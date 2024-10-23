Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Valiant | Tagged: Alien Books, bloodshot

Resurgence Of The Valiant Universe in Valiant January 2025 Solicits

Valiant Comics bring their Resurgence Of The Valiant Universe to a conclusion in January 2025 solicits and solicitations with Alien Books.

SHADOWMAN: SOUL EATERS #4 (of 4)

A RESURGENCE TIE-IN! THE FATE OF THE MAGPIE! Shadowman & the Abettors take on Master Darque's soul eaters in order to save the life of the woman he loves! Will Sandria Darque help Jack save Alyssa? Or will she betray them all? Don't miss the thrilling conclusion to SHADOWMAN: SOUL EATERS!

Script: AJ Ampadu

Art: Sergio Monjes, Exequiel Fernandez Roel, Ludwig Olimba, Ezequiel Inverni

Main Cover: Salvador Sanz (A)

Variant Covers: Jules Mamone (B), Salvador Sanz VIRGIN (C), Jules Mamone VIRGIN (D)

Final Order Cut-Off: 12/9/24 On Sale Date: 1/8/25 Rated T+ 24-page, full color comic $4.99 U.S.

RESURGENCE OF THE VALIANT UNIVERSE FINALE (ONE-SHOT)

IT'S ALL-OUT WAR IN THE FINALE TO THE RESURGENCE EVENT! Silk and Darque's plans have put former allies and friends against one another! With heroes fighting heroes, the only one left to stop Darque is… his sister, Sandria? But does she even want to help? As the fight to save the Earth from the Faraway continues, Silk and his followers attempt to solve "the hero problem" once and for all… with devastating consequences for everyone! Who will live? Who will die? The FUTURE of the Valiant Universe begins HERE!

Script: Fred Van Lente

Art: Diego Giribaldi, Tomas Aira, Lautaro Ftuli, Ludwig Olimba, Ezequiel Inverni

Main Cover: Guillermo Fajardo (A)

Variant Covers: Nico Di Mattia (B), Richard Ortiz (C), Fajardo VIRGIN (D), Di Mattia VIRGIN (E), Ortiz VIRGIN (F)

Final Order Cutoff: 12/16/24 On Sale Date: 01/22/25 Rated T+ 48-page, full color comic $5.99 U.S.

RESURGENCE OF THE VALIANT UNIVERSE: BLOODSHOT (ONE-SHOT) A RESURGENCE TIE-IN

THIS IS THE BIG FIGHT ISSUE! Present vs Future, soldier vs samurai! Two warriors at odds who share more than they know… it's BLOODSHOT vs. RAI! One has a family to protect and the other has the world to save. Who's gonna win?! Start arguing about it now online and then pick up this issue to find out the victor as Rai and Bloodshot go toe-to-toe in this one-shot story set during the events of RESURGENCE!

Script: Fred Van Lente

Art: Rodrigo Rocha, Leo Lujan, Brushu Studio

Main Cover: Fernando Baldo (A)

Variant Covers: Julio Azamor (B), Baldo VIRGIN (C), Azamor VIRGIN (D)

Final Order Cutoff: 12/16/24 On Sale Date: 01/15/25 Rated T+ 28-page, full color comic $5.99 U.S.

Alien Books

NEXUS: SCOURGE #2 (OF 2)

The Eisner Award-winning science fiction vigilante is back in a universe-shattering tale that's essential for all Nexus fans! Mike Baron and Steve Rude's Nexus enters a new era with classic characters and an all-new villain that's destroying the universe one planet at a time. In the second and final issue, Nexus learns about the troubled past of the planet-destroying villain, and forms an unlikely alliance with Gourmando, his old foe. It's the breathtaking conclusion of this new vision for the Nexus Universe by series co-creator Mike Baron and veteran artist Kelsey Shannon (Batman Adventures, G.I. Joe)!

Script: Mike Baron

Art: Kelsey Shannon

Cover: Kelsey Shannon

Variant Covers: Canaan White (B), Jerry Bingham (C), Kelsey Shannon VIRGIN (D), Jerry Bingham (E)

Final Order Cutoff: 12/9/24 On Sale Date: 1/8/25 24-page, color comic Rated T+ $4.99 U.S.

