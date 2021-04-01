Respawn To Appear In Robin #1 – Another Kid Deathstroke?

Josh Williamson tweeted out news of a new character appearing in Robin #1, Respawn. And who seemingly has a connection to Deathstroke, Slade Wilson, who has been in the news a bit this week. Williamson wrote "The new mystery character in the ROBIN ongoing series is named RESPAWN. A NEW deadly force in the fight tournament, their real identity will be a major mystery in our Robin story. Art by Gleb Melnikov! Robin #1 is Respawn's first appearance! Pre-order this week!"

Of course, he also said that Flatline's first appearance would also be in Robin and we saw how that happened with Detective Comics. Respawn isn't the only Kid Deathstroke on Lazarus Island of course, in combat against each other, seemingly with the theme that people have been revived by the Lazarus Pits. Hence "Respawn" I guess. Ravager is also there, and many others, a number of which will be making their first appearance, all under the eye of Mother Soul…

ROBIN #1

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Gleb Melnikov

After learning of the deadly League of Lazarus tournament, Damian Wayne has a new mission: winning the tournament and prove he is the greatest fighter in the DC Universe! But first he must find the secret island where it's all going down! This brand-new solo Robin series will force Damian Wayne to find his own path away from both sides of his family! New mysteries! New supporting cast! First appearances of new characters! And lots of fights! In-Store: 4/27/2021 $3.99 ROBIN #2

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Gleb Melnikov

After the shocking events of Robin #1, Damian has learned the deadly rules of Lazarus Island the hard way! Now he must prove that he belongs in the tournament and uncover its secrets! But his only ally is the daughter of one of his greatest enemies: Ravager! In this tournament, only one fighter can get out alive—ready for round two? Fight! In-Store: 5/25/2021 $3.99 ROBIN #3

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Gleb Melnikov

It's a beach party from hell! Robin's mission to get to the heart of the League of Lazarus's inner workings has left him once again locked in combat with his fellow fighters, but never did Damian Wayne think it would lead to a beach-blanket cookout. What's more dangerous than a life-or-death struggle for the all-or-nothing prize of immortality? Well, for Damian, it's acting like a normal teenager for five minutes. And don't miss the surprise confrontation with Damian's number 1 competition, a mysterious fighter trained by the League of Shadows! In-Store: 6/22/2021 $3.99