Reed Richards Stretches Further Than Ever Before in Fantastic Four #5 Reed Richards, Mister Fantastic,of the Fantastic Four has taken a number of odd forms over the years, but today goes further than ever before.

Reed Richards, Mister Fantastic,of the Fantastic Four has taken a number of odd forms over the years, with his elastic superpowers literally stretched to their limits, courtesy of Marvel Comics creators.

Even at the beginning, shown as changing his shape to that of to a wheel tyre, a parachute, or absorbing attacks from bullets or missiles, single-handed. Or single-bodied.

He can change the shape of his face to fashion a disguise, for fun and for profit.

He can increase his own strength and impact by changing the shape of his body, literally "body building" like a Charles Atlas.

And by stretching the other way, can fit through the smallest of apertures. While a parallel version of himself increased his own intelligence by increasing the size of his own brain.

But so far, Reed Richards has obeyed Euclidean laws of geometry and physical reality. But a trip outside of the usual three dimensions gives him a little more scope in today's Fantastic Four #5.

Which gives Reed Richards the scope to go a little further than usual, with Ryan North and Ivan Fiorelli envisioning a Reed Richards getting a little more cubist with their own reality.

That's a Reed Richards who can not only pull something down from a high supermarket shelf, but if the supermarket is out of stock, find a parallel version where they ordered more than enough, just reach over and get it…

FANTASTIC FOUR #5

MARVEL COMICS

JAN230923

(W) Ryan North (A) Ivan Fiorelli (CA) Alex Ross

The Fantastic Four are reunited and all is well…until their convoy is interrupted by NICK SCRATCH and SALEM'S SEVEN! It's an all-out magical BATTLE for SURVIVAL right there on the highway, and the Fantastic Four 100% fail to win it. That's right! This solicit isn't going the way you thought it would! As the truth of what happened is puzzled out, Reed, Sue, Ben, Johnny and Alicia all realize that something more sinister has taken place, and their only hope of undoing it is an impromptu voyage into the unknown…

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 08, 2023 SRP: $3.99