Resident Evil Infinite Darkness in TokyoPop's October 2022 Solicits

RESIDENT EVIL INFINITE DARKNESS BEGINNING #2 CVR A (MR)

(W) Keith R. A. DeCandido (A / CA) Carmelo Zagaria, Valentina Cuomo

Based on the 2021 Netflix animated series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, this exciting tie-in is an all-new original story from the world of Resident Evil, featuring fan-favorite main character Leon Kennedy.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 4.99

FORMERLY FALLEN DAUGHTER OF DUKE GN VOL 02

(W) Saki Ichibu, Ushio Shirotori

Claire Martino once had everything: a loving family, a crown prince fiancé, and a hopeful future using her family's inherited magic. Then, in an instant, she lost it all – and the culprit was her own beloved half-sister. As the daughter of the now-disgraced duke and scorned as a villainess, Claire left everything she knew and set out on a journey to find her true self. But things grow stressful soon enough, with a magical tornado threatening her new home. The time has also come for crown prince Vik to choose a fiancée. As the fallen daughter of a duke, will Claire be allowed to stay in Vik's life? But wait, isn't that the plot of the otome game Upstart Eternal Love on its hardest difficulty setting…?

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 12.99

FUTARIBEYA MANGA GN VOL 09

(W) Yukiko (A) Yukiko

Sakurako and Kasumi became roommates when they entered high school, and they've been inseparable ever since. Now, they're in their senior year of college together, while sharing a one-room apartment and the same bed. They might have different majors, but nothing else has changed! Between enjoying college life with their friends and starting to seriously think about getting jobs after graduation, their schedules are jam-packed full of events!

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 12.99

LOVED CIRCUS GN (MR)

(W) Nemui Asada (A) Nemui Asada

Ordinary salaryman Kei has ended up at rock bottom after falling in love with a call girl and spending his life savings trying to pay off her debts. Now living out of his car while hiding from loan sharks, he contemplates ending it all…But when he comes to, Kei finds himself saved by the men of Circus, a brothel that caters only to male clientele. Despite his despair, he clings to the lifeline they offer him, and it becomes more than just an opportunity to pay off his debts, but a strange and unexpected respite. Living and working alongside the other men, each trying to survive in their own way, Kei faces his new chance at life head-on, learning both the sweetness and ugliness of desire and love – for a night and for a lifetime.

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 14.99

ON OR OFF GN VOL 02 (MR)

(W) A1

Winner of the Ridibooks 2019 BL Awards! Yiyoung and his college friends have formed a startup company together, and even managed to score a proposal meeting with the illustrious SJ corporation. But when he meets Kang Daehyung, a handsome corporate big shot that's just his type, can Yiyoung keep his cool long enough to succeed in both his love life and his career?

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 19.99