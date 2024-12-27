Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Manga, Yen Press | Tagged: Reincarnation Coliseum, Yen Press

Reincarnation Coliseum in Yen Press' March 2025 Solicits

Saizo Harawata and Zunta's Reincarnation Coliseum launches in Yen Press' March 2025 solicits and solicitations.

REINCARNATION COLISEUM GN VOL 01 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JAN252050

(W) Saizo Harawata (A) Zunta

High schooler Kouji Mikagami is painfully average in every way-except when he's playing video games! So getting summoned to a magical world and granted the ability to copy his opponent's skills should be his way to the top. Before he gets the chance, he's thrown into the coliseum as a combat slave…for his trash-tier skill! In the midst of his despair, he realizes only one path remains open to him-beat down the strongest girls with the weakest skill and make a name for himself!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

BOCCHI THE ROCK SIDE STORY HEAVY DRINKING DIARY GN VOL 01 (C

YEN PRESS

JAN252044

(W) Aki Hamazi (A) Aki Hamazi

Kikuri Hiroi-genius bassist of SICK HACK, terror of concert venues, eternal deadbeat, and all-around poor role model-has long held that there's no problem you can't drink your way out of. Whether it's the failing economy, overdue rent bills, or just plain ol' social anxiety, a quick trip on the spiral of happiness will help everything work itself out in the end…right? Surely her personal life isn't a total disaster, right?! Find out in this spin-off to Bocchi the Rock!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

TAMAKI & AMANE GN (MR)

YEN PRESS

JAN252045

(W) Fumi Yoshinaga (A) Fumi Yoshinaga

Family, romance, friendship-endless relationships tether us to the people we love. From the Edo period to modern day Japan, the postwar era to the seventies, Tamaki and Amane's fates intertwine time and time again.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

TO SIR WITHOUT LOVE I'M DIVORCING YOU GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

JAN252046

(W) Kori Hisakawa (A) Iroto Tsumugi, Airumu

On the day Byletta is supposed to meet her husband-to-be…the man's gone off to war! Eight years later, as she's enjoying her spouseless married life, Byletta receives news that he is set to return. Determined to keep her man-free lifestyle, she sends a divorce letter. But the man (whom she still hasn't met) responds with an outrageous wager: to sleep together for a month and she's free to go if she doesn't conceive!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

SPY CLASSROOM 2ND PERIOD DAUGHTER DEAREST GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

JAN252047

(W) Takemachi (A) Benishake, Tomari

The second part of the hit fantasy series Spy Classroom has arrived in manga form! In this class, resorting to underhanded tactics is the only way to survive! The Great War has come to an end, and the era of espionage is upon us. But a new type of conflict is just around the corner, and its combatants lurk in the shadows… Which side will prevail in this battle of information?

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

BE MY WORST NIGHTMARE GN VOL 02 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JAN252048

(W) Michelle (A) Michelle

Sayo Hoshikawa, a high schooler self-conscious about his height, thinks of his classmate Mashiba as a rival, even after Mashiba calls him cute. But then, when Sayo starts having erotic dreams about turning into a plushie and being messed with by Mashiba, his fantasies start permeating into reality! In one of these dreams, a mysterious boy kidnaps the plushie…

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

31ST CONSORT GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

JAN252049

(W) Momotomoe, Nanao Yamashita (A) Tsubasa Nanaki, Nanao Yamashita

No lady wants to be chosen as the unfortunate 31st consort candidate. After all, being the lowest rank means only one chance to see the king every few months! That's perfect for Feria, though. Hailing from the far remote territory of the kingdom and uninterested in marriage, she'd much rather tend to her lovely herb garden than vie for favor! But when the inevitable visit on the 31st comes…what's to become of her "romance"?!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

BLEND-S GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JAN252051

(W) Miyuki Nakayama (A) Miyuki Nakayama

Maika has gradually gotten used to playing her sadistic character at the cafe and is starting to enjoy her first part-time job to the fullest. How could she not, when it comes with perks like trips to the mountains and the beach! But however close she may have gotten with all her coworkers, Maika seem to be a bit slow in catching on that the manager might have ulterior motives for cozying up to his favorite new waitress!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

SENPAI THIS CANT BE LOVE BRUSH UP GN VOL 02 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JAN252052

(W) Shinta Harekawa (A) Shinta Harekawa

The relationship between CG designer Kaneda and his boyfriend Yanase, the senpai he's always idolized, has been going well. But when Kaneda finally gets time off to go home to see his family, he's surprised to find that Yanase is visiting too! Blown away by Yanase's passionate feelings, Kaneda resolves that he's not going to fall behind Yanase as a coworker or as a lover…

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

UBEL BLATT DLX ED HC VOL 02 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JAN252053

(W) Etorouji Shiono (A) Etorouji Shiono

At last, Koinzell will have his first taste of revenge! After decades of anticipation, Köinzell finally squares off against the first of his former, traitorous comrades, the "hero" Schtemwölech. Without the moons to fuel his strength, though, is he up to the task of dispatching this formidable opponent? More importantly, should he prevail, is he prepared to face the wrath of an empire robbed of one of its beloved knights of the Order of the Seven Lances…? An epic fantasy on the grandest of scales!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

BRUNHILD THE DRAGONSLAYER GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JAN252054

(W) Yuiko Agarizaki (A) Takeru Kirishima, Aoaso

When her beloved dragon is killed by the imperial army-led by the man who turns out to be her father-Brunhild is dragged back to the empire as a member of the heroic Siegfried family. She lies in wait for her chance to take revenge, but as Brunhild lives among the nation's people, her attitude slowly begins to change. And after being reunited with her older brother, Sigurd, she opens up to him…

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

AGENTS OF THE FOUR SEASONS DANCE OF SPRING GN VOL 02 (MR) (C

YEN PRESS

JAN252055

(W) Kana Akatsuki (A) Suoh, Nappa Komatsuda

Rousei, Agent of Winter, and his guard, Itechou, must come to terms with the lamentations they've held for ten long years when Spring returns to Yamato. Meanwhile, with their Spring manifestation proceeding smoothly, Lady Hinagiku and Sakura head for the Estival Palace- Residence of the Agent of Summer. Follow the heartrendingly beautiful story of those tasked with bringing seasons to the world, as the series continues in Volume 2!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

MY OH MY ATAMI KUN GN VOL 02 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JAN252056

(W) Asa Tanuma (A) Asa Tanuma

Even though his good looks make him popular amongst girls, Atami-kun only likes boys. Falling in love and making new friends, Atami-kun is enjoying the summer of his first year of high school at his own leisurely pace. But when that slightly unpleasant boy from the class next door starts following him around, how will he react…?

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

WITH YOU OUR LOVE WILL MAKE IT THROUGH GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JAN252057

(W) Chihiro Yuzuki (A) Chihiro Yuzuki

Unlike most beastfolk, Tsunagu has never gone into heat…until he met Mari, that is. And Mari is pretty sure her feelings are the trigger. Although he's learning to control these new feelings, she honestly doesn't mind his touch. And the more they spend time together, the more she finds herself growing greedy for that exhilarating feeling…

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

I PICKED UP THIS WORLDS STRATEGY GUIDE GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JAN252059

(W) Atchi Ai (A / CA) Atchi Ai

In search of silverberries for their ability to cure petrification, Sana heads east for the Bewildering Woods…where she comes face to face with none other than the hero, and protagonist, in her strategy guide! She endeavors to support him while altering the story as little as possible, but…will her efforts be successful?

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

MONO GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JAN252060

(W) Afro (A / CA) Afro

Famous curry, skateboarding, ghosts, the mysterious round stones scattered throughout Koufu city-all surprisingly ubiquitous things that nevertheless enrich daily life. For the girls of the Cinephoto Club, these are the things truly worthy of capturing! Might there be a Laid-Back Camp cameo as well…?

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

STOMP KICK LOVE GN VOL 02 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JAN252061

(W) Sumi Ichiya (A) Sumi Ichiya

Not quite lovers, but definitely more than just friends… After an ill-advised one-night stand, Kaho's gone from looking forward to drinking after work with bad boy Akira to doing her best to avoid him. Not that her evasion tactics seem to be working-she just can't seem to stay away. On top of all that, her coworker Kase unexpectedly hits on her one day… What's a girl supposed to do?

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

TEEN EXORCIST GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JAN252062

(W) Mitsuru Yuki (A / CA) Shikiji Sorakura

"A mighty foreign spirit on the shores of Japan?! It's the trainee's turn to protect the palace!

The grandson of exorcist-extraordinaire Abe no Seimei, 13-year-old Mashiro, is hard at work training so that his grandfather's name won't come first in his own introduction anymore. But to accomplish that, he will first have to learn how to fight alongside Mokkun, his sassy spirit familiar-not a simple task for a trainee exorcist, considering that Mokkun is actually Guren, the first commander of the Twelve Divine Generals! And honor and respect are not the only things on the line for Mashiro, because a dangerous spirit from the far west is stalking the streets of the capital…"

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

APOCALYPSE BRINGER MYNOGHRA GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

JAN252063

(W) Fehu Kazuno (A) Yasaiko Midorihana, JUN

Takuto has successfully brokered an alliance between Mynoghra and the neighboring nation of Phon'Kaven– who've settled the city of Dragontan atop a vital strategic resource known as a "Dragonvein Grotto". His next move is to send a research party. After much deliberation, Takuto elects to send the twins Cary and Maria, along with a suspicious looking medic. How will they fare on the evil nation of Mynoghra's first mission…?

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

DAYS WITH MY STEPSISTER GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

JAN252064

(W) Ghost Mikawa (A) Yumika Kanade, Hiten

"I can't fall in love with her. After all, the two of us are siblings."?It's Yuuta and Saki's first summer break as stepsiblings. Now that Saki has started part-timing at the bookstore where Yuuta works, they inevitably end up spending more time with each other. After being around his little sister a lot more than usual, a forbidden emotion starts to well up inside Yuuta's heart…

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

IF VILLAINESS & VILLAIN MET & FELL IN LOVE GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

JAN252065

(W) Harunadon (A) Chiru Ukai, Yomi Sarachi

"Faced with such kindness, the feelings she'd been holding back began to overflow.

It's time for Brigitte and Yuri's rematch, as they go head-to-head in the magic stone hunt! But a false accusation against Brigitte by Joseph's new flame, Lisa, puts a pause on their competition! As the weight of suspicion by her peers threatens to suffocate Brigitte- Yuri's voice reaches out to save the Red Fairy's heart."

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

IS WRONG PICK UP GIRLS DUNGEON FAMILIA FREYA GN VOL 05 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JAN252066

(W) Fujino Omori (A) Hinase Momoyama, Nilitsu

While Freya Familia takes on Warsa's Army and Resheph Familia, Allen squares off against Seal, Resheph Familia's captain. But in the middle of the battle, he sees something… And as the fight between Shalzad and Warsa reaches its conclusion, Freya's story also comes to a close. Will Ali be able to become Freya's Odr in the end…!?

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

NIGHTS WITH A CAT GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

JAN252067

(W) Kyuryu Z (A) Kyuryu Z

Cats can be quite picky! Whether it's their favorite toys, their favorite hiding spots, or their favorite cardboard box, they need things to be juuust right, and aren't interested in whatever alternatives their foolish humans attempt to suggest. Can Fuuta and his sister meet Kyuruga's high standards?

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

BUNGO STRAY DOGS OFFICIAL COMIC ANTHOLOGY GN VOL 03 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JAN252068

(W) Kafka Asagiri (A / CA) Sango Harukawa

This third volume of the official comic anthology of Bungo Stray Dogs is packed with all-new stories and situations you won't find anywhere else! Whether it's the Agency playing cards with Lovecraft, the Port Mafia trying their hand at game development, or Poe hopping on the isekai boom, this collection will show you sides of your favorite characters you've never seen before!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

SWORD ART ONLINE RE AINCRAD GN VOL 03 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JAN252069

(W) Reki Kawahara (A) Mito Sato, Abec, Kimi

After saving the Moonlit Black Cats, Kirito is drawn to their warmth and camaraderie which persists even in the bleak world of SAO. He sets aside the label of "Beater" and joins their ranks. With Kirito's help, the formerly weak guild makes quick progress and starts wanting to join the front line. But one night, Sachi, the guild's only female member, suddenly disappears. Kirito rushes out to find her, knowing how afraid she is of death…

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

I WANT A GAL GAMER TO PRAISE ME GN VOL 04 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JAN252070

(W) Geshumaro (A / CA) Geshumaro

Raito's childhood friend Yuu has joined the Gaming Club! As they game the days away together, Rion has an upcoming pro-gaming tournament to prepare for. But a certain incident leaves her unable to get Raito off her mind- leading to an excitement unmatched by even the most titillating dating-sim…

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

MINATOS LAUNDROMAT GN VOL 05 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JAN252071

(W) Yuzu Tsubaki (A) Sawa Kanzume

With Akira having settled his past romantic issues with Sakuma-sensei, Shin continues his relentless pursuit of the laundromat owner he loves so much. Just when Akira is invited to the Katsuki family Christmas party, he overhears that Asuka was in a relationship with Shuu while the two were away together. Meanwhile, Shin is set to tour a university in Tokyo, and he begs Akira to come with him!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR AKIRA TAKASUKIS CONJECTURE GN VOL 06 (MR

YEN PRESS

JAN252072

(W) Mikage Sawamura (A / CA) Toji Aio

"Because we will return-to the world of everyday life."?

Professor Akira's scary story party became a strange tale in its own right when a ghostly voice was caught on the recording equipment-now it falls to the professor and Fukumachi to resolve the mystery of "The Night of One Hundred Horrors!" And Fukumachi's summer has more in store, because Akira promised to head to Nagano with him and research the Festival of the Dead that Fukumachi saw on that muggy summer night of his youth that changed his life-and his ears-forever!"

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

GAME OF FAMILIA FAMILY GN VOL 06 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JAN252073

(W) Mikoto Yamaguchi (A / CA) D. P

Will these girls forever suffer the cruelty of mankind's twisted desire for knowledge and power!? Not if Sasae has any say in the matter! Hinana and Sasae's infiltration into Lyknell, land of magic, is going well-maybe too well! Hinana has made fast friends with Miracaba, the mysterious "daughter" of Ordo Seeka. But that friendship soon lead her to stare into the abyss of evil and discover the cruel purpose for which her friend was born-weaponization of the deadmales! If he is going to save his sister and her new friend, Sasae will once again have to enter a battle of wits, but this time his foe is no barbarian. Rather, he is a brilliant professor and the greatest sorcerer on the entire continent!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

REFORMATION OF WORLD BY REALIST DEMON KING GN VOL 06 (MR) (C

YEN PRESS

JAN252074

(W) Ryosuke Hata (A) Manatsu Suzuki

In a chaotic world dominated by seventy-two Demon Kings, he was reborn as the seventy-second Demon King-Astaroth. A goddess suddenly appeared before him in his confusion, instructing him to become the Supreme Demon King and reform the world. After taking down the Demon Kings Sabnac and Eligos with the help of Eve, Hijikata Toshizou, and Jeanne d'Arc, Astaroth has set his sights on the star-shaped Demon King Decarabia. But even though Astaroth has cleverly used economics to back Decarabia into a corner, could the rival Demon King have a trick up his own sleeve?

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

IM QUITTING HEROING GN VOL 08

YEN PRESS

JAN252075

(W) Quantum (A) Nori Kazato, Hana Amano

In order to protect the peace of the demon realm, Aquarius, along with the Hero, Leo, Demon Queen Echidna, the water priestess Crocell, and the Four Great Guardians, prepare to take action. Will Aquarius be able to rescue her good friend Undine from her rampage?! The tale of reviving the Demon Queen's worn-out army comes to a thrilling conclusion!?

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

NO LONGER HEROINE GN VOL 09

YEN PRESS

JAN252076

(W) Momoko Koda (A) Momoko Koda

Hatori's furious when she finds out that Runa and Hiromitsu kissed-and that Hiromitsu even tried to hide it from her! Now that Hatori's relationship with Hiromitsu's in trouble, Rita may just have a chance with her…until his ex-girlfriend Adachi returns to the scene. What's more, she's totally different from the earnest, upright girl she was before! Will Hatori's love life ever know peace?

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

BANISHED FROM HERO PARTY QUIET COUNTRYSIDE GN VOL 10

YEN PRESS

JAN252077

(W) Zappon (A) Masahiro Ikeno, Yasumo

After taking the Devil's Blessing, the effects of Ruti's Hero's Blessing have lessened, and she's chosen to quit the path of the Hero. Not only that, during her stay in Zoltan, she's started working with Tisse at her beloved brother Red's shop!?Yet is she truly prepared to abandon everything just to stay by his side…?

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

VAMPIRE & HIS PLEASANT COMPANIONS GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

JAN252078

(W) Narise Konohara (A) Marimo Ragawa

Al and Akira have come to Chicago for the filming of a TV show. But in the plane's cargo hold, Al ends up turning back into his human form! What bizarre method will he use to escape…?! Plus, the surprises don't end there as Al finds out they'll be staying with the movie producer he idolizes, Richard Carlisle. And for some reason, a problem arises on the set of the show?!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

TOUGE ONI PRIMAL GODS ANCIENT TIMES GN VOL 06 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JAN252079

(W) Kenji Tsurubuchi (A) Kenji Tsurubuchi

After borrowing the strength of the moon god, Tsukuyomi-no-Mikoto, En-no-Ozuno's group sets out to meet Hitokoto-Nushi. But the three are suddenly separated across vast distances (and possibly even time)! Will Zen be able to have his wish granted by Hitokoto-Nushi in the end? Will Ozuno be able to deliver the divine instrument(s?) to Azuma-no-Miya(?) unharmed? And will Miyo live to reunite with them?

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

WORLD STRONGEST REARGUARD LABYRINTH NOVICE GN VOL 08

YEN PRESS

JAN252080

(W) Towa, Huuka Kazabana (A) Rikizo

Arihito and his party have finally made it to District Seven! In order to give their combat prowess a boost, they decide to open the Black Box they received in the battle with the Vine Puppeteer. But according to Ariadne, a dangerous, sentient weapon-an armament-is sealed within…

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

RE ZERO SLIAW CHAPTER 4 GN VOL 09

YEN PRESS

JAN252081

(W) Tappei Nagatsuki, Haruno Atori, Yu Aikawa, Shinichirou Otsuka (A) Tappei Nagatsuki, Haruno Atori, Yu Aikawa, Shinichirou Otsuka

After a heated exchange with Roswaal, Subaru takes action alongside Otto to overturn fate. He decides to delve deep into Emilia's troubled past. But for reasons unknown, some of her most important memories are hazy and unclear…

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

CASE STUDY OF VANITAS GN VOL 11 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JAN252083

(W) Jun Mochizuki (A) Jun Mochizuki

As their fight with Mikhail comes to a close, Vanitas and his companions finally get a moment of respite. But with the Comte de Saint Germain still on the loose, the gang can't rest easy for long! As he closes in on the young Archiviste girl, the hope and despair of humans, vampires, and dhampirs alike clash!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

EMINENCE IN SHADOW GN VOL 12

YEN PRESS

JAN252084

(W) Daisuke Aizawa (A) Anri Sakano, Touzai

After casually defeating the big demon thing that showed up at Rose's wedding, Cid had tried to make a badass exit via the collapsing portal, but…this is Japan, right? How'd he and Beta wind up back on Earth? And what the heck happened while he was away?! Judging by the ruined city, piles of corpses, wandering monsters, and mana lingering in the air, it must have been a pretty wild party!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

DARK HISTORY OF REINCARNATED VILLAINESS GN VOL 12

YEN PRESS

JAN252085

(W) Akiharu Touka (A) Akiharu Touka

While dressed like a so-called "Masked Pervert," Iana finds herself being attacked by Ginoford, who thinks she's the Demon King. Though she escapes the situation without being unmasked thanks to Yomi's quick thinking, could Sol have seen through her ruse!? And will he make a return to his original role in the Dark History…?

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

IN ANOTHER WORLD WITH MY SMARTPHONE GN VOL 14

YEN PRESS

JAN252086

(W) Patora Fuyuhara (A) Soto, Eiji Usatsuka

"Let's give a big hand! Time for a meeting of the wives-to-be!

As 13,169 Phrase appear, Touya starts panicking. How can they possibly destroy so many strong enemies…? Meanwhile, back at the castle, the former king of the Knight Kingdom of Lestia-the only adventurer other than Touya to hold a gold-class guild card-comes to visit along with the princess, Hildegard. But somehow, it turns into a duel between grandfather and granddaughter?!"

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

WAR OF GREEDY WITCHES GN VOL 01 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JAN252058

(W) Homura Kawamoto (A / CA) Makoto Shiozuka

"The fight between the strongest female warrior, Tomoe Gozen, and the Countess of Blood, Elizabeth Báthory, reaches its conclusion! The witches clash in this first round of Walpurgis, putting all their greed into every strike. Who will emerge victorious at the end of this fierce battle to the death…?!??

It's almost time for the second match! Finally, the girl with no desire, Jeanne d'Arc, steps onto the battlefield!?"

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

SUMMER HIKARU DIED LIGHT NOVEL SC

YEN ON

JAN252093

(W) Mokumokuren, Mio Nukaga

The bond between Yoshiki and Hikaru is a welcome escape from their isolated village. But one fateful day when the two boys meet up, Yoshiki can immediately tell something is off. Though the person standing before him wears Hikaru's face, Yoshiki knows that his friend is…gone. It is then that Yoshiki makes a decision. Although things will never be as they once were, he would prefer this Hikaru to no Hikaru at all.

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

IM STRONGEST ZOMBIE WORLD CANT BEAT THIS GIRL NOVEL VOL 02 (

YEN ON

JAN252094

(W) Ryou Iwanami (A) TwinBox

Yuuma Kousaka, a high-schooler resistant to the zombie virus, has found himself in a situation where he has to periodically kiss Mai Tsukishiro to stop her from turning into a zombie. They come across two more survivors-a pair of college girls-and Yuuma tries to hide Mai's zombification from them. However, after they see the pair, Yuuma and Mai are forced to keep up the façade and pretend to be in a relationship…something that his real girlfriend, Hinata Hyuuga, does not find entertaining.

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

BS SITUATION OF TOUGETSU UMIDORI LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02 (MR)

YEN ON

JAN252095

(W) Kaeru Ryouseirui (A) Natsuki Amashiro

In the middle of Golden Week, Umidori gets a call from an unknown number on her way home from her part time job. However, the mysterious girl on the line is the last person she ever expects to hear from. Meanwhile, as Bullshit-chan is making tempura, waiting for Umidori to get home, a new threat rears its ugly head. Burials, grocery stores, Chinese food, and a blonde lady. Will Umidori manage to get everyone to team up and pull off her second fallicide?!

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

MY FIRST LOVES KISS LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03 (MR)

YEN ON

JAN252096

(W) Hitoma Iruma (A) Fly

Chiki Rikunaka, the twisted kimono-wearing beauty and connoisseur of high school girls, has revealed her true identity. But is Umi reeling from this shocking revelation? Far from it-her infatuation only grows! Was Takasora's first love doomed from the start? Or can it still be salvaged? Find out in the finale of this all-girls love-triangle story.

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

SWORD ART ONLINE ALT CLOVERS REGRET PROSE NOVEL SC VOL 03 (C

YEN ON

JAN252097

(W) Solitiro Watase (A) Ginta

When a mysterious woman with a detailed knowledge of Klever's offline identity shows up, Nayuta and Koyomi can't hide their unease. What is her relationship to the eccentric detective? And how will Nayuta's change when she winds up staying over at Klever's house in the real world? Find out in this third and final installment of Sword Art Online Alternative Clover's Regret!

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

BEFORE TUTORIAL THINGS KEEP BOSSES ALIVE NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN ON

JAN252098

(W) Kotatsu Takahashi (A) Kakao Lanthanum

Kyouichirou has successfully rescued Haruka Aono from her scheduled demise, and together, they face one unfair boss after the next. With his knowledge of Dungeon Magia and her unrivalled sword skills, a bright future finally seems within their grasp. But when James Szilard, the head of one of the five great clans, challenges them to a fight, Kyouichirou is seriously worried. Isn't this guy one of the strongest characters in the whole game?! This bottom-feeder boss still has a long way to go…

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

IS WRONG PICK UP GIRLS DUNGEON FAMILIA GN VOL 03

YEN ON

JAN252099

(W) Fujino Omori (A) Niritsu

As the Labyrinth City busies itself with preparations for the War Game between Hestia and Freya, Lyu departs from the city alone. Her destination is in the Far East-the Sword Smithing City of Solingen. With five years of resolve driving here, Lyu is ready to meet the goddess awaiting her in that faraway land, gain strength, and make her time move again. Then Astrea coldly rejects her. Even worse, the goddess doesn't give her permission to return home. Instead, Lyu will have to remain in the Sword Smithing City as she clashes with those who admire goddess of justice.

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

RE ZERO SLIAW SHORT STORY COLL LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03

YEN ON

JAN252100

(W) Tappei Nagatsuki (A) Shinichirou Otsuka

Start from zero all over again with these five extra stories of Subaru's peaceful days! Discover the other side of the demon beast incident, which rocks a certain young girl to her core. Then, return to Rosawaal Manor, which is visited by a roving genius chef and all manner of other events unbeknownst to the royal selection candidates!

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

KUNON SORCERER CAN SEE THROUGH LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 04

YEN ON

JAN252101

(W) Umikaze Minamino (A) Laruha

Kunon's duel with the Inferno Prince has finally arrived! With the faculty, his Advanced class classmates, and perhaps even the world's greatest witch in the audience, it's bound to be an exciting match. It's also time for Kunon to take on his next research project-developing a box that can hold magic. Despite plenty of reliable helpers, the project is sure to be a huge endeavor. Meanwhile, a strange phenomenon turns the school into a forest overnight… Kunon plumbs the depths of his craft as his first year in magic school comes to a close.

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

BYE BYE EARTH LIGHT NOVEL SC

YEN ON

JAN252102

(W) Tow Ubukata (A) Hyung-Tae Kim

Belle lives in a world where people take the forms of animals like cats, frogs, and mice-and she's the odd one out! This peculiar fang-less, fur-less, scale-less, smooth-skinned girl sets off on a journey to find others like her. However, in order to travel freely, she'll have to wield her Howling Sword and prove herself in battle!

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

ALYA SOMETIMES HIDES IN RUSSIAN GSC LN VOL 07

YEN ON

JAN252103

(W) Sunsunsun (A) Momoco

After the disruption and chaos of the Autumn Heights Festival, the troublemakers were rounded up and the masterminds dealt with. Alya and Masachika's well-received musical performances were the cherry on top of a mostly successful school festival. Now the duo can look to the future. And there's barely time to rest-they have to start getting ready for the Athletics Festival! However, Alya's urge to monopolize Masachika is growing stronger by the day. To make matters worse, Maria can no longer suppress her feelings and makes a startling announcement! Will their election planning efforts start to crumble with so many emotions bubbling to the surface?

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

DETECTIVE IS ALREADY DEAD NOVEL SC VOL 10 (MR)

YEN ON

JAN252104

(W) nigozyu (A / CA) Umibouzu

Kimihiko Kimizuka, working as the Ace Detective's assistant to recover the lost records of the world, comes to the conclusion that Arsene, the Phantom Thief, may be the cause of this strange phenomenon. Believing the identity of the Phantom Thief to be the world's worst criminal, Abel A. Schoenberg, they seek out the Assassin, Fuubi Kase, who once chased Abel. What they finally discover is the tale of a battle between justice and an enormous evil-the truth of the Akashic records hidden away by the world!

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

KEPT PRESSING 100-MILLION YEAR BUTTON LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 10

YEN ON

JAN252105

(W) Syuichi Tsukishima (A) Mokyu

After leaving Ms. Paula's dorm, Allen is invited to the mansion of House Bolnard – one of the biggest noble families in Liengard. There, the head of the family, Patriot Bolnard seeks Allen's support in his plans to create peace with the empire and establish a joint administration…

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

REIGN OF SEVEN SPELLBLADES LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 13 (MR)

YEN ON

JAN252106

(W) Bokuto Uno (A) Ruria Miyuki

Guy has awoken as a curse wrangler, but that forces him away from the Sword Roses (albeit temporarily). The whole group is left rattled just as it comes time to pick a seminar. Relations between students in their year are shifting, and as they all get closer to honing their magecraft, things will never be the same…

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

ISHURA TP VOL 09 (MR)

YEN ON

JAN252107

(W) Keiso (A / CA) Kureta

With Rosclay the Absolute dead, momentum greatly shifts toward Hiroto the Paradox, while Kia and Tu are identified as enemies of Aureatia. As the threat grows in magnitude, the only way to counter it seems to be…with another threat

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

WOLF & PARCHMENT LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 10 NEW THEORY

YEN ON

JAN252108

(W) Isuna Hasekura

In the course of exposing the imposter posing as the Twilight Cardinal in Estadt, Col has finally resolved himself to bear the full weight of his title. And supporting him through every trial and tribulation is none other than Myuri, the proud Saint of the Sun. As they finalize their preparations for the ecumenical council, the two receive troubling news that Irenia, a subordinate of Abe and the incarnation of a sheep, has been imprisoned. And to make matters worse, her prison is in the mountainous city of Uban, a stronghold governed by one of the seven Elector Counts and self-proclaimed Mercenary King.

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

ACCEL WORLD LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 27

YEN ON

JAN252110

(W) Reki Kawahara

New warriors have suddenly appeared on the "Brain Burst 2039" battlefield – the "Drive Linkers." This marks the beginning of an invasion by the fourth Accelerated World, "Dread Drive 2047." The invaders' vanguard, Eurochion, bested Burst Linkers with overwhelming strength. And amidst the battle, Silver Crow gains new powers!

The outcome of this "Inter-World War" may determine the very fate of Brain Burst!

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

BOTTOM-TIER CHARACTER TOMOZAKI LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 10 (MR) (C

YEN ON

JAN252109

(W) Yuki Yaku (A) Fly

After the surprising ending to their Osaka trip, Tomozaki and his friends begin their third year of high school without being able to talk things over with Hinami. Hinami herself ends up in a class away from her friends, but even there, she shocks everyone. Tomozaki goes over to Hinami's house, where he meets someone he didn't expect-her younger sister-and he realizes he doesn't really know anything about her. Can Tomozaki bring the true Aoi Hinami out of hiding from behind her mask?

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

