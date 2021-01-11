Raina Telgemeier Topped NYT Graphic Novel Bestseller Lists For 2020

2020 saw the graphic novel categories return to the New York Bestseller List. And while Dav Pilkey's Cat Kid Comic Club topped the list in January 2021, the biggest seller throughout the year, was Raina Telgemeier with Guts, Smile and Drama continuing to sell massive numbers and dominate the charts. With also strong performances from Nathan W Pyle's Strange Planet and Stranger Planet, My Hero Academia by Kohei Horikoshi, Demon Slayer by Koyoharu GotougeClass Act and New Kid by Jerry Craft,

Graphic Books and Manga- January 17 2021

  1. CAT KID COMIC CLUB
    by Dav Pilkey
    Scholastic
    Stories within a story come to life as Li'l Petey, Flippy and Molly show baby frogs how to create comics.
  2. A WEALTH OF PIGEONS
    by Steve Martin and Harry Bliss
    Celadon
    The multi-award winning comedian teams up with the New Yorker cartoonist for this collection of humorous cartoons and comic strips.
  3. MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 1
    by Kohei Horikoshi
    VIZ Media
    Will Izuku Midoriya's chance encounter with a superhero change his fate? Most likely!
  4. GUTS
    by Raina Telgemeier
    Scholastic
    Raina finds her tummy trouble might be more than it first appears to be when she goes back to school.
  5. MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 2
    by Kohei Horikoshi
    VIZ Media
    Midoriya can barely control the All Might's abilities he inherited.
  6. STRANGE PLANET
    by Nathan W. Pyle
    Morrow Gift
    Moments from the life cycle of a planet's inhabitants including "Being Gains a Sibling" and "Being Begins a Vocation."
  7. DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA, VOL. 1
    by Koyoharu Gotouge
    VIZ Media
    A young charcoal seller must avenge his family by destroying the demon that slaughtered them.
  8. CLASS ACT
    by Jerry Craft
    Quill Tree
    Drew Ellis finds he must work 10 times as hard as his privileged classmates at the Riverdale Academy Day School.
  9. REMINA
    by Junji Ito
    VIZ Media
    An unknown planet discovered in a wormhole by Dr. Oguro threatens Earth's existence.
  10. SMILE
    by Raina Telgemeier
    Scholastic
    Raina experiences braces, boy troubles and other plagues of the sixth grade.
  11. NEW KID
    by Jerry CraftHarperCollins
    Jordan Banks, an artistically inclined seventh grader from Washington Heights, has a tough time navigating an upscale private school where diversity is low and maintaining his neighborhood friendships.
  12. HAPPY NARWHALIDAYS
    by Ben Clanton
    Tundra
    The fifth book in the Narwhal and Jelly series. The Merry Mermicorn, warm waffle pudding and a hunt for the perfect present.
  13. BABY-SITTERS LITTLE SISTER: KAREN'S ROLLER SKATES
    by Ann M. Martin. Illustrated by Katy FarinaScholastic
    After taking a tumble, Karen sets out to get her friends and someone famous to sign her cast.
  14. ATTACK ON TITAN, VOL. 1
    by Hajime Isayama
    Kodansha
    A group of survivors must go into hiding to escape the giant humanoids known as the Titans.
  15. DRAMA
    by Raina Telgemeier
    Scholastic
    Callie becomes the stage manager for her middle school's production of "Moon Over Mississippi."

Graphic Books and Manga- December 13, 2020

  1. A WEALTH OF PIGEONS
    by Steve Martin and Harry Bliss
    Celadon
    The multi-award winning comedian teams up with the New Yorker cartoonist for this collection of humorous cartoons and comic strips.
  2. GUTS
    by Raina Telgemeier
    Scholastic
    Raina finds her tummy trouble might be more than it first appears to be when she goes back to school.
  3. NEW KID
    by Jerry Craft
    HarperCollins
    Jordan Banks, an artistically inclined seventh grader from Washington Heights, has a tough time navigating an upscale private school where diversity is low and maintaining his neighborhood friendships.
  4. MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 1
    by Kohei Horikoshi
    VIZ Media
    Will Izuku Midoriya's chance encounter with a superhero change his fate? Most likely!
  5. CLASS ACT
    by Jerry Craft
    Quill Tree
    Drew Ellis finds he must work 10 times as hard as his privileged classmates at the Riverdale Academy Day School.
  6. HAPPY NARWHALIDAYS
    by Ben Clanton
    Tundra
    The fifth book in the Narwhal and Jelly series. The Merry Mermicorn, warm waffle pudding and a hunt for the perfect present.
  7. BLADES OF FREEDOM
    by Nathan Hale
    Abrams
    The 10th book in the Nathan Hale's Hazardous Tale series. Stories of Napoleon Bonaparte, the Haitian Revolution and the Louisiana Purchase.
  8. BABY-SITTERS LITTLE SISTER: KAREN'S ROLLER SKATES
    by Ann M. Martin. Illustrated by Katy Farina
    Scholastic
    After taking a tumble, Karen sets out to get her friends and someone famous to sign her cast.
  9. SMILE
    by Raina Telgemeier
    Scholastic
    Raina experiences braces, boy troubles and other plagues of the sixth grade.
  10. MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 2
    by Kohei Horikoshi
    VIZ Media
    Midoriya can barely control the All Might's abilities he inherited.
  11. DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA, VOL. 1
    by Koyoharu Gotouge
    VIZ Media
    A young charcoal seller must avenge his family by destroying the demon that slaughtered them.
  12. DRAMA
    by Raina Telgemeier
    Scholastic
    Callie becomes the stage manager for her middle school's production of "Moon Over Mississippi."
  13. SAPIENS: A GRAPHIC HISTORY
    by Yuval Noah Harari and David Vandermeulen. Illustrated by Daniel Casanave
    Harper Perennial
    An illustrated adaptation of the book that looks at humankind's creation and evolution.
  14. MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 25
    by Kohei Horikoshi
    VIZ Media
    Tomura fights the leader of the Meta Liberation Army.
  15. BATMAN: THREE JOKERS
    by Geoff Johns. Illustrated by Jason Fabok
    DC Black Label
    Barbara Gordon and Jason Todd join forces with the Dark Knight to take on multiple menaces.

Graphic Books and Manga- November 15, 2020

  1. CLASS ACT
    by Jerry Craft
    Quill Tree
    Drew Ellis finds he must work 10 times as hard as his privileged classmates at the Riverdale Academy Day School.
  2. NEW KID
    by Jerry Craft
    HarperCollins
    Jordan Banks, an artistically inclined seventh grader from Washington Heights, has a tough time navigating an upscale private school where diversity is low and maintaining his neighborhood friendships.
  3. MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 25
    by Kohei Horikoshi
    VIZ Media
    Tomura fights the leader of the Meta Liberation Army.
  4. THE HORRIFYINGLY HAUNTED HACK-A-WEEN
    by Meredith Rusu
    Scholastic
    When Mr. Krupp and Melvin campaign to make Halloween illegal, George and Harold create a workaround.
  5. GUTS
    by Raina Telgemeier
    Scholastic
    Raina finds her tummy trouble might be more than it first appears to be when she goes back to school.
  6. BABY-SITTERS LITTLE SISTER: KAREN'S ROLLER SKATES
    by Ann M. Martin. Illustrated by Katy Farina
    Scholastic
    After taking a tumble, Karen sets out to get her friends and someone famous to sign her cast.
  7. MARCH TRILOGY
    by John Lewis and Andrew Aydin. Illustrated by Nate PowellTop Shelf
    The three volumes of Representative John Lewis's memoir of the civil rights movement.
  8. MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 1
    by Kohei Horikoshi
    VIZ Media
    Will Izuku Midoriya's chance encounter with a superhero change his fate? Most likely!
  9. MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 2
    by Kohei Horikoshi
    VIZ Media
    Midoriya can barely control the All Might's abilities he inherited.
  10. AVATAR, THE LAST AIRBENDER: THE SEARCH OMNIBUS
    by Gene Luen Yang. Illustrated by Gurihiru
    Dark Horse
    Fire Lord Zuko gets help to uncover the biggest secret of his life in this volume, which collects the "Search" trilogy.
  11. THROUGH THE MOON
    by Peter Wartman. Illustrated by Xanthe Bouma
    Scholastic
    Rayla discovers that a lake on the Moon Nexus is a portal to a world between life and death.
  12. DRAMA
    by Raina Telgemeier
    Scholastic
    Callie becomes the stage manager for her middle school's production of "Moon Over Mississippi."
  13. INVESTIGATORS: TAKE THE PLUNGE
    by John Patrick Green
    First Second
    Mango and Brash go undercover as city sewer workers to search for the criminal Crackerdile.
  14. SMILE
    by Raina Telgemeier
    Scholastic
    Raina experiences braces, boy troubles and other plagues of the sixth grade.
  15. DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA, VOL. 1
    by Koyoharu Gotouge
    VIZ Media
    A young charcoal seller must avenge his family by destroying the demon that slaughtered them.

Graphic Books and Manga- October 18, 2020

  1. NEW KID
    by Jerry Craft
    HarperCollins
    Jordan Banks, an artistically inclined seventh grader from Washington Heights, has a tough time navigating an upscale private school where diversity is low and maintaining his neighborhood friendships.
  2. GUTS
    by Raina Telgemeier
    Scholastic
    Raina finds her tummy trouble might be more than it first appears to be when she goes back to school.
  3. TEEN TITANS: BEAST BOY
    by Kami Garcia. Illustrated by Gabriel Picolo
    DC Comics
    Garfield Logan's big changes impress the popular kids but also come at a price.
  4. BABY-SITTERS LITTLE SISTER: KAREN'S ROLLER SKATES
    by Ann M. Martin. Illustrated by Katy Farina
    Scholastic
    After taking a tumble, Karen sets out to get her friends and someone famous to sign her cast.
  5. FANGS
    by Sarah Andersen
    Andrews McMeel
    A love develops between a charming werewolf and a 300-year-old vampire.
  6. MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 1
    by Kohei Horikoshi
    VIZ Media
    In a world full of people who can develop superpowers, Izuku Midoriya is just a "normal" teenager. Will a chance encounter with a superhero change his fate? Most likely!
  7. THE HORRIFYINGLY HAUNTED HACK-A-WEEN
    by Meredith Rusu
    Scholastic
    When Mr. Krupp and Melvin campaign to make Halloween illegal, George and Harold create a workaround.
  8. MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 2
    by Kohei Horikoshi
    VIZ Media
    Midoriya can barely control the All Might's abilities he inherited.
  9. DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA, VOL. 1
    by Koyoharu Gotouge
    VIZ Media
    A young charcoal seller must avenge his family by destroying the demon that slaughtered them.
  10. INVESTIGATORS: TAKE THE PLUNGE
    by John Patrick Green
    First Second
    Mango and Brash go undercover as city sewer workers to search for the criminal Crackerdile.
  11. PERSEPOLIS
    by Marjane Satrapi
    Pantheon
    A memoir of the author's life from ages 6 to 14 in Iran, during and after its 1979 revolution, depicted through black-and-white comic strip images.
  12. DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA, VOL. 16
    by Koyoharu Gotouge
    VIZ Media
    Tanjiro seeks to earn Himejima's approval while training to become a high-ranking member of the Demon Slayer Corps.
  13. SMILE
    by Raina Telgemeier
    Scholastic
    Raina experiences braces, boy troubles and other plagues of the sixth grade.
  14. SISTERS
    by Raina Telgemeier
    Scholastic
    Raina is stuck in the back seat between her younger brother and sister for a weeklong road trip in this family memoir.
  15. MARCH: BOOK ONE
    by John Lewis and Andrew Aydin. Illustrated by Nate Powell
    Top Shelf
    Representative John Lewis describes his childhood and the beginning of his involvement in the civil rights movement. The first volume of a trilogy.

Graphic Books and Manga- September 13, 2020

  1. NEW KID
    by Jerry Craft
    HarperCollins
    Jordan Banks, an artistically inclined seventh grader from Washington Heights, has a tough time navigating an upscale private school where diversity is low and maintaining his neighborhood friendships.
  2. GUTS
    by Raina Telgemeier
    Scholastic
    Raina finds her tummy trouble might be more than it first appears to be when she goes back to school.
  3. BABY-SITTERS LITTLE SISTER: KAREN'S ROLLER SKATES
    by Ann M. Martin. Illustrated by Katy Farina
    Scholastic
    After taking a tumble, Karen sets out to get her friends and someone famous to sign her cast.
  4. MARCH: BOOK ONE
    by John Lewis and Andrew Aydin. Illustrated by Nate Powell
    Top Shelf
    Representative John Lewis describes his childhood and the beginning of his involvement in the civil rights movement. The first volume of a trilogy.
  5. THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY: APOCALYPSE SUITE
    by Gerard Way. Illustrated by Gabriel Bá
    Dark Horse Books
    When their benefactor suddenly dies, seven children with unusual superpowers reunite to save the world.
  6. THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY: HOTEL OBLIVION
    by Gerard Way. Illustrated by Gabriel Bá
    Dark Horse Books
    A few years after Sir Reginald Hargreeves's death, members of the Umbrella Academy have gone in different directions.
  7. MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 1
    by Kohei Horikoshi
    VIZ Media
    In a world full of of people who can develop superpowers, Izuku Midoriya is just a "normal" teenager. Will a chance encounter with a superhero change his fate? Most likely!
  8. PERSEPOLIS
    by Marjane Satrapi
    Pantheon
    A memoir of the author's life from ages 6 to 14 in Iran, during and after its 1979 revolution, depicted through black-and-white comic strip images.
  9. BECOMING BRIANNA
    by Terri Libenson
    Balzer + Bray
    The fourth book in the Emmie & Friends series. A middle school girl goes outside her comfort zone.
  10. THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY: DALLAS
    by Gerard Way. Illustrated by Gabriel Bá
    Dark Horse Books
    The loss of a beloved mentor, maniacal assassins and a plot to assassinate John F. Kennedy bedevil the trouble-laden team.
  11. STRANGER PLANET
    by Nathan W. Pyle
    Morrow Gift
    A sequel to "Strange Planet" that explores the subjects of traditions, nature, emotions and knowledge.
  12. DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA, VOL. 1
    by Koyoharu Gotouge
    VIZ Media
    A young charcoal seller must avenge his family by destroying the demon that slaughtered them.
  13. CRITICAL ROLE, VOX MACHINA: ORIGINS, VOL. 2
    by Matt Mercer and Jody Houser. Illustrated by Olivia Samson
    Dark Horse Books
    A group of would-be superheroes come together in this collected edition.
  14. AMERICAN BORN CHINESE
    by Gene Luen Yang
    Square Fish
    When his family moves to the suburbs, Jin Wang wonders why he doesn't fit in with the "all-American boys" in his new school.
  15. VENUS IN THE BLIND SPOT
    by Junji Ito
    VIZ Media
    A collection of short horror tales including "The Enigma of Amigara Fault" and an adaptation of Rampo Edogawa's "Human Chair."

Graphic Books and Manga- August 16, 2020

  1. THE ADVENTURE ZONE: PETALS TO THE METAL
    by Clint McElroy et al. Illustrated by Carey Pietsch
    First Second
    A third installment of the series that is based on the podcast from the McElroy family.
  2. NEW KID
    by Jerry Craft
    HarperCollins
    Jordan Banks, an artistically inclined seventh grader from Washington Heights, has a tough time navigating an upscale private school where diversity is low and maintaining his neighborhood friendships.
  3. BABY-SITTERS LITTLE SISTER: KAREN'S ROLLER SKATES
    by Ann M. Martin. Illustrated by Katy Farina
    Scholastic
    After taking a tumble, Karen sets out to get her friends and someone famous to sign her cast.
  4. GUTS
    by Raina Telgemeier
    Scholastic
    Raina finds her tummy trouble might be more than it first appears to be when she goes back to school.
  5. MARCH: BOOK ONE
    by John Lewis and Andrew Aydin. Illustrated by Nate Powell
    Top Shelf
    Representative John Lewis describes his childhood and the beginning of his involvement in the civil rights movement. The first volume of a trilogy.
  6. AVATAR, THE LAST AIRBENDER: THE PROMISE OMNIBUS
    by Bryan Konietzko, Michael Dante DiMartino and Gene Luen Yang. Illustrated by Gurihiru
    Dark Horse
    Aang is pulled into the potential war between the four nations.
  7. BECOMING BRIANNA
    by Terri Libenson
    Balzer + Bray
    The fourth book in the Emmie & Friends series. A middle school girl goes outside her comfort zone.
  8. ACT
    by Kayla Miller
    Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
    Olive determines to get a school policy changed that is keeping some kids from being able to go on a field trip to the city.
  9. MARCH: BOOK THREE
    by John Lewis and Andrew Aydin. Illustrated by Nate Powell
    Top Shelf
    Representative John Lewis concludes his memoir of the civil rights movement in this volume, which depicts the Selma March.
  10. MARCH: BOOK TWO
    by John Lewis and Andrew Aydin. Illustrated by Nate PowellTop Shelf
    Representative John Lewis of Georgia continues his memoir of the civil rights movement. In this volume, he recounts the March on Washington in 1963, among other events.
  11. MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 1
    by Kohei Horikoshi
    VIZ Media
    In a world full of of people who can develop superpowers, Izuku Midoriya is just a "normal" teenager. Will a chance encounter with a superhero change his fate? Most likely!
  12. STRANGER PLANET
    by Nathan W. Pyle
    Morrow Gift
    A sequel to "Strange Planet" that explores the subjects of traditions, nature, emotions and knowledge.
  13. FGTEEV PRESENTS: INTO THE GAME!
    by FGTeeV. Illustrated by Miguel Díaz Rivas
    Harper
    Four kids battle their way through video games to rescue Moomy and Duddy.
  14. JACKY HA-HA
    by James Patterson and Chris Grabenstein, adapted by Adam Rau and Betty C. Tang
    jimmy patterson
    A graphic novel version of the story about a class clown trying to distract herself from serious matters.
  15. MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 24
    by Kohei Horikoshi
    VIZ Media
    The Meta Liberation Army prepares for a new metahuman revolution but Tomura plans to fight.

Graphic Books and Manga- July 12, 2020

  1. NEW KID
    by Jerry Craft
    HarperCollins
    Jordan Banks, an artistically inclined seventh grader from Washington Heights, has a tough time navigating an upscale private school where diversity is low and maintaining his neighborhood friendships.
  2. STRANGER PLANET
    by Nathan W. Pyle
    Morrow Gift
    A sequel to "Strange Planet" that explores the subjects of traditions, nature, emotions and knowledge.
  3. GUTS
    by Raina Telgemeier
    Scholastic
    Raina finds her tummy trouble might be more than it first appears to be when she goes back to school.
  4. MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 24
    by Kohei Horikoshi
    VIZ Media
    The Meta Liberation Army prepares for a new metahuman revolution but Tomura plans to fight.
  5. BECOMING BRIANNA
    by Terri Libenson
    Balzer + Bray
    The fourth book in the Emmie & Friends series. A middle school girl goes outside her comfort zone.
  6. BEST FRIENDS
    by Shannon Hale. Illustrated by LeUyen Pham
    First Second
    Shannon struggles to keep up with what is considered cool.
  7. JACKY HA-HA
    by James Patterson and Chris Grabenstein, adapted by Adam Rau and Betty C. Tang
    jimmy patterson
    A graphic novel version of the story about a class clown trying to distract herself from serious matters.
  8. SISTERS
    by Raina Telgemeier
    Scholastic
    Raina is stuck in the back seat between her younger brother and sister for a weeklong road trip in this family memoir.
  9. MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 1
    by Kohei Horikoshi
    VIZ Media
    In a world full of of people who can develop superpowers, Izuku Midoriya is just a "normal" teenager. Will a chance encounter with a superhero change his fate? Most likely!
  10. DRAMA
    by Raina Telgemeier
    Scholastic
    Callie becomes the stage manager for her middle school's production of "Moon Over Mississippi."
  11. BABY-SITTERS LITTLE SISTER: KAREN'S WITCH
    by Ann M. Martin. Illustrated by Katy Farina
    Scholastic
    Karen wants to prove her neighbor is a witch named Morbidda Destiny.
  12. FGTEEV PRESENTS: INTO THE GAME!
    by FGTeeV. Illustrated by Miguel Díaz Rivas
    Harper
    Four kids battle their way through video games to rescue Moomy and Duddy.
  13. SMILE
    by Raina Telgemeier
    Scholastic
    Raina experiences braces, boy troubles and other plagues of the sixth grade.
  14. STRANGE PLANET
    by Nathan W. Pyle
    Morrow Gift
    Moments from the life cycle of a planet's inhabitants including "Being Gains a Sibling" and "Being Begins a Vocation."
  15. NAT ENOUGH
    by Maria Scrivan
    Scholastic
    As she starts a new school year, Natalie learns to focus on who she is rather than who she isn't.

Graphic Books and Manga- June 14, 2020

  1. GUTS
    by Raina Telgemeier
    Scholastic
    Raina finds her tummy trouble might be more than it first appears to be when she goes back to school.
  2. NEW KID
    by Jerry Craft
    HarperCollins
    Jordan Banks, an artistically inclined seventh grader from Washington Heights, has a tough time navigating an upscale private school where diversity is low and maintaining his neighborhood friendships.
  3. BECOMING BRIANNA
    by Terri Libenson
    Balzer + Bray
    The fourth book in the Emmie & Friends series. A middle school girl goes outside her comfort zone.
  4. BEST FRIENDS
    by Shannon Hale. Illustrated by LeUyen Pham
    First Second
    Shannon struggles to keep up with what is considered cool.
  5. BABY-SITTERS LITTLE SISTER: KAREN'S WITCH
    by Ann M. Martin. Illustrated by Katy Farina
    Scholastic
    Karen wants to prove her neighbor is a witch named Morbidda Destiny.
  6. STRANGE PLANET
    by Nathan W. Pyle
    Morrow Gift
    Moments from the life cycle of a planet's inhabitants including "Being Gains a Sibling" and "Being Begins a Vocation."
  7. SISTERS
    by Raina Telgemeier
    Scholastic
    Raina is stuck in the back seat between her younger brother and sister for a weeklong road trip in this family memoir.
  8. DRAMA
    by Raina Telgemeier
    Scholastic
    Callie becomes the stage manager for her middle school's production of "Moon Over Mississippi."
  9. FGTEEV PRESENTS: INTO THE GAME!
    by FGTeeV. Illustrated by Miguel Díaz Rivas
    Harper
    Four kids battle their way through video games to rescue Moomy and Duddy.
  10. JACKY HA-HA
    by James Patterson and Chris Grabenstein, adapted by Adam Rau and Betty C. Tang
    jimmy patterson
    A graphic novel version of the story about a class clown trying to distract herself from serious matters.
  11. DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA, VOL. 12
    by Koyoharu Gotouge
    VIZ Media
    Enemies draw near while Tanjiro goes to a village of swordsmiths to get his sword repaired.
  12. SMILE
    by Raina Telgemeier
    Scholastic
    Raina experiences braces, boy troubles and other plagues of the sixth grade.
  13. NAT ENOUGH
    by Maria Scrivan
    Scholastic
    As she starts a new school year, Natalie learns to focus on who she is rather than who she isn't.
  14. THE AMBER ANTHEM
    by Mark Siegel and Alexis Siegel, illustrated by Xanthe Bouma, Matt Rockefeller and Boya Sun
    Random House
    The fourth book of the 5 Worlds Series.
  15. CAMP
    by Kayla Miller
    Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
    Olive and Willow's friendship is tested when they go to summer camp.

May 2020

  1. GUTS by Raina Telgemeier. Scholastic. Raina finds her tummy trouble might be more than it first appears to be when she goes back to school.
  2. BEST FRIENDS by Shannon Hale. Illustrated by LeUyen Pham. First Second. Shannon struggles to keep up with what is considered cool.
  3. DRAMA by Raina Telgemeier. Scholastic. Callie becomes the stage manager for her middle school's production of "Moon Over Mississippi."
  4. NEW KID by Jerry Craft. HarperCollins. Jordan Banks, an artistically inclined seventh grader from Washington Heights, has a tough time navigating an upscale private school where diversity is low and maintaining his neighborhood friendships.
  5. BABY-SITTERS LITTLE SISTER: KAREN'S WITCH by Ann M. Martin. Illustrated by Katy Farina. Scholastic. Karen wants to prove her neighbor is a witch named Morbidda Destiny.
  6. GHOSTS by Raina Telgemeier. Scholastic. Two sisters discover that their quiet coastal town is haunted.
  7. FGTEEV PRESENTS: INTO THE GAME! by FGTeeV. Illustrated by Miguel Díaz Rivas. Harper. Four kids battle their way through video games to rescue Moomy and Duddy.
  8. SISTERS by Raina Telgemeier. Scholastic. Raina is stuck in the back seat between her younger brother and sister for a weeklong road trip in this family memoir.
  9. STRANGE PLANET by Nathan W. Pyle. Morrow Gift. Moments from the life cycle of a planet's inhabitants including "Being Gains a Sibling" and "Being Begins a Vocation."
  10. SMILE by Raina Telgemeier. Scholastic. Raina experiences braces, boy troubles and other plagues of the sixth grade.
  11. NAT ENOUGH by Maria Scrivan. Scholastic. As she starts a new school year, Natalie learns to focus on who she is rather than who she isn't.
  12. CAMP by Kayla Miller. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. Olive and Willow's friendship is tested when they go to summer camp.
  13. INVESTIGATORS by John Patrick Green. First Second. The super spy alligators Mango and Brash are awash in crimes to investigate.
  14. CHECK, PLEASE!: STICKS AND SCONES by Ngozi Ukazu. First Second. Samwell University student Eric Bittle must manage new relationships with hockey teammates and a long-distance boyfriend.
  15. MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 2 by Kohei Horikoshi. VIZ Media. In a world full of people who can develop superpowers, Izuku Midoriya is just a "normal" teenager. Will a chance encounter with a superhero change his fate?

April 2020

  1. GUTS by Raina Telgemeier. Scholastic. Raina finds her tummy trouble might be more than it first appears to be when she goes back to school.
  2. BABY-SITTERS LITTLE SISTER: KAREN'S WITCH by Ann M. Martin. Illustrated by Katy Farina. Scholastic. Karen wants to prove her neighbor is a witch named Morbidda Destiny.
  3. BEST FRIENDS by Shannon Hale. Illustrated by LeUyen Pham. First Second. Shannon struggles to keep up with what is considered cool.
  4. FGTEEV PRESENTS: INTO THE GAME! by FGTeeV. Illustrated by Miguel Díaz Rivas. Harper. Four kids battle their way through video games to rescue Moomy and Duddy.
  5. NEW KID by Jerry Craft. HarperCollins. Jordan Banks, an artistically inclined seventh grader from Washington Heights, has a tough time navigating an upscale private school where diversity is low and maintaining his neighborhood friendships.
  6. DRAMA by Raina Telgemeier. Scholastic. Callie becomes the stage manager for her middle school's production of "Moon Over Mississippi."
  7. INVESTIGATORS by John Patrick Green. First Second. The super spy alligators Mango and Brash are awash in crimes to investigate.
  8. SMILE by Raina Telgemeier. Scholastic. Raina experiences braces, boy troubles and other plagues of the sixth grade.
  9. STRANGE PLANET by Nathan W. Pyle. Morrow Gift. Moments from the life cycle of a planet's inhabitants including "Being Gains a Sibling" and "Being Begins a Vocation."
  10. GHOSTS by Raina Telgemeier. Scholastic. Two sisters discover that their quiet coastal town is haunted.
  11. ONE-PUNCH MAN, VOL. 19 by ONE. Illustrated by Yusuke Murata. VIZ Media. The Monster Association kidnaps Tareo while the Hero Association tries to save Waganma.
  12. DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA, VOL. 11 by Koyoharu Gotouge. VIZ Media. Will fighting two of Lord Muzan's Twelve Kizuki prove to be too much for Tanjiro?
  13. SISTERS by Raina Telgemeier. Scholastic. Raina is stuck in the back seat between her younger brother and sister for a weeklong road trip in this family memoir.
  14. MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 1 by Kohei Horikoshi. VIZ Media. In a world full of of people who can develop superpowers, Izuku Midoriya is just a "normal" teenager. Will a chance encounter with a superhero change his fate? Most likely!
  15. DRAGON BALL SUPER, VOL. 8 by Akira Toriyama. Illustrated by Toyotarou. VIZ Media. Goku and others from Universe 7 fight to save everyone they can.

Graphic Books and Manga- February 16, 2020

  1. GUTS
    by Raina Telgemeier
    Scholastic
    Raina finds her tummy trouble might be more than it first appears to be when she goes back to school.
  2. STRANGE PLANET
    by Nathan W. Pyle
    Morrow Gift
    Moments from the life cycle of a planet's inhabitants including "Being Gains a Sibling" and "Being Begins a Vocation."
  3. FGTEEV PRESENTS: INTO THE GAME!
    by FGTeeV. Illustrated by Miguel Díaz Rivas
    Harper
    Four kids battle their way through video games to rescue Moomy and Duddy.
  4. BABY-SITTERS LITTLE SISTER: KAREN'S WITCH
    by Ann M. Martin. Illustrated by Katy Farina
    Scholastic
    Karen wants to prove her neighbor is a witch named Morbidda Destiny.
  5. BEST FRIENDS
    by Shannon Hale. Illustrated by LeUyen Pham
    First Second
    Shannon struggles to keep up with what is considered cool.
  6. DRAMA
    by Raina Telgemeier
    Scholastic
    Callie becomes the stage manager for her middle school's production of "Moon Over Mississippi."
  7. WATCHMEN
    by Alan Moore. Illustrated by Dave Gibbons
    DC Comics
    The 2019 edition of this 1986 title. An unknown assassin goes after a group of disgraced superheroes.
  8. MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 1
    by Kohei Horikoshi
    VIZ Media
    In a world full of of people who can develop superpowers, Izuku Midoriya is just a "normal" teenager. Will a chance encounter with a superhero change his fate? Most likely!
  9. NEW KID
    by Jerry Craft
    HarperCollins
    Jordan Banks, an artistically inclined seventh grader from Washington Heights, has a tough time navigating an upscale private school where diversity is low and maintaining his neighborhood friendships.
  10. SISTERS
    by Raina Telgemeier
    Scholastic
    Raina is stuck in the back seat between her younger brother and sister for a weeklong road trip in this family memoir.
  11. PERSEPOLIS
    by Marjane Satrapi
    Pantheon
    A memoir of the author's life from ages 6 to 14 in Iran, during and after its 1979 revolution, depicted through black-and-white comic strip images.
  12. SMILE
    by Raina Telgemeier
    Scholastic
    Raina experiences braces, boy troubles and other plagues of the sixth grade.
  13. THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TWILIGHT PRINCESS, VOL. 6
    by Akira Himekawa
    Viz Media
    The Princess of the Twilight Realm is concerned that Link's obsession with power might change him.
  14. DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA, VOL. 10
    by Koyoharu Gotouge
    Viz Media
    A young charcoal seller named Tanjiro Kamado goes after the demon that slaughtered his family.
  15. BOWIE: STARDUST, RAYGUNS, & MOONAGE DAYDREAMS
    by Michael Allred and Steve Horton. Illustrated by Laura Allred
    Insight Comics
    A look at the life and career of David Bowie and his alter-ego Ziggy Stardust.

Graphic Books and Manga- January 12, 2020

  1. GUTS
    by Raina Telgemeier
    Scholastic
    Raina finds her tummy trouble might be more than it first appears to be when she goes back to school.
  2. STRANGE PLANET
    by Nathan W. Pyle
    Morrow Gift
    Moments from the life cycle of a planet's inhabitants including "Being Gains a Sibling" and "Being Begins a Vocation."
  3. BEST FRIENDS
    by Shannon Hale. Illustrated by LeUyen Pham
    First Second
    Shannon struggles to keep up with what is considered cool.
  4. DRAMA
    by Raina Telgemeier
    Scholastic
    Callie becomes the stage manager for her middle school's production of "Moon Over Mississippi."
  5. SMILE
    by Raina Telgemeier
    Scholastic
    Raina experiences braces, boy troubles and other plagues of the sixth grade.
  6. WATCHMEN
    by Alan Moore. Illustrated by Dave Gibbons
    DC Comics
    The 2019 edition of this 1986 title. An unknown assassin goes after a group of disgraced superheroes.
  7. SISTERS
    by Raina Telgemeier
    Scholastic
    Raina is stuck in the back seat between her younger brother and sister for a weeklong road trip in this family memoir.
  8. MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 1
    by Kohei Horikoshi
    VIZ Media
    In a world full of of people who can develop superpowers, Izuku Midoriya is just a "normal" teenager. Will a chance encounter with a superhero change his fate? Most likely!
  9. NATHAN HALE'S HAZARDOUS TALES: MAJOR IMPOSSIBLE
    by Nathan Hale
    Amulet
    John Wesley Powell and the Colorado River Exploring Expedition have an adventure through the Grand Canyon.
  10. MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 22
    by Kohei Horikoshi
    VIZ Media
    As the joint battle training proceeds, the students of Class B show unexpected creativity in their Quirk use.
  11. BABY-SITTERS LITTLE SISTER: KAREN'S WITCH
    by Ann M. Martin. Illustrated by Katy Farina
    Scholastic
    Karen wants to prove her neighbor is a witch named Morbidda Destiny.
  12. GHOSTS
    by Raina Telgemeier
    Scholastic
    Two sisters discover that their quiet coastal town is haunted.
  13. THE MUELLER REPORT ILLUSTRATED: THE OBSTRUCTION INVESTIGATION
    by The Washington Post. Illustrated by Jan Feindt
    Scribner
    A graphic novelization of a time during Trump's presidency detailed in the special counsel's report.
  14. WHITE BIRD
    by R.J. Palacio
    Knopf
    Julian learns Grandmère's story of being a young Jewish girl who was hidden by a family in Nazi-occupied France during World War II.
  15. SUNNY ROLLS THE DICE
    by Jennifer L. Holm. Illustrated by Matthew Holm
    Scholastic
    While others work to stay cool in middle school, Sunny has more fun playing Dungeons & Dragons.

