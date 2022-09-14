Red Sonja & Hell Sonja Team Up From Dynamite in December

Writer Jordan Clark returns to the Red Sonjaverse at Dynamite Entertainment, Miriana Puglia , for a Red Sonja and Hell Sonja team-up comic book, out in December 2022. Hell Sonja is an alternate reality demonic version of the character, a spinoff from Sonjaversal. Red Sonja herself is a sword and sorcery comic-book superheroine created by Roy Thomas and Barry Windsor-Smith for Marvel in 1973, based on Robert E. Howard's character Red Sonya of Rogatino, but placed in the Conan The Barbarian world. As as a result, able to be claimed by the Howard estate, got a movie in 1985, and was then later reused, owned and licensed by Dynamite Entertainment.

"Red Sonja / Hell Sonja tells the story of Hell on Earth. Hell itself has begun caving in, forcing Hell Sonja to escape through a portal…she finds herself stranded on Earth, powerless, but still hunted by the evil from her home dimension. There is only one warrior strong enough to help her fight back against horrendous Hell creatures: Red Sonja! Hell may have no fury like a woman scorn – but Hell's in real danger when going up against two Sonjas!"

"It's great to be back! I've loved getting the chance to introduce Samurai Sonja, and this was an opportunity to try and stretch things even further," Clark spoke about returning to the franchise. "When the idea of a Red Sonja/Hell Sonja story was brought to me, my mind immediately went towards cosmic horror. For these two to team up again it would take quite the threat, and what bigger threat than your own sanity?"

The first issue will have covers by Lucio Parrillo, Lesley "Leirix" Li, Joseph Michael Linsner, Rebeca Puebla and a cosplay cover by the Rachel Hollon, above.