Resident Evil Infinite Darkness in TokyoPop's September 2022 Solicits

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness: The Beginning is a new manga series launching in Tokyopop's September 2022 solicits and solicitations below. Based on last year's horror-action CG animated miniseries on Netflix starring Resident Evil 2 protagonists Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield, the manga series by Keith R. A. DeCandido, Carmelo Zagaria, Valentina Cuomo will tell the origins of that series before the animated cameras started rolling.

RESIDENT EVIL INFINITE DARKNESS BEGINNING #1 CVR A (MR)

TOKYOPOP

JUL222396

JUL222397 – RESIDENT EVIL INFINITE DARKNESS BEGINNING #1 CVR B 10 COPY ( – 4.99

(W) Keith R. A. DeCandido (A / CA) Carmelo Zagaria, Valentina Cuomo

Based on the 2021 animated series featured on Netflix, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, this exciting graphic novel tie-in features all-new original stories from the world of Resident Evil.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MAME COORDINATE TP VOL 04

TOKYOPOP

JUL222391

She loves meat and fried foods, and eats only karaage bento. Wearing exclusively clothes with weird characters printed on them, her fashion sense is practically non-existent. No confidence in her own looks. Extreme social anxiety. She speaks with a country drawl, and even her name is unusual. But then Mame (born in Tottori prefecture) was discovered by an intimidating, bespectacled rookie manager, and now begins the arduous task of getting her ready for auditions! The road to Top Model looks awfully steep from here.

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 13.99

MARCYS JOURNAL A GUIDE TO AMPHIBIA TP

TOKYOPOP

JUL222392

(W) Matthew Braly, Adam Colas (A) Catharina Sukiman

This faithful recreation of Marcy's journal chronicles her adventures in Amphibia. Packed to the brim with new character insights, world-building lore, and untold stories, this book will be a must-own for any Amphibia fan.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 16.99

SCARLET SOUL GN VOL 03

TOKYOPOP

JUL222398

(W) Kira Yukishiro (A) Kira Yukishiro

Two sisters, Lys and Rin Shirano, watch over the Hundred Altar Gate that maintains balance between the worlds with the help of the Sword of a Hundred Souls. But one day, Lys disappears suddenly, and the sacred sword she left behind reacts oddly to a mysterious phenomenon.Accompanied by the demon Aghyr, young Rin sets out on a quest to find her sister through a kingdom that's once more under threat.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 10.99

SIRIUS TP GN

TOKYOPOP

JUL222399

(W) Ana C. Sanchez (A) Ana C. Sanchez

Dani's bright future as an elite tennis player comes to a sudden stop when, during a match, she has a heart attack. Her newly discovered condition affects not only her health, but also her relationship with her mother, as well as her career. Wanting to get away from everything, she leaves behind the big city ?- and all her problems ?- and goes with her cousin to a little coastal village. There she meets Blanca, a girl full of life and in love with astronomy. Blanca reminds Dani that life can be beautiful, and that she can shine again like stars do.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 12.99