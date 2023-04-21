Red Sonja #1 & Gargoyles: Dark Age #1 in Dynamite July 2023 Solicits Dynamite Entertainment has a new Red Sonja ongoing series for her 50th anniversary, as well as all manner of tchotchkes to carry on her chain mail bikini.

Dynamite Entertainment has a new Red Sonja ongoing series for her 50th anniversary, as well as all manner of tchotchkes to carry on her chain mail bikini. And then there's the origins of Disney's Gargoyles from the man who created them with Gargoyles: Dark Age #1, all in Dynamite's July 2023 solicits and solicitations.

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Walter Geovani (CA) Shannon Maer

Following directly from the pages of Red Sonja #0, the She-Devil finds herself on the run, framed for murder, and with an unseen force tugging at the back of her mind. Join Sonja as she races to unravel the mystery of "His Master's Voice!" Written By Torunn Gr nbekk and featuring art by Red Sonja superstar Walter Geovani (with colors by Omi Remalante, Jr.), this brand-new series dives deep into Sonja's world, exploring the darkness of Hyboria like never before. And all this is wrapped up in an amazing series of covers: Shannon Maer, Jimmy Cheung, Alan Quah, Bryan Hitch, Joanie Brosas (Cosplay), Jenny Frison, and MANY more – including the Dynamite Debut of Bjorn Barends!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 3.99

(W) Roy Thomas, Various (A) Various (A / CA) Frank Thorne

"Know also, O prince, that in those selfsame days that Conan the Cimmerian did stalk the Hyborian Kingdoms, one of the few swords worthy to cross with his was that of Red Sonja, warrior woman out of majestic Hyrkania. Forced to flee her homeland because she spurned the advances of a king and slew him instead, she rode west across the Turanian Steppes and into the shadowed mists of legendry."

– The Nemedian Chronicles

This comprehensive collection reprints the classic Red Sonja tales from Marvel Feature #1-7, Red Sonja issues #1-15, and the She-Devil's appearances from the original Marvel Comics series The Savage Sword of Conan in a single impressive volume. Presented with fully remastered color pages, this timeless tome also features a beautiful cover by legendary Red Sonja artist FRANK THORNE.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 99.99

(W) Jim Zub (A) Giovanni Valleta, Adrian M Garcia, Jonathan Lau (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Red Sonja carries a hazy vision that lurks just out of reach in her memories. The answer to that mysterious moment will unlock a journey of forbidden magic and searing steel as Sonja's past and present collide in a quest beyond anything our scarlet-haired hero has faced before!

Dynamite Entertainment is proud to present a sweeping story of sword and sorcery and high adventure by writer JIM ZUB (Conan the Barbarian, Dungeons & Dragons, Avengers) and artists GIOVANNI VALLETTA (John Wick, James Bond) and JONATHAN LAU (Battlestar Galactica, Warlord of Mars)! Collects Unbreakable Red Sonja #1-5 and the one-shot Red Sonja and Cub.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 24.99

(A) Various

2023 marks fifty years of the She-Devil with a Sword's adventures, and to honor the occasion Dynamite is going big! Join the celebration with this oversized trade paperback showcasing 20 of the most gorgeous Red Sonja covers ever to see print, as rendered by some of the greatest names in comics!

Made to display, each poster is printed on heavy cardstock paper at 12"" x 16"" and easily removed from the body of the book. Line your walls with one of comics' most devastatingly striking heroines!

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 29.99

(W) Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti (A) Moritat (CA) Amanda Conner

Written by the award-winning fan favorites AMANDA CONNER and JIMMY PALMIOTTI, Red Sonja finds herself on a spectacular journey filled with pirates, mermaids, princesses, and political intrigue as the threat of two kingdoms hangs in the balance. All this, plus the spectacular art of MORITAT and a cover by AMANDA CONNER and PAUL MOUNTS makes THE INVINCIBLE RED SONJA a series not to be missed! With so many challenges, Sonja will need to be INVINCIBLE to overcome these odds!

All 10 issues in one amazing volume.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 34.99

GARGOYLES DARK AGES #1 CVR A CRAIN

DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #3 CVR A JAE LEE

DISNEY VILLAINS SCAR #4 CVR A DARBOE

DARKWING DUCK #7 CVR A LEIRIX

GARGOYLES #8 CVR A NAKAYAMA

GARGOYLES TP VOL 01 HERE IN MANHATTAN

KONG GREAT WAR #2 CVR A LEE

BETTIE PAGE #2 CVR A LINSNER

VICTORY #2 CVR A JOHNSON

PATHFINDER WAKE DEAD #2 CVR A ELLIS

ELVIRA IN MONSTERLAND #3 CVR A ACOSTA

VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #3 CVR A LEE

007 FOR KING COUNTRY #4 CVR A LINSNER

007 HC BOOK 01 MYRMIDON

DEJAH THORIS (2023) #5 CVR A YOON

KARMA TP (MR)

