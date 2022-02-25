Random House Graphic Grabs Afrofuturist Manga Kudzu From Boom Studios

In 2016, Dustin Bolton debuted his comic book creation Kudzu at Onyx Con as an afrofuturist manga, in which humanity struggles to survive after the great flood and a boy, Kudzu, finds himself protecting the world's last hope when he finds earth's last guardian. The comic was then meant to be published by Boom Studios in 2020, before a certain pandemic happened, as Kudzu: Heart of the Mountain. That had now been rescheduled to 2023. But will it come out from Boom at all?

I only ask because Whitney Leopard at Random House Graphic has acquired world rights to Dustin Bolton's Kudzu as a middle-grade sci-fi fantasy graphic novel trilogy series. And states that the first volume will be published in 2024. We haven't seen this kind of thing in graphic novel publishing much, but it may demonstrate the appeal of certain books to a certain audience right now – and also just how glorious Kudzu looks.

As the last of humanity struggles for survival, a young boy named Kudzu holds the only hope for humanity when he saves the life of the last earth guardian. Years after worldwide ecological disaster, a young boy named Kudzu uncovers his family history…which is tied to the terrible event that destroyed the world! But as he learns the truth, Kudzu is drawn into a clash of worlds that threatens all of mankind, but may also be the key to giving the planet a new start.

Random House Graphic (RHG) is an imprint dedicated to publishing graphic novels for kids and teens of every age and interest, fiction and nonfiction, and launched its first list in Spring 2020, young chapter books to YA, reflecting the rapidly growing popularity of the format among young readers. Gina Gagliano is the Publishing Director of Random House Graphic.