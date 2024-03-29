Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Valiant | Tagged: becky cloonan, event, resurgence, september 2024, valiant universe

Resurgence Of The Valiant Universe, The 2024 Event By Cloonan & Conrad

The Resurgence Of The Valiant Universe is the name of the big Valiant Universe event for 2024, by Becky Cloonan and Michael Conrad.

Article Summary Valiant Universe 2024 event 'Resurgence' begins in September led by Cloonan & Conrad.

New series by Van Lente & others build up to the main 'Resurgence' storyline.

Heroes face Dr. Silk's threat, testing alliances and heroism in the Valiant world.

May to August pre-event titles include 'X-O Manowar' and 'Eternal Warriors'.

The Resurgence Of The Valiant Universe is the name of the big Valiant Universe event for 2024, as the comic book line, courtesy of Alien Books, comes back to full publishing strength. Valiant was one of the earliest adopters of the line-wide publishing event with Unity, created by Jim Shooter, who had previosuly brought us Secret Wars and Secret Wars II at Marvel Comics. And now it's time for Valiant to… well… resurge. The event will kick off in September, but will have already-announced and yet-to-be-announced series leading up to it. Valiant says "Get ready for the ultimate showdown in the comic book event of the summer! The RESURGENCE of the Valiant Universe! Valiant's mightiest heroes face a threat like never before in a gripping miniseries that will redefine the entire Valiant Universe."

This will include previously unannounced Valiant series all written by Fred Van Lente, Eternal Warriors: Last Ride of the Immortal with Alvaro Papagiani, The Darques: Soulside with Sebastian Cabrol & Sergio Monjes and Archer & Armstrong: Assassin Nation with Emiliano Urdinola. But The Resurgence Of The Valiant Universe series and event launching in September will be written by Becky Cloonan and Michael Conrad.

"Meet Doctor Silk: to some, a nefarious terrorist obsessed with power and immortality; to others, a visionary scientist capable of guiding humanity to its next evolutionary leap. But when Doctor Silk forges an unlikely alliance, he gains the means to reshape the very fabric of the Valiant Universe itself, unleashing a threat of unprecedented magnitude. Sinister forces conspire to unravel the universe, and every hero must band together to confront this existential menace. Or must they? As public perception begins to tilt in Silk's favor, the heroes of Earth find themselves facing a pivotal choice: stand against the tide of change, or risk being swept away by the resurgence of a new Valiant Universe. Alliances are forged and loyalties tested; the fate of existence hangs in the balance, and confrontation between the Heroes will be inevitable. Lives will be changed, destinies rewritten, and the very essence of heroism will be put to the test in RESURGENCE!"

The event will be retroactively applied to May and June Valiant solicitations.

May 2024

Starting in May, the Prologue to the Resurgence of the Valiant Universe:

THE VALIANTS #1-4 by Ryan Cady, Al Barrionuevo & Andres Ponce. This summer, the battle for the fate of reality unfolds and heroes and villains alike will navigate a landscape fraught with uncertainty. Will they emerge as architects of this new world, or fall victim to its relentless transformation?

Then the Road to the Resurgence of the Valiant Universe:

X-O MANOWAR: Invictus #1 (of 4) By Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad & Fernando Heinz Furukawa. Covers by German Peralta & Toby Willsmer. 32 pages. In Shops: May 2024. SRP: $4.99

RAI: The Book Of The Darque #1 (of 2) By Dan Abnett & Emilio Utrera. Covers by Toby Willsmer & Diego Giribaldi. 32 pages. In Shops: May 2024. SRP: $4.99

FAITH RETURNS #1 (of 2) By Jody Houser & Aleta Vidal. Covers by Luca Erbetta & Aleta Vidal. 32 pages. In Shops: May 2024. SRP: $4.99

BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED: Reloaded #3 (of 4) By Mauro Mantella & Rodrigo Rocha. Cover Al Barrionuevo. 32 pages. In Shops: May 2024. SRP: $4.99

June 2024

NINJAK vs ROKU #1 (of 4) By AJ Ampadu & Emiliano Correa. Covers by Luca Erbetta & Toby Willsmer. 32 pages. In Shops: June 2024. SRP: $4.99

August 2024

Eternal Warriors: Last Ride of the Immortal #1 (of 2) By Fred Van Lente & Alvaro Papagiani. Covers by Fer Baldo & Agustin Alessio. 32 pages. In Shops: August 2024. SRP: $4.99

September 2024

RESURGENGE OF THE VALIANT UNIVERSE #1 by Becky Cloonan and Michael Conrad.

Undated

The Darques: Soulside #1-2 by Fred Van Lente, Sebastian Cabrol & Sergio Monjes.

Archer & Armstrong: Assassin Nation #1-2 by Fred Van Lente & Emiliano Urdinola.

