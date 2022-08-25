Resident Evil Infinite Darkness in TokyoPop November 2022 Solicits

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness: The Beginning is a new manga series continuing from Tokyopop. Based on last year's horror-action CG animated miniseries on Netflix starring Resident Evil 2 protagonists Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield, the manga series by Keith R. A. DeCandido, Carmelo Zagaria, Valentina Cuomo will tell the origins of that series before the animated cameras started rolling. Here are Tokyopop's November 2022 solicits and solicitations, though most are from comics out in December and January.

RESIDENT EVIL INFINITE DARKNESS BEGINNING #3 (MR)

(W) Keith R. A. DeCandido (A / CA) Carmelo Zagaria, Valentina Cuomo

Based on the 2021 Netflix animated series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, this exciting tie-in is an all-new original story from the world of Resident Evil, featuring fan-favorite main character Leon Kennedy.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BIBI & MIYU MANGA GN VOL 03

(W) Hirara Natsume (A / CA) Olivia Vieweg

When a new student from Japan shows up at Bibi Blocksberg's school, she fits in immediately. But Bibi's suspicious; she knows Miyu's hiding something, and she's determined to find out what! Bibi's journey takes her all the way to Japan, and while learning about all the new rules and magic in this foreign land, she realizes that maybe she and Miyu can be friends after all!

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 10.99

GENTLE NOBLES VACATION RECOMMENDATION VOL 06

(W) Misaki, Momochi (A) Sando

When Lizel mysteriously finds himself in a city that bears odd similarities to his own but clearly isn't, he quickly comes to terms with the unlikely truth: this is an entirely different world. Even so, laid-back Lizel isn't the type to panic. He immediately sets out to learn more about this strange place, and to help him do so, hires a seasoned adventurer named Gil as his tour guide and protector.Until he's able to find a way home, Lizel figures this is a perfect opportunity to explore a new way of life adventuring as part of a guild. After all, he's sure he'll go home eventually… might as well enjoy the otherworldly vacation for now!

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 12.99

HER ROYAL HIGHNESS SEEMS TO BE ANGRY GN VOL 04

(W) Neko Yotsuba (A) Kou Yatsuhashi, Mito Nagishiro

In a remote kingdom, there lived a princess, adored by her subjects and wielding powerful magic. But as her land was ravaged by an endless war, she lost everything: her people, her family, her loved ones, and eventually, her own life. Until she opened her eyes and awoke in a place she'd never seen before! A thousand years have passed, and she finds herself reincarnated into someone else's body. Realizing the person she's now living as is despised by her own family and even her fiancé, the former princess struggles to understand this new world and the events that have transpired since her death. There's a lot to be upset about, but first on the list: how in the world did future magic turn out so lame?

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 12.99

OUR NOT SO LONELY PLANET TRAVEL GUIDE GN VOL 03 (MR)

(W) Mone Sorai (A / CA) Mone Sorai

Super serious Asahi Suzumura and laidback, easygoing Mitsuki Sayama might seem like an odd couple, but they made a deal; they'll vacation around the world and when they get back to Japan, they'll get married. As they travel from country to country, the different people, cultures and cuisine they encounter begin to bring them closer together. After all they're not just learning about the world, but about themselves too.

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 12.99

YURI ESPOIR GN VOL 03 (MR)

(W) Mai Naoi

After finding out she is to be forced into an marriage of convenience as soon as she graduates high school, Kokoro sees her life ending before her eyes at her father's wishes. And so in her final year of high school, she decides to indulge in her love of other women, and create an incredible sketchbook of lesbian romance to leave behind as her legacy. As she observes the young women of her town, she learns more about their desires, their struggles, and the unpredictable whims of love.

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 12.99