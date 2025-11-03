Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: Resident Alien

Resident Alien: The Book of Changes #3 Preview: Alien Diplomacy 101

Harry's alien relatives settle into Earth life in Resident Alien: The Book of Changes #3. Can they protect Harry and Clover from Project Icarus?

Article Summary Resident Alien: The Book of Changes #3 arrives November 5th—aliens adapt to Earth and hatch secretive plans!

Harry and his alien relatives must protect themselves from Project Icarus, blending in without exposure.

Alien intrigue and government infiltration intensify in this four-issue Dark Horse Comics series.

With Harry's newly-arrived "relatives" experiencing life on Earth and getting quickly settled in enough to blend in, things are hectic in the Twelvetrees household! Preparations are in motion to approach the government's head of Project Icarus, but how will these new visitors assure the safety of Clover and Harry without exposing them?• The comics that inspired the hit TV series!• Four-issue series.

Resident Alien: The Book of Changes #3

by Peter Hogan & Steve Parkhouse, cover by Steve Parkhouse

Dark Horse Comics

6.62"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 05, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801433400311

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. To purchase comics previewed, locate a comic book specialty store near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

