Rant CPU Love Hurts – The Only Comic in Scout's February 2025 Solicits

Rant CPU: Love Hurts #1 - The Only Comic in Scout Comics' February 2025 Solicits and Solicitations

A week ago, Bleeding Cool ran the news that Lunar Distribution was to suspend the listing of Scout Comics titles in its monthly catalogue, from February 2025. But what about Diamond Comic Distributors? Well, Scout Comics only has one title listed for that month when they might normally have around twenty. At the time, I reached out to Scout Comics to comment without reply. But Christina Merkler of Lunar Distribution told me, "Based on feedback from retailers, it is important for us to ensure they are receiving the titles they order in a timely manner. Lunar is trying to prevent the retailers from receiving products they can no longer sell. In order to best serve our retail accounts, Lunar recently instituted a policy in which we will be suspending any new solicits from publishers that have a majority of solicited and unfilled products that surpass the amount that is being delivered to Lunar." It may have been easier to suspend a publisher over one comic than twenty comics…

RANT CPU LOVE HURTS #1 CVR A MK PERKER

SCOUT COMICS

DEC241831

DEC241832 – RANT CPU LOVE HURTS #1 CVR B UMRAL ISMAYILOV

(W) Ken Kristensen (A / CA) M. K. Perker

RANT CPU follows the misadventures of Silicon Valley's next big thing-an A.I. robot created by a hormonal and hyperactive 13-year old and powered by a mysterious energy source of alien origin. Love is in the air, and so is the awkwardness! In this heartfelt and hilarious issue, we dive deep into the teenage rollercoaster of emotions as Jeff and his friends navigate the thorny jungle of junior high romance. Selina, the mysterious new girl, has everyone buzzing, and Jeff has his heart set on winning her over. But it's not so easy when every guy in school is vying for her attention and federal agents are prowling around. Plus, Jeff takes a stand when he believes his mother isn't being faithful to his dad. Bonus Feature: Rant examines the "great lovers" in human history.

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

