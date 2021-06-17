RefuseXLast Resorts, Kindt, Sauvage, Russell, Pollina, Bad Idea Final5

Refuse X Last Resort is the new double-one-shot by Matt Kindt, Marguerite Sauvage, Marc Russell, and Adam Pollina, one of the Bad Idea Final Five. It is published in the same double format as Whaleville x Rocks And Minerals, but even larger at 88 pages. Bad Idea is the new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Hunter Gorinson, Atom Freeman, Warren Simons, and Joshua Johns. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. The one that announced they were going away at the end of the year after publishing five final series. And Bleeding Cool repeatedly refused to believe them. After all, this is the company that said they had been taken over by a supernatural button and released a comic in secret under a pseudonym. Also, in order for readers and retailers to qualify for certain promotional items, Refuse X Last Resorts #1 and the rest of the Final Five had to be ordered sight unseen yesterday. Bad Idea only announced the comic just now on social media. In a statement this week they assured fans they were done. "Simply put, we've grown beyond anything we ever contemplated. Our hope was to start a small publisher, make comics on our terms, and hopefully find a few like-minded misfits and troublemakers to read them. Try as we might to keep up with the growth, the hard truth is Bad Idea was never built to work this way." Today they are revealing what the final five titles will be. We've had Monster Kill Squad and now Refuse X Last Resorts. Click on this link to see all the released titles so far.

REFUSE

Written by MATT KINDT

Art & Cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

LAST RESORTS

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art & Cover by ADAM POLLINA

A PLANET-SIZED DOUBLE-SHOT

$9.99 | 88 PGS. | NO ADS | ON SALE NOVEMBER 3, 2021

First, from the limitless imaginations of New York Times best-selling writer Matt Kindt (River Run) and Eisner Award nominee Marguerite Sauvage (Bombshells) comes a very special tale of discovery in the outer reaches. A woman awakens on an alien planet with no memory of her previous existence. She begins a quest to survive, relying on her wits, skills, and instincts to adapt to an inhospitable environment. After months barely surviving, she discovers a mysterious spacecraft at the bottom of a frozen lake. She dredges it, only to discover a blurred holographic image and distorted messages. She repairs the craft and journeys across the galaxy — but what is the ship's destination, and who are the messages from?

Then, Mark Russell (Flintstones) joins forces with virtuoso artist Adam Pollina (Whalesville) for a tale of friendship and adventure in the far future. Cyrus Garvey couldn't believe his luck: If he agreed to attend a timeshare presentation, he'd get a free transporter trip anywhere in the galaxy. And those things are expensive! Cy sat through the hour-long presentation at Last Resorts Inc, passed on the timeshare, but took the vacation, and man was it a blast. A few days later, Cy's friend gets the same invitation, but she's reluctant to go — she can't say no to a salesman. Cy agrees to sit through the presentation under her name, and she's cool, as long as they can take a trip together. Cy shows up to the presentation, takes a seat in the back and prepares to run out the clock on the hour, but is surprised to find a familiar face giving the sales presentation is…himself?! Surely Last Resorts Inc., didn't take Cy's DNA from the transporter and clone him? Surely they didn't build a bunch of clones as slave labor…and surely Cy didn't agree to this in the fine print. Man, all Cy wanted was to get away for a few days…