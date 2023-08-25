Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: Alessio Petillo, army of darkness, dan panosian, dynamite, garbage pail kids, Gargoyles, hades, Marcio Abreu, negaduck, november 2023, novmber 2023, pathfinder, red sonja, Rik Hoskin, Robert Jordan, Sheena - Queen of the Jungle, Solicits, soliicts, vampirella, Wheel Of Time

Red Sonja & Wheel Of Time Launches in Dynamite November 2023 Solicits

Dynamite launches Savage Red Sonja #1 by Dan Panosian and Alessio Petillo, and the new Robert Jordan's Wheel of Time #1 from Rik Hoskin and Marcio Abreu.

Dynamite launches Savage Red Sonja #1 by Dan Panosian and Alessio Petillo, and the new Robert Jordan's Wheel of Time #1 from Rik Hoskin and Marcio Abreu, alongside the likes of Negaduck, Vampirella, Hades, Gargoyles, Garbage Pail Kids, Army Of Darkness, Sheena Queen of The Jungle and Pathfinder in Dynamite's November 2023 solicits and solicitations.

SAVAGE RED SONJA #1 CVR A PANOSIAN

DYNAMITE

SEP230198

SEP230199 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #1 CVR B CHO – 3.99

SEP230200 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #1 CVR C ADAMS – 3.99

SEP230201 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #1 CVR D COSPLAY – 3.99

SEP230202 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #1 CVR E BLANK AUTHENTIX – 4.99

SEP230203 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #1 CVR F 10 COPY INCV ADAMS LINE ART – 3.99

SEP230204 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #1 CVR G 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP230205 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #1 CVR H 15 COPY INCV CHO LINE ART – 3.99

SEP230206 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #1 CVR I 15 COPY INCV PANOSIAN VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP230207 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #1 CVR J 15 COPY INCV CHO LINE ART VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP230208 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #1 CVR K ADAMS LTD VIRGIN – 50

SEP230209 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #1 CVR L CHO LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Dan Panosian (A) Alessio Petillo (CA) Dan Panosian

Prepare yourself for the savagery that can only Red Sonja can deliver in this brand-new series that harkens back to the classic era of Robert E. Howard's original pulp tales of swords and sorcery!

Tasked with retrieving a long-hidden gem from a crumbled, ancient kingdom, the She-Devil With a Sword is traveling alone through a dangerous wasteland when fate intervenes, and her solo adventure is sidetracked by a wayward prince and his bride as they try desperately to escape from fearsome desert bandits – only to be attacked by a monstrous beast from beneath the sands!

Don't miss out on this fast-paced tale of mystery, suspense, and the supernatural – written by comics superstar DAN PANOSIAN and illustrated by ALESSIO PETILLO, with colors by FRANCESCO SEGALA!

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WHEEL OF TIME GREAT HUNT #1 CVR A RUBI

DYNAMITE

SEP230217

SEP230218 – WHEEL OF TIME GREAT HUNT #1 CVR B GUNDERSON – 4.99

SEP230219 – WHEEL OF TIME GREAT HUNT #1 CVR C PHOTO – 4.99

SEP230220 – WHEEL OF TIME GREAT HUNT #1 CVR D BLANK AUTHENTIX – 4.99

SEP230221 – WHEEL OF TIME GREAT HUNT #1 CVR E 10 COPY INCV RUBI VIRGIN – 4.99

SEP230222 – WHEEL OF TIME GREAT HUNT #1 CVR F 10 COPY INCV GUNDERSON VIR – 4.99

SEP230223 – WHEEL OF TIME GREAT HUNT #1 CVR G 10 COPY INCV PHOTO VIRGIN – 4.99

(W) Rik Hoskin (A) Marcio Abreu (CA) Mel Rubi

In this exciting new comics adaptations of Robert Jordan's Wheel of Time series, the momentous events related in the prologue of the novel The Great Hunt are brought to vivid life! Dive back into Jordan's captivating fantasy world and discover the fascinating events that set the stage for the adventures of Rand and his compatriots as they hunt down the Horn of Valere!

In chapter 1, "In the Shadows," the Dark One gathers his sinister followers, the Darkfriends, and charges them to find the new Dragon that has been born into the world – at any cost. For unless he can separate the Dragon from the light, all of the Dark One's meticulously crafted plans are threatened!

Written by RIK HOSKIN and illustrated by MARCIO ABREU with colors by VINICIUS ANDRADE, The Wheel of Time: The Great Hunt #1 also features beautifully rendered covers by MEL RUBI and JORDAN GUNDERSON, as well as a special photo cover from Prime Video's The Wheel of Time TV series.

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 4.99

NEGADUCK #3 CVR A LEE

DYNAMITE

SEP230224

SEP230225 – NEGADUCK #3 CVR B MOSS – 3.99

SEP230226 – NEGADUCK #3 CVR C FORSTNER – 3.99

SEP230227 – NEGADUCK #3 CVR D CANGIALOSI – 3.99

SEP230228 – NEGADUCK #3 CVR E ACTION FIGURE – 3.99

SEP230229 – NEGADUCK #3 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART – 3.99

SEP230230 – NEGADUCK #3 CVR G 15 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP230231 – NEGADUCK #3 CVR H 20 COPY INCV FORSTNER VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP230232 – NEGADUCK #3 CVR I 20 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN – 3.99

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Ciro Cangialosi (CA) Jae Lee

After using his bad-boy charm on the sorceress Morgana, our proud arch-villain Negaduck has learned the location of Agony Island, where King Midas' vault hides the Gauntlet of Gold! Only one problem: Once he gets there, he discovers that everything on the island is trying to destroy him!

Co-conspirators JEFF PARKER and CIRO CANGIALOSI are joined by cover artists JAE LEE, TRISH FORSTNER, and STEVE LIEBER for this dream vacation to a nightmare destination!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #4 CVR A DARBOE

DYNAMITE

SEP230233

SEP230234 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #4 CVR B LEE – 3.99

SEP230235 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #4 CVR C FORSTNER – 3.99

SEP230236 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #4 CVR D TOMASELLI – 3.99

SEP230237 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #4 CVR E ACTION FIGURE – 3.99

SEP230238 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #4 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART – 3.99

SEP230239 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #4 CVR G 10 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE VI – 3.99

SEP230240 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #4 CVR H 10 COPY INCV DARBOE VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP230241 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #4 CVR I 15 COPY INCV TOMASELLI VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP230242 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #4 CVR J 15 COPY INCV FORSTNER VIRGIN – 3.99

(W) Elliott Kalan (A) Alessandro Ranaldi (CA) Karen Darboe

The bad news: Hades' plan to heist the Golden Fleece is totally ruined. The (also) bad news: There's a scary skeleton warrior attacking Hades' entire crew. The (even more) bad news: The skeleton warrior has lots of fellow skeleton warrior pals!

Writer ELLIOTT KALAN (The Daily Show) and artist ALESSANDRO RANALDI (Vampirella vs. Red Sonja) will rattle your bones with this fourth chapter of their anti-hero's journey – all contained within the charismatic covers of KAREN S. DARBOE, JAE LEE, TRISH FORSTNER, and FRANCESCO TOMASELLI!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GARGOYLES DARK AGES #5 CVR A CRAIN

DYNAMITE

SEP230243

SEP230244 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #5 CVR B QUAH – 4.99

SEP230245 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #5 CVR C ANDOLFO – 4.99

SEP230246 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #5 CVR D DANINO – 4.99

SEP230247 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #5 CVR E HENDERSON – 4.99

SEP230248 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #5 CVR F ACTION FIGURE – 4.99

SEP230249 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #5 CVR G 7 COPY INCV MOSS ORIGINAL – 4.99

SEP230250 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #5 CVR H 10 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE VIRG – 4.99

SEP230251 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #5 CVR I 10 COPY INCV MOSS VIRGIN – 4.99

SEP230252 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #5 CVR J 10 COPY INCV ANDOLFO VIRGIN – 4.99

SEP230253 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #5 CVR K 15 COPY INCV DANINO VIRGIN – 4.99

SEP230254 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #5 CVR L 15 COPY INCV QUAH VIRGIN – 4.99

SEP230255 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #5 CVR M CRAIN PREMIUM METAL – 100

SEP230256 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #5 CVR N CRAIN LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Greg Weisman (A) Drew Moss (CA) Clayton Crain

The four youngest Gargoyles find themselves at the mercy of a menacing dragon, and while Mentor and Goliath ready their warriors to do battle with the great beast, the Archmage tells Angel that his magicks have sensed a problem – and an opportunity…

Writer and Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN and artist DREW MOSS continue their epic origin tale in this 40-page issue, which includes a new text story from Weisman and all cardstock covers featuring art by CLAYTON CRAIN, ALAN QUAH, MIRKA ANDOLFO, KENYA DANINO, and ERICA HENDERSON!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 4.99

GARGOYLES #12 CVR A NAKAYAMA

DYNAMITE

SEP230257

SEP230258 – GARGOYLES #12 CVR B PARRILLO – 3.99

SEP230259 – GARGOYLES #12 CVR C LEIRIX – 3.99

SEP230260 – GARGOYLES #12 CVR D LEE – 3.99

SEP230261 – GARGOYLES #12 CVR E FLEECS & FORSTNER – 3.99

SEP230262 – GARGOYLES #12 CVR F ACTION FIGURE – 3.99

SEP230263 – GARGOYLES #12 CVR G 5 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP230264 – GARGOYLES #12 CVR H 7 COPY INCV KAMBADAIS ORIGINAL – 3.99

SEP230265 – GARGOYLES #12 CVR I 10 COPY INCV FLEECS & FORSTNER VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP230266 – GARGOYLES #12 CVR J 10 COPY INCV KAMBADAIS VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP230267 – GARGOYLES #12 CVR K 15 COPY INCV PARRILLO VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP230268 – GARGOYLES #12 CVR L 15 COPY INCV LEIRIX VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP230269 – GARGOYLES #12 CVR M 20 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP230270 – GARGOYLES #12 CVR N NAKAYAMA METAL PREMIUM – 100

SEP230271 – GARGOYLES #12 CVR O NAKAYAMA LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Greg Weisman (A) George Kambadais (CA) David Nakayama

At last, the Manhattan Clan is reunited! And it's a good thing, too, as they're going to need all hands on deck to prevent New York's crime bosses from combining their resources to wreak havoc on the city! It's the FINAL ISSUE of this series – as well as the prelude to new adventures to come!

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #2 CVR A LAGO

DYNAMITE

SEP230272

SEP230273 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #2 CVR B ZAPATA – 4.99

SEP230274 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #2 CVR C GRAHAM – 4.99

SEP230275 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #2 CVR D CLASSIC TRADING CARD – 4.99

SEP230276 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #2 CVR E 10 COPY INCV ZAPATA – 4.99

SEP230277 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #2 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LAGO B& – 4.99

SEP230278 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #2 CVR G 15 COPY INCV GRAHAM – 4.99

SEP230279 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #2 CVR H 15 COPY INCV ZAPATA – 4.99

SEP230280 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #2 CVR I 20 COPY INCV TRADING – 4.99

SEP230281 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #2 CVR J CLASSIC TRADING CARD – 100

SEP230282 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #2 CVR K LAGO LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff (A) Jeff Zapata, Chris Meeks (CA) Ray Lago

Our heroes have been transported through time to the 1980s, where the Garbage Pail Kids are the Earth's dominant species and normal humans have become outcasts from society. Return to the Planet of the Garbage Pail Kids as we continue "Trashin' Through Time!"

In this issue: Adam and his GPKommandos are Nasty Nick's prisoners and there's no way out! That is, until T.R.A.S.H. – Team of Rebels Assigned to Save Humankind – arrives on the scene! Now, our heroes must find a way back in time to stop Nasty Nick in the first place… what could go wrong!?!

This historic second issues features four incredible cardstock covers – including art by the legendary Ray Lago, along with Jeff Zapata, Dustin Graham, and a classic GPK Trading Card image – and every copy is polybagged with a special GPK Trading Card created exclusively for Dynamite and officially approved by Topps!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 4.99

GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS HC

DYNAMITE

SEP230283

(W) Hans Rodionoff, Jeff Zapata, Adam F. Goldberg (A) Jeff Zapata (CA) John Pound

The insane minds of Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff and Jeff Zapata have joined forces to bring you the Garbage Pail Kids as you've never seen them before! Together with Dynamite Entertainment, they proudly present a tale more than 30 years in the making: Garbage Pail Kids: Origins!

Reprinting issues #1-3 of the Earth-shattering original series, this all-new hardcover collection not only relates the epic saga of how our GPK heroes came to be, but also reveals how Adam Bomb and his gang of good guys were instrumental in the outcome of World War II and the fate of humanity!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 19.99

VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #2 (OF 4) CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

SEP230284

SEP230285 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #2 (OF 4) CVR B TURNER – 3.99

SEP230286 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #2 (OF 4) CVR C GUNDUZ – 3.99

SEP230287 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #2 (OF 4) CVR D FRAZETTA & FREEMAN – 3.99

SEP230288 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #2 (OF 4) CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

SEP230289 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #2 (OF 4) CVR F 10 COPY INCV TURNER – 3.99

SEP230290 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #2 (OF 4) CVR G 10 COPY INCV GUNDUZ – 3.99

SEP230291 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #2 (OF 4) CVR H 15 COPY INCV COSPLAY – 3.99

SEP230292 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #2 (OF 4) CVR I 15 COPY INCV FRAZETT – 3.99

SEP230293 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #2 (OF 4) CVR J 20 COPY INCV TURNER – 3.99

SEP230294 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #2 (OF 4) CVR K 20 COPY INCV PARRILL – 3.99

SEP230295 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #2 (OF 4) CVR L 25 COPY INCV TURNER – 3.99

SEP230296 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #2 (OF 4) CVR M PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Sara Frazetta, Bob Freeman (A) Alberto Locatelli (CA) Lucio Parrillo

As the secrets of Rookhaven Hall begin to emerge, Vampirella must confront Randall LaFleur's darker nature – all while an even more disturbing development takes shape in the form of sinister spellcraft from the very heart of the manor itself!

Steeped in black magick, the gothic horror event of the season rises once more from the grave in Vampirella: Dark Flowers #2! Written by SARA FRAZETTA and BOB FREEMAN and illustrated by ALBERTO LOCATELLI, this spine-tingling issue is suitably cloaked in chilling covers from LUCIO PARRILLO, COLLETTE TURNER, ERGÜN GÜNDÜZ, and Frazetta Girls' very own SARA FRAZETTA!

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ALICE COOPER #2 (OF 5) CVR A SAYGER

DYNAMITE

SEP230297

SEP230298 – ALICE COOPER #2 (OF 5) CVR B MANGUM – 4.99

SEP230299 – ALICE COOPER #2 (OF 5) CVR C LEE – 4.99

SEP230300 – ALICE COOPER #2 (OF 5) CVR D PHOTO – 4.99

SEP230301 – ALICE COOPER #2 (OF 5) CVR E 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART – 4.99

SEP230302 – ALICE COOPER #2 (OF 5) CVR F 10 COPY INCV MANGUM LINE ART – 4.99

SEP230303 – ALICE COOPER #2 (OF 5) CVR G 15 COPY INCV PHOTO VIRGIN – 4.99

SEP230304 – ALICE COOPER #2 (OF 5) CVR H 15 COPY INCV MANGUM VIRGIN – 4.99

SEP230305 – ALICE COOPER #2 (OF 5) CVR I 20 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN – 4.99

SEP230306 – ALICE COOPER #2 (OF 5) CVR J SAYGER LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) Edu Menna (CA) Stuart Sayger

Lucifer has set his sights on Alice Cooper, who performs his hits night after night to ravenous crowds and thunderous applause. Now, armed with a powerful instrument given to him by the angel Gabriel, Alice steps onto a new type of stage – one at the center of a very old battle between the darkness and the light!

Written by RODNEY BARNES and illustrated by EDU MENNA, Alice Cooper #2 features a quartet of amazing covers from the incredible STUART SAYGER, the incomparable JAE LEE, the master of horror ANDREW MANGUM, and a classic photo of the ageless Alice himself!

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 4.99

AOD FOREVER #2 CVR A MATTINA

DYNAMITE

SEP230307

SEP230308 – AOD FOREVER #2 CVR B SUYDAM – 3.99

SEP230309 – AOD FOREVER #2 CVR C FLEECS – 3.99

SEP230310 – AOD FOREVER #2 CVR D DRAGOTTA – 3.99

SEP230311 – AOD FOREVER #2 CVR E 10 COPY INCV CAMPBELL MODERN ICON – 3.99

SEP230312 – AOD FOREVER #2 CVR F 10 COPY INCV DRAGOTTA VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP230313 – AOD FOREVER #2 CVR G 15 COPY INCV FLEECS VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP230314 – AOD FOREVER #2 CVR H 20 COPY INCV SUYDAM VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP230315 – AOD FOREVER #2 CVR I MATTINA LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Tony Fleecs (A) Justin Greenwood (CA) Francesco Mattina

In this issue: It's Robots vs. Deadites as the legendary Ash Williams takes charge of the future… kind of. Meanwhile, in the present, Bad Ash is being very, very bad. And back in Medieval Times? Well, Evil Ash has gone to pieces… literally!

Picking up immediately after the indelible Director's Cut ending of Army of Darkness, this new series from writer/mastermind TONY FLEECS and artist JUSTIN GREENWOOD features incredible covers from icons of comics horror, including TONY FLEECS himself, East of West artist Nick Dragotta, the zombie king ARTHUR SUYDAM, and master painter FRANCESCO MATTINA!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

AOD 30TH ANN BOARD GAME

DYNAMITE

SEP230316

From the powerhouse designers at Lynnvander Studios comes a game that will take you to Hell and back – if you've got the guts to play it!

In this cooperative tower defense board game for 2 to 4 players, Ash Williams and his allies lead the defense of Lord Arthur's castle. Each round, players frantically program actions in a real-time planning phase. Then they take turns resolving those cards to move around the castle, use its artillery and other rooms, and fight to keep the Deadites at bay.

If they can survive long enough against the Army of Darkness, Evil Ash himself shows up – and if the players can defeat him before the undead steal the Necronomicon, then the battle will be won!

CORE GAME INCLUDES:

• 40 character standees

• 95 cards & 47 tokens

• 6 custom dice

• 5 playable character boards

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 39.99

AOD 30TH ANN BOARD GAME MINI EXP SET

DYNAMITE

SEP230317

Nothing brings the dead back to life quite like a well-crafted miniature! Just like the tiny Ashes that once plagued our hero, these tabletop minions will make every game feel like a true life-and-death struggle!

MINIATURES EXPANSION SET INCLUDES:

• 40 unpainted, 30mm (1.5"") plastic figures that replace the standees from the core game

• An exclusive Duke Henry playable character board and figure with exclusive knight figures

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 49.99

RED SONJA 2023 #5 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

SEP230318

SEP230319 – RED SONJA 2023 #5 CVR B BARENDS – 3.99

SEP230320 – RED SONJA 2023 #5 CVR C LINSNER – 3.99

SEP230321 – RED SONJA 2023 #5 CVR D HITCH – 3.99

SEP230322 – RED SONJA 2023 #5 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

SEP230323 – RED SONJA 2023 #5 CVR F 10 COPY INCV FRISON MODERN ICON – 3.99

SEP230324 – RED SONJA 2023 #5 CVR G 10 COPY INCV THORNE ICON – 3.99

SEP230325 – RED SONJA 2023 #5 CVR H 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP230326 – RED SONJA 2023 #5 CVR I 15 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP230327 – RED SONJA 2023 #5 CVR J 15 COPY INCV HITCH VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP230328 – RED SONJA 2023 #5 CVR K 15 COPY BARENDS VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP230329 – RED SONJA 2023 #5 CVR L PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Walter Geovani (CA) Lucio Parrillo

This issue: The voice behind the curtain stands revealed as Sonja continues to battle against the massive forces against her! You won't want to miss this issue and the revelation that was foreshadowed back in issue #0!

Written by TORUNN GR NBEKK and illustrated by WALTER GEOVANI, this acclaimed series continues its all-star showcase of cover artists here with amazing imagery from LUCIO PARRILLO, BRYAN HITCH, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and BJORN BARENDS!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #3 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

SEP230330

SEP230331 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #3 CVR B ROYLE – 3.99

SEP230332 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #3 CVR C SUYDAM – 3.99

SEP230333 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #3 CVR D COSPLAY – 3.99

SEP230334 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #3 CVR E 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINT – 3.99

SEP230335 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #3 CVR F 10 COPY INCV ROYLE LINE ART – 3.99

SEP230336 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #3 CVR G 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP230337 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #3 CVR H 10 COPY INCV SUYDAM VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP230338 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #3 CVR I 15 COPY INCV ROYLE VIRGIN – 3.99

(W) Wes Clark Jr, Steven De Souza (A) Ediano Silva (CA) Lucio Parrillo

What happens in Part Three of "Fatal Exams"? A better question might be: What doesn't happen?!? As the mysterious villain "El Caballero" unleashes mercenaries into the jungle to kill Sheena, urban assassins target her friends Bob, Ransome, and Chano in Val Verde city… Colonel Pinto's dreaded secret police arrest Sheena's mentor Don Felipe as a terrorist… and at the exclusive finishing school to which Sheena has been exiled by her corrupt family, more and more students are falling under the sway of a mysterious cult – and the deadliest place of all may just be the school library!

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #4 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

SEP230339

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Christian Rosado (CA) Lucio Parrillo

As Dracula strives to save Vampirella from the dark fate that has cursed him, the crew of a crippled Eastern European submarine finds themselves trapped between the U.S. Navy hunting them from above and an enraged, bloodthirsty Vampirella hunting them on board!

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #4 CVR B CELINA

VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #4 CVR C KROME

VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #4 CVR D VIGONTE

VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #4 CVR E COSPLAY

VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #4 CVR F 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINT

VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #4 CVR G 10 COPY INCV VIGONTE LINE A

VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #4 CVR H 15 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #4 CVR I 15 COPY INCV CELINA VIRGIN

VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #4 CVR J PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN SRP: 50

PATHFINDER WAKE DEAD #4 CVR A ELLIS

DYNAMITE

SEP230349

SEP230350 – PATHFINDER WAKE DEAD #4 CVR B DALLESANDRO – 4.99

SEP230351 – PATHFINDER WAKE DEAD #4 CVR C CASALLOS – 4.99

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Eman Casallos (CA) Steve Ellis

In this issue: A startling revelation threatens the fragile harmony of our increasingly fractious group, as the true purpose of their quest comes painfully into focus!

Written by FRED VAN LENTE, illustrated by EMAN CASALLOS, and featuring stellar cover art by EMAN CASALLOS, STEVE ELLIS and BIAGIO D'ALESSANDRO, Pathfinder: Wake the Dead #4 also includes playable character stats officially sanctioned by the Pathfinder Society!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 4.99

KONG GREAT WAR #6 CVR A LEE

DYNAMITE

SEP230352

SEP230353 – KONG GREAT WAR #6 CVR B GUICE – 3.99

SEP230354 – KONG GREAT WAR #6 CVR C DEVITO – 3.99

SEP230355 – KONG GREAT WAR #6 CVR D 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART – 3.99

SEP230356 – KONG GREAT WAR #6 CVR E 10 COPY INCV DEVITO VIRGIN – 3.99

(W) Alex Cox (CA) Jae Lee

After five days of near-relentless onslaught by creatures beyond imagination, the crew of U-184 has been reduced to a few desperate survivors – and Kong is revved up to finish the job! Before the night is over, their fate will be sealed – but will any remain alive to tell the tale? Find out in this final issue of Kong: The Great War, written with savage fury by ALEX COX and illustrated with gruesome beauty by TOMMASSO BIANCHI!

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 3.99

