Telgemeier
Scholastic
Callie becomes the stage manager for her middle school's production of "Moon Over Mississippi."
- BABY-SITTERS LITTLE SISTER: KAREN'S WITCH
by Ann M. Martin. Illustrated by Katy Farina
Scholastic
Karen wants to prove her neighbor is a witch named Morbidda Destiny.
- FGTEEV PRESENTS: INTO THE GAME!
by FGTeeV. Illustrated by Miguel Díaz Rivas
Harper
Four kids battle their way through video games to rescue Moomy and Duddy.
- SMILE
by Raina Telgemeier
Scholastic
Raina experiences braces, boy troubles and other plagues of the sixth grade.
- STRANGE PLANET
by Nathan W. Pyle
Morrow Gift
Moments from the life cycle of a planet's inhabitants including "Being Gains a Sibling" and "Being Begins a Vocation."
- NAT ENOUGH
by Maria Scrivan
Scholastic
As she starts a new school year, Natalie learns to focus on who she is rather than who she isn't.
Graphic Books and Manga- June 14, 2020
- GUTS
by Raina Telgemeier
Scholastic
Raina finds her tummy trouble might be more than it first appears to be when she goes back to school.
- NEW KID
by Jerry Craft
HarperCollins
Jordan Banks, an artistically inclined seventh grader from Washington Heights, has a tough time navigating an upscale private school where diversity is low and maintaining his neighborhood friendships.
- BECOMING BRIANNA
by Terri Libenson
Balzer + Bray
The fourth book in the Emmie & Friends series. A middle school girl goes outside her comfort zone.
- BEST FRIENDS
by Shannon Hale. Illustrated by LeUyen Pham
First Second
Shannon struggles to keep up with what is considered cool.
- BABY-SITTERS LITTLE SISTER: KAREN'S WITCH
by Ann M. Martin. Illustrated by Katy Farina
Scholastic
Karen wants to prove her neighbor is a witch named Morbidda Destiny.
- STRANGE PLANET
by Nathan W. Pyle
Morrow Gift
Moments from the life cycle of a planet's inhabitants including "Being Gains a Sibling" and "Being Begins a Vocation."
- SISTERS
by Raina Telgemeier
Scholastic
Raina is stuck in the back seat between her younger brother and sister for a weeklong road trip in this family memoir.
- DRAMA
by Raina Telgemeier
Scholastic
Callie becomes the stage manager for her middle school's production of "Moon Over Mississippi."
- FGTEEV PRESENTS: INTO THE GAME!
by FGTeeV. Illustrated by Miguel Díaz Rivas
Harper
Four kids battle their way through video games to rescue Moomy and Duddy.
- JACKY HA-HA
by James Patterson and Chris Grabenstein, adapted by Adam Rau and Betty C. Tang
jimmy patterson
A graphic novel version of the story about a class clown trying to distract herself from serious matters.
- DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA, VOL. 12
by Koyoharu Gotouge
VIZ Media
Enemies draw near while Tanjiro goes to a village of swordsmiths to get his sword repaired.
- SMILE
by Raina Telgemeier
Scholastic
Raina experiences braces, boy troubles and other plagues of the sixth grade.
- NAT ENOUGH
by Maria Scrivan
Scholastic
As she starts a new school year, Natalie learns to focus on who she is rather than who she isn't.
- THE AMBER ANTHEM
by Mark Siegel and Alexis Siegel, illustrated by Xanthe Bouma, Matt Rockefeller and Boya Sun
Random House
The fourth book of the 5 Worlds Series.
- CAMP
by Kayla Miller
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Olive and Willow's friendship is tested when they go to summer camp.
May 2020
- GUTS by Raina Telgemeier. Scholastic. Raina finds her tummy trouble might be more than it first appears to be when she goes back to school.
- BEST FRIENDS by Shannon Hale. Illustrated by LeUyen Pham. First Second. Shannon struggles to keep up with what is considered cool.
- DRAMA by Raina Telgemeier. Scholastic. Callie becomes the stage manager for her middle school's production of "Moon Over Mississippi."
- NEW KID by Jerry Craft. HarperCollins. Jordan Banks, an artistically inclined seventh grader from Washington Heights, has a tough time navigating an upscale private school where diversity is low and maintaining his neighborhood friendships.
- BABY-SITTERS LITTLE SISTER: KAREN'S WITCH by Ann M. Martin. Illustrated by Katy Farina. Scholastic. Karen wants to prove her neighbor is a witch named Morbidda Destiny.
- GHOSTS by Raina Telgemeier. Scholastic. Two sisters discover that their quiet coastal town is haunted.
- FGTEEV PRESENTS: INTO THE GAME! by FGTeeV. Illustrated by Miguel Díaz Rivas. Harper. Four kids battle their way through video games to rescue Moomy and Duddy.
- SISTERS by Raina Telgemeier. Scholastic. Raina is stuck in the back seat between her younger brother and sister for a weeklong road trip in this family memoir.
- STRANGE PLANET by Nathan W. Pyle. Morrow Gift. Moments from the life cycle of a planet's inhabitants including "Being Gains a Sibling" and "Being Begins a Vocation."
- SMILE by Raina Telgemeier. Scholastic. Raina experiences braces, boy troubles and other plagues of the sixth grade.
- NAT ENOUGH by Maria Scrivan. Scholastic. As she starts a new school year, Natalie learns to focus on who she is rather than who she isn't.
- CAMP by Kayla Miller. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. Olive and Willow's friendship is tested when they go to summer camp.
- INVESTIGATORS by John Patrick Green. First Second. The super spy alligators Mango and Brash are awash in crimes to investigate.
- CHECK, PLEASE!: STICKS AND SCONES by Ngozi Ukazu. First Second. Samwell University student Eric Bittle must manage new relationships with hockey teammates and a long-distance boyfriend.
- MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 2 by Kohei Horikoshi. VIZ Media. In a world full of people who can develop superpowers, Izuku Midoriya is just a "normal" teenager. Will a chance encounter with a superhero change his fate?
April 2020
- GUTS by Raina Telgemeier. Scholastic. Raina finds her tummy trouble might be more than it first appears to be when she goes back to school.
- BABY-SITTERS LITTLE SISTER: KAREN'S WITCH by Ann M. Martin. Illustrated by Katy Farina. Scholastic. Karen wants to prove her neighbor is a witch named Morbidda Destiny.
- BEST FRIENDS by Shannon Hale. Illustrated by LeUyen Pham. First Second. Shannon struggles to keep up with what is considered cool.
- FGTEEV PRESENTS: INTO THE GAME! by FGTeeV. Illustrated by Miguel Díaz Rivas. Harper. Four kids battle their way through video games to rescue Moomy and Duddy.
- NEW KID by Jerry Craft. HarperCollins. Jordan Banks, an artistically inclined seventh grader from Washington Heights, has a tough time navigating an upscale private school where diversity is low and maintaining his neighborhood friendships.
- DRAMA by Raina Telgemeier. Scholastic. Callie becomes the stage manager for her middle school's production of "Moon Over Mississippi."
- INVESTIGATORS by John Patrick Green. First Second. The super spy alligators Mango and Brash are awash in crimes to investigate.
- SMILE by Raina Telgemeier. Scholastic. Raina experiences braces, boy troubles and other plagues of the sixth grade.
- STRANGE PLANET by Nathan W. Pyle. Morrow Gift. Moments from the life cycle of a planet's inhabitants including "Being Gains a Sibling" and "Being Begins a Vocation."
- GHOSTS by Raina Telgemeier. Scholastic. Two sisters discover that their quiet coastal town is haunted.
- ONE-PUNCH MAN, VOL. 19 by ONE. Illustrated by Yusuke Murata. VIZ Media. The Monster Association kidnaps Tareo while the Hero Association tries to save Waganma.
- DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA, VOL. 11 by Koyoharu Gotouge. VIZ Media. Will fighting two of Lord Muzan's Twelve Kizuki prove to be too much for Tanjiro?
- SISTERS by Raina Telgemeier. Scholastic. Raina is stuck in the back seat between her younger brother and sister for a weeklong road trip in this family memoir.
- MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 1 by Kohei Horikoshi. VIZ Media. In a world full of of people who can develop superpowers, Izuku Midoriya is just a "normal" teenager. Will a chance encounter with a superhero change his fate? Most likely!
- DRAGON BALL SUPER, VOL. 8 by Akira Toriyama. Illustrated by Toyotarou. VIZ Media. Goku and others from Universe 7 fight to save everyone they can.
Graphic Books and Manga- February 16, 2020
- GUTS
by Raina Telgemeier
Scholastic
Raina finds her tummy trouble might be more than it first appears to be when she goes back to school.
- STRANGE PLANET
by Nathan W. Pyle
Morrow Gift
Moments from the life cycle of a planet's inhabitants including "Being Gains a Sibling" and "Being Begins a Vocation."
- FGTEEV PRESENTS: INTO THE GAME!
by FGTeeV. Illustrated by Miguel Díaz Rivas
Harper
Four kids battle their way through video games to rescue Moomy and Duddy.
- BABY-SITTERS LITTLE SISTER: KAREN'S WITCH
by Ann M. Martin. Illustrated by Katy Farina
Scholastic
Karen wants to prove her neighbor is a witch named Morbidda Destiny.
- BEST FRIENDS
by Shannon Hale. Illustrated by LeUyen Pham
First Second
Shannon struggles to keep up with what is considered cool.
- DRAMA
by Raina Telgemeier
Scholastic
Callie becomes the stage manager for her middle school's production of "Moon Over Mississippi."
- WATCHMEN
by Alan Moore. Illustrated by Dave Gibbons
DC Comics
The 2019 edition of this 1986 title. An unknown assassin goes after a group of disgraced superheroes.
- MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 1
by Kohei Horikoshi
VIZ Media
In a world full of of people who can develop superpowers, Izuku Midoriya is just a "normal" teenager. Will a chance encounter with a superhero change his fate? Most likely!
- NEW KID
by Jerry Craft
HarperCollins
Jordan Banks, an artistically inclined seventh grader from Washington Heights, has a tough time navigating an upscale private school where diversity is low and maintaining his neighborhood friendships.
- SISTERS
by Raina Telgemeier
Scholastic
Raina is stuck in the back seat between her younger brother and sister for a weeklong road trip in this family memoir.
- PERSEPOLIS
by Marjane Satrapi
Pantheon
A memoir of the author's life from ages 6 to 14 in Iran, during and after its 1979 revolution, depicted through black-and-white comic strip images.
- SMILE
by Raina Telgemeier
Scholastic
Raina experiences braces, boy troubles and other plagues of the sixth grade.
- THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TWILIGHT PRINCESS, VOL. 6
by Akira Himekawa
Viz Media
The Princess of the Twilight Realm is concerned that Link's obsession with power might change him.
- DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA, VOL. 10
by Koyoharu Gotouge
Viz Media
A young charcoal seller named Tanjiro Kamado goes after the demon that slaughtered his family.
- BOWIE: STARDUST, RAYGUNS, & MOONAGE DAYDREAMS
by Michael Allred and Steve Horton. Illustrated by Laura Allred
Insight Comics
A look at the life and career of David Bowie and his alter-ego Ziggy Stardust.
Graphic Books and Manga- January 12, 2020
- GUTS
by Raina Telgemeier
Scholastic
Raina finds her tummy trouble might be more than it first appears to be when she goes back to school.
- STRANGE PLANET
by Nathan W. Pyle
Morrow Gift
Moments from the life cycle of a planet's inhabitants including "Being Gains a Sibling" and "Being Begins a Vocation."
- BEST FRIENDS
by Shannon Hale. Illustrated by LeUyen Pham
First Second
Shannon struggles to keep up with what is considered cool.
- DRAMA
by Raina Telgemeier
Scholastic
Callie becomes the stage manager for her middle school's production of "Moon Over Mississippi."
- SMILE
by Raina Telgemeier
Scholastic
Raina experiences braces, boy troubles and other plagues of the sixth grade.
- WATCHMEN
by Alan Moore. Illustrated by Dave Gibbons
DC Comics
The 2019 edition of this 1986 title. An unknown assassin goes after a group of disgraced superheroes.
- SISTERS
by Raina Telgemeier
Scholastic
Raina is stuck in the back seat between her younger brother and sister for a weeklong road trip in this family memoir.
- MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 1
by Kohei Horikoshi
VIZ Media
In a world full of of people who can develop superpowers, Izuku Midoriya is just a "normal" teenager. Will a chance encounter with a superhero change his fate? Most likely!
- NATHAN HALE'S HAZARDOUS TALES: MAJOR IMPOSSIBLE
by Nathan Hale
Amulet
John Wesley Powell and the Colorado River Exploring Expedition have an adventure through the Grand Canyon.
- MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 22
by Kohei Horikoshi
VIZ Media
As the joint battle training proceeds, the students of Class B show unexpected creativity in their Quirk use.
- BABY-SITTERS LITTLE SISTER: KAREN'S WITCH
by Ann M. Martin. Illustrated by Katy Farina
Scholastic
Karen wants to prove her neighbor is a witch named Morbidda Destiny.
- GHOSTS
by Raina Telgemeier
Scholastic
Two sisters discover that their quiet coastal town is haunted.
- THE MUELLER REPORT ILLUSTRATED: THE OBSTRUCTION INVESTIGATION
by The Washington Post. Illustrated by Jan Feindt
Scribner
A graphic novelization of a time during Trump's presidency detailed in the special counsel's report.
- WHITE BIRD
by R.J. Palacio
Knopf
Julian learns Grandmère's story of being a young Jewish girl who was hidden by a family in Nazi-occupied France during World War II.
- SUNNY ROLLS THE DICE
by Jennifer L. Holm. Illustrated by Matthew Holm
Scholastic
While others work to stay cool in middle school, Sunny has more fun playing Dungeons & Dragons.